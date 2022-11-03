Cascades is pleased to announce that all of its consumer products packaging has been pre-qualified by How2Recycle®

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades announces that all of its consumer products packaging manufactured under the Cascades FreshTM, Cascades E-Com Packaging SolutionsTM, Cascades IMGN Retail SolutionsTM and northboxTM brands have been submitted to How2Recycle® for an evaluation of their recyclability potential.

How2Recycle is a standardized labelling system started by the Sustainable Packaging Coalition to clearly communicate packaging recycling instructions to the public based on rigorous protocols and market data. Cascades has chosen to have the recyclability of the packaging it manufactures assessed, saving its customers the time and money required for this step. Brand owners and retailers can request their recyclability labels directly from How2Recycle, without the need for prior testing by outside labs. By providing its customers with pre-qualification letters, Cascades has simplified the process by confirming the recyclability of its packaging in advance. These pre-qualifications are valid in Canada and the United States1.

All packaging manufactured by Cascades for food and other consumer products underwent the How2Recycle recyclability assessment. This includes boxes, corrugated bins and baskets, thermoformed cardboard trays, RPET trays, carry trays and moulded pulp egg trays, boxes for e-commerce, packaging for retail and isothermal packaging. Cascades is continuing its efforts to innovate so that all of its packaging is recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

"This important and pro-active measure increases transparency for our customers by providing them with reliable and verified information on recyclability, and represents another progressive step in our ambitious Sustainability Action Plan. For nearly 60 years, Cascades has adopted a circular economy mindset and continues innovating to ensure every bit of material is used," said Mario Plourde, Cascades President and CEO.

Cascades, ranked 18th among the 100 most responsible companies in the world by Corporate Knights, decided to undergo the How2Recycle assessment as part of its efforts to achieve one of the goals in its fourth Sustainability Action Plan: to ensure that 100% of its manufactured packaging is recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. The Company wanted to gauge itself using a recognized methodology, based on multiple criteria and adapted to regional factors influencing the recyclability of packaging in the US and Canada.

1 The final recyclability designation may be influenced by product application, final package design, and other factors.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men, who work in a network of nearly 80 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

