RoC® Skincare Celebrates Second Annual National Retinol Day on November 7th

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoC® Skincare, a leading clinically-proven skincare brand, is celebrating the second annual National Retinol Day on November 7th. Last year, RoC, who is the #1 most awarded retinol brand1, declared the first-ever National Retinol Day, via the Registrar at the National Day Calendar, to celebrate the powerhouse ingredient as one of the most efficacious available.

Widely regarded as the gold-standard ingredient in the skincare industry, retinol helps to diminish fine lines, wrinkles, sagging skin, and uneven skin tone. RoC was the first brand to stabilize retinol and optimize the ingredient, making it easily accessible to consumers more than 25 years ago.

"At RoC, we're passionate about retinol, an ingredient we've dedicated nearly three decades to researching and utilizing to develop breakthrough skincare solutions," shares Fernando Acosta, CEO of RoC Skincare. "After conducting more than 100 clinical studies and having published multiple patents on retinol technology, we truly understand its benefits and believe it's worth celebrating - on National Retinol Day and every day."

For the second consecutive year, RoC Skincare will be hosting an Instagram Live "Ask Me Anything" with skin experts on November 7th at 3:30pm EST to talk about all things retinol and answer questions about the ingredient in real-time. RoC and several leading dermatologists will also provide education on retinol and will be giving away a free year of RoC Retinol products on Instagram.

"I'm excited to once again celebrate National Retinol Day with RoC. Retinol is perhaps the most effective and most-loved ingredient by dermatologists and anti-aging enthusiasts alike," shared New York City Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner. "There's a reason we call it the gold standard skincare ingredient; it offers a host of benefits for all skin types."

To celebrate National Retinol Day, RoC.com is offering 25% off plus a free mini Retinol Line Smoothing Capsules with any purchase of $65+ November 1st - November 7th so consumers can experience the magic of the ingredient themselves.

Follow along on Instagram at @rocskincare and #NationalRetinolDay to learn how board-certified dermatologists are celebrating National Retinol Day.

ABOUT ROC SKINCARE

RoC has been revolutionizing skincare since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. This was the first of many collaborations with dermatologists to provide them with safe and effective products for their patients. For more than 60 years, that has been the foundational philosophy at RoC, inspiring a history of firsts: The first broad spectrum UV protection to proactively preserve the health of skin and the first to discover a method for stabilizing Retinol. By combining Retinol with antioxidants and using innovative packaging, RoC made it possible to deliver Retinol's skin-smoothing benefits safely and effectively for daily use. Today, Retinol is still one of the greatest discoveries in the history of skincare.

1Based on a 3rd party study using publicly available data sources from publications and media sources hosting beauty awards since 2010.

