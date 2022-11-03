Cabify Partners Up With Incode Technologies To Enhance Driver Security With Selfie Identity Verification Technology

This partnership is a further step in Cabify's security commitment to its collaborating drivers and taxi drivers by offering them the best identity verification and biometric technologies available from Incode

The passenger selfie identity validation system is already active in several countries such as Argentina , Chile , Colombia or Peru and has been designed to offer a simple and easy experience, integrated into the Cabify app

Over the last five years Cabify has invested close to $40M in R&D&I in different functionalities and services, and the implementation of some of those has managed to increase safety for both drivers and users significantly

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabify, the international multi-mobility platform, has joined forces with Incode Technologies, the next-generation identity verification and authentication platform for global enterprises, to incorporate new developments into its passenger identity validation system. This strategic partnership announced today will see Incode's technology in biometrics and digital identity integrated into Cabify so that passengers can validate their identity through a selfie, which instantly verifies the correspondence between the photo and the official documentation.

Incode (PRNewsfoto/Incode) (PRNewswire)

The well-being of Cabify's driver-partners and the prevention of safety incidents are priorities for Cabify. This new alliance deepens the company's commitment, relying on technology based on artificial intelligence and machine learning processes to detect suspicious behavior of users and avoid any incidents that violate the driver's safety. Both Incode and Cabify have applied the most innovative solutions in the market to this project and offer users a native and intuitive experience without having to leave the Cabify app at any time.

Already active in several cities in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru, this new solution reinforces the set of security features deployed that have made Cabify a benchmark app for safe travel, according to the opinion of its collaborating drivers and taxi drivers. In a recent survey carried out by Cabify to those drivers that have tested it, passenger identity verification is the security tool most valued by Cabify's partner drivers, followed by others like "Secret Signal", a feature that activates real-time safety check protocols in order to deter any passenger misbehavior. In fact, more than 91% of the drivers participating in this analysis punctuated this identity check with 10 or 9.

According to Carlos Herrera, CTO at Cabify, "this collaboration with Incode reinforces our commitment to providing a safe experience for both passengers and drivers. We want those drivers who choose Cabify to feel safe. They are the ones who make it possible to move thousands of passengers every week through the cities. Listening and taking care of those behind the wheel is key for us. That is why we are incorporating more and more technology to help reduce the risks of insecurity in cities. Verifying the identity of our passengers is the most valued tool for our collaborating drivers and taxi drivers, which is why we continue to strengthen it with a leader in the sector like Incode."

Ricardo Amper, CEO of Incode Technologies added: "Cabify has created a platform that is bringing together world-leading technologies to transform inner-city mobility, while optimizing both user experience and safety. This makes it a really exciting partnership for us, and we are looking forward to working with Cabify as they continue to improve the way in which we travel."

This new technological development is part of Cabify's strategic roadmap to reinforce its commitment to improving urban mobility and draws on the extensive experience accumulated in activating features and services that promote the well-being and experience of its collaborating drivers and passengers.

Over the last five years, Cabify has invested close to $40M in R&D&I in different functionalities and services that adapt to the diverse needs of users and the planet. In addition to the functionalities visible in the application, Cabify has more than 20 processes and tools focused on ensuring the safety of its users. These include validating driver-user documents, user data protection, regular vehicle checks, accident insurance, and a 24/7 support center available via app, web, and social media.

The implementation of some of the functionalities has managed to increase safety for both drivers and users significantly. The success of the performance of safety developments such as the emergency button for collaborating drivers (contact authorities, Cabify, and location sharing) and chat monitoring supported by artificial intelligence, implemented in 2020, was demonstrated by the 89.5% reduction of harassing messages from passengers to collaborating drivers.

About Incode:

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world's largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode's end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud.

With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with a number of the world's biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.

About Cabify

Cabify is a multi-mobility platform for people and objects that offers various alternatives to reduce urban travel in private cars, taking advantage of technology to make cities better places to live. And, all of this, while being an economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable company. Cabify, a member of the UN Global Compact, stands out for its commitment to talent and the local ecosystem, generating high-value jobs and declaring 100% of its activity in each country. In 2018 it became the first carbon neutral platform in its sector and since then it has been globally offsetting its emissions and those of its passengers and meets an annual reduction commitment.

Cabify has been transforming the way people move around the city for 10 years, with more than 42 million registered users and 1.2 million collaborating drivers and taxi drivers. After being born in Madrid, the company spread, within a few months, to Latin America and is currently present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.

Press Contact:

incode@championcomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Incode