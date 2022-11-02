Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Fathom Holdings to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 16

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

CARY, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM)a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that it will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 16 in Nashville.

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)
(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)(PRNewswire)

Joshua Harley, Fathom's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Marco Fregenal, the Company's President and Chief Financial Officer, will conduct a fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. CT. Harley and Fregenal will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on Fathom's investor relations website at www.FathomInc.com, and will be archived on the site for 90 days.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:


Roger Pondel/Laurie Berman 

Marco Fregenal

PondelWilkinson Inc.

President and CFO

investorrelations@fathomrealty.com

Fathom Holdings Inc.

(310) 279-5980   

investorrelations@fathomrealty.com


(888) 455-6040

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-holdings-to-participate-in-stephens-annual-investment-conference-on-november-16-301665420.html

SOURCE Fathom Realty

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.