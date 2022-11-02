Centric Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric" or "the Company") (OTC: CFCX), the parent company of Centric Bank ("the Bank"), reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, for the third quarter 2022. For the first nine months of 2022, net income was $8.8 million, or $1.02 per common share diluted.

Highlights of Performance:

Centric's stock price increased to $13.60 at month end September, a 37% increase over the prior quarter due primarily to the pending merger with First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The merger is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory and Centric shareholder approvals.

At quarter end, tangible book value per share was $11.94 , an increase of $0.22 per share from the previous quarter and $1.22 per share growth, or 11.4%, over third quarter 2021.

Core loan growth increased $34 million over second quarter, and $90 million , or 11%, over third quarter 2021.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased 8% over third quarter 2021. Total core deposits grew $68 million , or 8%, over the same period last year.

Net interest margin increased 47 basis points over the prior quarter, ending at 4.53%, and up 46 basis points over same quarter prior year.

Patricia A. Husic , President & CEO of Centric Financial Corporation and Centric Bank stated, "The third quarter delivered solid financial performance which was primarily driven by our commercial loan growth of 13% annualized and fee income related to third party swap fees and other loan fees. Core deposit growth has been consistent from the prior quarter, with noninterest-bearing deposits remaining strong at 28% of total deposits.

"The loan growth, accompanied with rising interest rates, have produced a robust net interest margin of 4.53%, an expansion of 47 basis points over the prior quarter. Those results further demonstrate that our teams have been intentional with the loan growth and laser focused on our strategic goals. To date, our loan portfolio is comprised of 53% from the greater Philadelphia region. Our teams in those markets continue to make strong inroads in those communities. As interest rates continue to rise, we expect to see upward pressure on deposit costs going forward. Net income has increased each quarter in 2022, resulting in an ROA of 1.16% and 1.13%, for the third quarter and year to date, respectively."

Results of Operations – Third Quarter

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $3.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, consistent with the prior quarter. Compared to third quarter 2021, net income increased $3.7 million due to the $6 million loan loss provision taken in September 2021. Pre-tax pre-provision income excluding PPP servicing fees, resulted in core earnings of $5.0 million for third quarter, 28% above second quarter 2022 and 41% higher than third quarter 2021.

Net interest income for the quarter was $11.2 million, an increase of $1.5 million, or 15%, over second quarter 2022, primarily driven by a 47 basis point increase to the net interest margin. Rate increases during the period were the driving factor in interest income, contributing $1.3 million, as well as increases in CRE loan balances outstanding. Cost of funds rose 10 basis points over the prior quarter primarily from money market account rates increasing 47 basis points, offset somewhat by a decline of 21 basis points in interest checking rates.

Net interest income increased $831 thousand over third quarter 2021, resulting in a net interest margin of 4.53% for the quarter, up 46 basis points. The increase in the Effective Federal Funds Rate of 300 basis points year over year increased interest income on Federal funds and bank balances by $278 thousand over the prior year. Rate increases were the primary driver in the rise of interest on loans of $705 thousand, partially offset by a reduction of $1.5 million in PPP service fee income. The cost of deposits increased 9 basis points over third quarter 2021, driving the $181 thousand increase in interest expense as average interest-bearing balances declined. Money market deposits were the primary contributors to the increases in both rate and balances as interest rates on checking declined over the period.

Noninterest income totaled $1.0 million for the second and third quarters 2022 with a slight change in the composition of income components with mortgage loan income declining $63 thousand while gain on the sale of SBA loans increased $67 thousand. Compared to the third quarter 2021, noninterest income increased $129 thousand, or 15%, with a decrease in mortgage loan income of $169 thousand, offset by higher swap fee income of $269 thousand and a combined $45 thousand increase in deposit services fees.

Noninterest expense of $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 increased over second quarter of 2022 by $523 thousand, or 8%. Salaries and benefits increased $230 thousand due to performance-based bonus accruals, increased staffing, and the expansion of the lending teams in Devon. Legal fees increased due to $252 thousand in merger related costs. Data processing expense increased $146 thousand. FDIC assessment expense increased $85 thousand, offset by reductions in loan and collection expenses and license and software expenses.

Compared to third quarter 2021, noninterest expenses rose 17%. Salary and benefits costs increased 11%, professional fees increased $311 thousand, largely the result of merger related legal expense, and data processing increased $146 thousand. FDIC assessments decreased $45 thousand as peak deposits from PPP declined. Loan and collection expenses declined $75 thousand.

Results of Operations – Year to Date

Net income for the first nine months of 2022 ended at $8.8 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, an increase of $2.2 million, or 34%, over the prior year. The decrease of $4.7 million in provision expense was offset by a reduction of $4.0 million in PPP deferred fee income year over year. Pre-tax pre-provision income excluding PPP service fee income resulted in core earnings of $12.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, 20% above the same period last year.

Net interest income decreased $1.0 million to $30.2 million over the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Interest and fees on loans decreased $1.7 million, primarily due to the $4.0 million reduction of PPP deferred fee income. Excluding the PPP fee income, interest and fees on loans would have increased by 8%. Interest income on commercial real-estate loans increased $2.8 million, or 15%, over the same period last year driven by volume and rate increases. The decline of $75.5 million in PPP loans held in the commercial loan portfolio decreased earnings by volume, offset slightly by rate increases. The yield on total loans increased 15 basis points for the period. Total interest expense declined $440 thousand, or 11%, from last year. Reductions in rate and balances in certificates of deposit contributed $620 thousand to the decrease from last year, while money market deposits increased $668 thousand due to rate and volume increases. Net interest margin for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022, was 4.17%, a 17 basis point increase over the first nine months of 2021.

Noninterest income totaled $3.0 million for the first nine months of 2022, consistent with the same period 2021, with changes in revenue streams as discussed above. Gains on sold loans declined $769 thousand, while swap referral fees increased $492 thousand and service fees on loans grew by $284 thousand.

Noninterest expense totaled $19.9 million, an increase over the $18.7 million last year. Salaries and benefits rose only 2%, professional fees increased $345 thousand and data processing services increased 27% due to the legal fees from the pending merger and a rise in other professional services. Advertising and marketing expenses fell 30%, and FDIC assessment expenses declined $240 thousand connected to the release of wholesale funding at the end of 2021. Other operating expenses increased $456 thousand, with increases in license fees and software maintenance, SBA mortgage servicing rights amortization and donations.

Asset Quality

Provision expense for the first nine months of 2022 amounted to $2.3 million, compared to $7.0 million for the same period last year. The coverage ratio for the allowance for loan and lease losses increased to 1.50%, compared to $1.28% last year. The allowance for loan and lease losses amounted to $14.0 million and $11.8 million at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Management believes the allowance for loan and lease losses at September 30, 2022 adequately reflects the inherent risk in the loan portfolio.

At September 30, 2022, nonperforming assets totaled $12.4 million, a slight decline from the second quarter of 2022 and an improvement of $1.4 million over September 30, 2021. No loans remained in the 90+ days past due category at the end of the third quarter of 2022 as compared to $3.2 million in the same period last year. SBA loans held in nonaccrual and 90+ days past due both declined over the same period last year as collections or guarantees were processed. SBA loans that were considered nonperforming at September 30, 2022 totaled $740 thousand, a reduction of $2.5 million from the same period last year. Nonperforming conventional loans increased $1.1 million from a year ago. Total nonperforming assets were 1.20% of total assets at period end compared to 1.24% in the same period last year.



At Period End

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Asset Quality (in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Nonaccrual Loans $ 12,263 $ 12,382 $ 12,137 $ 12,674 $ 10,389 Restructured loans still accruing 177 179 181 184 187 Loans 90+ days past due & still accruing - - - - 3,249 OREO - - - - - Total Nonperforming Assets $ 12,440 $ 12,561 $ 12,318 $ 12,858 $ 13,825 Total Assets 1,037,557 1,035,817 1,033,874 983,206 1,111,518 Nonperforming assets/total assets 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 1.31 % 1.24 %

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2022, Centric's total assets remained consistent at $1.0 billion compared to June 30, 2022, and decreased $74 million from September 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were reduced by $28 million and $83 million over last quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively, coinciding with the increase in net loans and the decrease in deposits, respectively. Investments in securities declined from the last year due to the sale of an equity security late in 2021.

Total loans ended the period at $933 million, an increase of $29 million from prior quarter. Organic loan growth was $34 million as PPP loans declined $5 million. Commercial loans increased $15 million, or 6%, and CRE loans increased $18 million. Compared to the same period last year, core loans grew $90 million, or 11%. CRE grew $54 million, and core commercial loans increased 18%, or $41 million, excluding the reduction of $75.5 million in PPP loan balances. Annualized core loan growth is 14.6% through September 30, 2022.

Total deposits ended the period at $884 million, similar to the prior quarter in balances with a change in the mix between money market gains and certificates of deposit losses of around $22 million. From September 30, 2021, total deposits declined $53 million in balances due to a reduction in wholesale funding of $122 million. Money market and savings grew 24%, or $60 million, while noninterest bearing deposits increased by 8%. Certificates of deposit and interest-bearing demand deposit balances declined $59 million and $72 million, respectively.

During the current quarter, $8 million in long-term borrowings matured and reduced balances to $47 million. Long-term borrowings decreased by $24 million from the same period last year.

Shareholders' equity increased $4 million over second quarter 2022 and ended the period at $104 million. Year over year, equity increased $13 million, or 14%. At September 30, 2022, Centric held 96,996 shares of treasury stock repurchased under the Company's stock repurchase plan during 2020. Tangible book value increased $0.22 per share over second quarter and ended the period at $11.94. Tangible book value increased $1.22 per share, or 11%, from September 30, 2021, as a result of increased earnings over the period. Centric Bank remains above bank regulatory "Well Capitalized" standards.

Centric Financial Corporation





Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)







At Period End

Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,905 $ 69,247 $ 124,034 Other investments 40,250 40,916 43,102 Loans 933,267 904,203 919,116 Less: allowance for loan losses (13,970) (13,172) (11,775) Net loans 919,297 891,031 907,341 Premises and equipment 12,411 12,632 13,198 Accrued interest receivable 3,981 3,709 4,644 Mortgage servicing rights 663 747 1,026 Goodwill 492 492 492 Other assets 19,558 17,043 17,681 Total Assets $ 1,037,557 $ 1,035,817 $ 1,111,518







Liabilities





Noninterest-bearing deposits 245,301 247,258 226,801 Interest-bearing demand deposits 236,232 226,210 308,396 Money market and savings 303,682 281,547 244,078 Certificates of deposit 98,429 123,880 157,677 Total interest-bearing deposits 638,343 631,637 710,151 Total deposits 883,644 878,895 936,952 Short-term borrowings - - 10,000 Long-term debt & leases 46,723 54,723 70,480 Accrued interest payable 63 82 200 Other liabilities 2,873 1,923 2,501 Total Liabilities 933,303 935,623 1,020,133 Total Shareholders' Equity 104,254 100,194 91,385 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,037,557 $ 1,035,817 $ 1,111,518

Centric Financial Corporation













Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)













Three months ended

Nine months ended

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,

Sep 30, Sep 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

2022 2021 Interest income















Interest and dividends on securities $ 294 $ 288 $ 307 $ 289 $ 334

$ 889 $ 1,048 Interest and fees on loans 12,015 10,473 9,948 11,935 11,311

32,436 34,135 Other 309 149 37 20 32

495 63 Total interest income 12,618 10,910 10,292 12,244 11,677

33,820 35,246 Interest expense















Interest on deposits 1,047 796 788 820 866

2,631 2,784 Interest on borrowings 329 326 383 402 400

1,038 1,325 Total interest expense 1,376 1,122 1,171 1,222 1,266

3,669 4,109 Net interest income 11,242 9,788 9,121 11,022 10,411

30,151 31,137 Provision for loan losses 1,440 450 400 604 6,092

2,290 6,992 Net interest income after provision expense 9,802 9,338 8,721 10,418 4,319

27,861 24,145 Noninterest income















Gain on sale of SBA loans 67 - - 164 116

67 263 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 37 100 79 153 157

216 789 Other non-interest income 904 927 848 485 606

2,679 1,761 Noninterest income 1,008 1,027 927 802 879

2,962 2,813 Noninterest expense















Salaries and benefits 3,969 3,739 3,543 3,397 3,569

11,251 11,048 Occupancy and equipment 615 589 627 615 590

1,831 1,811 Professional fees 492 227 219 212 181

938 593 Data processing 473 343 332 312 327

1,148 901 Advertising and marketing 89 109 102 55 110

300 426 Other non-interest expense 1,489 1,597 1,333 1,810 1,329

4,419 3,963 Noninterest expense 7,127 6,604 6,156 6,401 6,106

19,887 18,742 Income before taxes 3,683 3,761 3,492 4,819 (908)

10,936 8,216 Income tax expense 661 813 693 991 (197)

2,167 1,695 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,022 $ 2,948 $ 2,799 $ 3,828 $ (711)

$ 8,769 $ 6,521





























Centric Financial Corporation











Per Share Data & Performance Ratios (Unaudited)



























(Dollars in thousands except per share) Three months ended

Nine months ended

Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30,

Sep 30, Sep 30, Earnings and Per Share Data 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

2022 2021 Net income $ 3,022 $ 2,948 $ 2,799 $ 3,828 $ (711)

$ 8,769 $ 6,521 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.33 $ 0.45 $ (0.08)

$ 1.03 $ 0.78 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.45 $ (0.08)

$ 1.02 $ 0.77 Book value (at period end) $ 12.00 $ 11.77 $ 11.49 $ 11.23 $ 10.78





Tangible book value (at period end) $ 11.94 $ 11.72 $ 11.43 $ 11.17 $ 10.72





Close price (at period end) $ 13.60 $ 9.92 $ 9.95 $ 9.70 $ 9.50





Common shares outstanding 8,688,963 8,510,462 8,503,283 8,481,197 8,477,518





Weighted average shares - basic 8,549,061 8,466,897 8,450,699 8,425,194 8,419,882

8,489,246 8,410,674 Weighted average shares - diluted 8,645,027 8,564,001 8,552,790 8,533,882 8,525,573

8,587,633 8,509,252

















Performance Ratios (period to date)















Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.09 % 1.50 % -0.26 %

1.13 % 0.79 % Return on average equity 11.76 % 11.88 % 11.57 % 16.45 % -3.04 %

11.73 % 9.65 % Efficiency ratio 57.70 % 60.13 % 61.46 % 53.61 % 54.09 %

59.63 % 55.09 %

















Yield on loans 5.24 % 4.72 % 4.66 % 5.27 % 4.80 %

4.88 % 4.73 % Yield on average earning assets 5.09 % 4.53 % 4.40 % 4.97 % 4.57 %

4.68 % 4.52 % Cost of deposits 0.47 % 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.38 %

0.40 % 0.40 % Cost of funds 0.58 % 0.48 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.51 %

0.52 % 0.54 % Net interest margin 4.53 % 4.06 % 3.90 % 4.47 % 4.07 %

4.17 % 4.00 %

















Capital Ratios (at period end)















Shareholders' equity / asset ratio 10.05 % 9.67 % 9.45 % 9.68 % 8.22 %





Tangible common equity / tangible assets 10.01 % 9.63 % 9.41 % 9.64 % 8.18 %





Tier I leverage ratio (bank) 11.47 % 11.26 % 11.10 % 10.83 % 9.79 %





Common tier 1 capital/risk-based capital (bank) 12.11 % 12.13 % 12.25 % 12.28 % 11.56 %





Tier 1 risk-based capital (bank) 12.11 % 12.13 % 12.25 % 12.28 % 11.56 %





Total risk-based capital (bank) 13.36 % 13.38 % 13.50 % 13.53 % 12.81 %























Asset Quality Ratios















Net charge-offs/average loans (period to date) 0.28 % 0.04 % 0.00 % -0.01 % 2.31 %

0.11 % 0.79 % Nonperforming assets / total assets (at period end) 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 1.31 % 1.24 %





Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.50 % 1.46 % 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.28 %





Allowance for loan losses / nonaccrual loans 113.92 % 106.38 % 105.53 % 97.89 % 113.35 %







Centric Financial Corporation













Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Average





Average





Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets













Fed funds & bank balances $ 30,190 $ 309 4.06

$ 31,723 $ 32 0.40 Restricted stock 2,009 25 4.97

2,948 33 4.38 Total securities 40,938 269 2.63

43,410 302 2.78 Total loans 910,451 12,015 5.24

935,813 11,311 4.80 Total Earning Assets 983,589 12,618 5.09

1,013,895 11,677 4.57















Allowance for loan losses (13,712)





(11,795)



Non-earning assets 73,663





85,746



Total Average Assets $ 1,043,539





$ 1,087,846



































Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Checking, money market, savings 511,778 811 0.63

497,672 539 0.43 Certificates of deposit 120,149 236 0.78

171,009 326 0.76 Total interest-bearing deposits 631,928 1,047 0.66

668,681 866 0.51 Noninterest-bearing deposits 253,258





243,541



Total deposits 885,185 1,047 0.47

912,222 866 0.38 Total borrowings 53,996 329 2.41

79,084 400 2.00 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 685,924 1,376 0.80

747,765 1,266 0.67 Cost of funds



0.58





0.51 Other liabilities 1,579





2,964



Total Average Liabilities 940,760





994,270



Total Shareholders' Equity 102,779





93,576



Total Avg. Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,043,539





$ 1,087,846



Interest Rate Spread



4.30





3.90 Net Interest Income

$ 11,242





$ 10,411

Interest Rate Margin



4.53





4.07

Centric Financial Corporation













Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield / Cost (Unaudited)









Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Average





Average





Balance Interest Rate

Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets













Fed funds & bank balances $ 33,445 $ 495 1.97

$ 31,318 $ 63 0.26 Restricted stock 2,095 84 5.36

3,073 132 5.76 Total securities 41,849 805 2.56

43,095 916 2.83 Total loans 888,692 32,436 4.88

963,931 34,135 4.73 Total Earning Assets 966,082 33,820 4.68

1,041,417 35,246 4.52















Allowance for loan losses (13,137)





(11,207)



Non-earning assets 82,261





68,539



Total Average Assets $ 1,035,207





$ 1,098,750



































Interest-Bearing Liabilities













Checking, money market, savings 508,380 1,995 0.53

472,604 1,527 0.43 Certificates of deposit 120,088 637 0.71

209,822 1,257 0.80 Total interest-bearing deposits 628,468 2,631 0.56

682,426 2,784 0.55 Noninterest-bearing deposits 245,291





237,808



Total deposits 873,759 2,631 0.40

920,234 2,784 0.40 Total borrowings 59,241 1,038 2.32

85,058 1,325 2.07 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 687,708 3,669 0.71

767,485 4,109 0.71 Cost of funds



0.52





0.54 Other liabilities 2,559





3,400



Total Average Liabilities 935,559





1,008,693



Total Shareholders' Equity 99,648





90,057



Total Avg. Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,035,207





$ 1,098,750



Interest Rate Spread



3.97





3.81 Net Interest Income

$ 30,151





$ 31,137

Interest Rate Margin



4.17





4.00

About the Company

An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.0 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019.

Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as commercial loan offices in Devon, Doylestown, Lancaster, and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 888.274.2033 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: the pending merger is not approved by regulators or shareholders, changes in current or future market conditions; changes in key personnel; the effects of terrorism, natural disasters and pandemics and their impact on the economy; cybersecurity risks; the effects of competition and development of competing financial products and services; changes in laws and regulations; the interest rate environment; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatilities in the securities markets; other deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact: Patricia A. Husic

President & CEO

717.909.8309

