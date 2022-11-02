Burns & Levinson Announces Robert Chow Named Co-Chair of Venture Capital & Emerging Companies Group

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that partner Robert Chow has been named Co-Chair of the firm's Venture Capital & Emerging Companies Group. Chow will share responsibility for overseeing the practice group with current Co-Chairs Gil Breiman and Stephen Brook . The group advises venture capital funds and angel investors on their investments in portfolio companies, and guides startups through the complexities of venture capital financings and the day-to-day challenges of growing their businesses. With deep experience on both sides of financing transactions, the group often cultivates business relationships between the firm's venture capital fund clients, angel investors and the startups and emerging growth companies it represents.

Robert Chow has been named Co-Chair of the Burns & Levinson's Venture Capital & Emerging Companies Group. (PRNewswire)

Chow brings over 25 years of experience advising entrepreneurs, emerging growth companies and venture capital investors on corporate, securities, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and licensing, and commercial matters to his new role. Recent projects includes handling the $125 million Series A funding round for client Capchase; Zmags' acquisition of Be A Part Of; and Syrup Tech's $6.3 million seed funding round.

"It is an honor to be tapped for this position alongside my colleagues Gil and Stephen. We have a great team here – all working together to help our emerging growth and startup clients be successful through all phases of their life cycle from incorporation, seed and venture capital financing, and intellectual property protection to employment matters, strategic relationships, business combinations, and mergers, acquisitions and initial public offerings," said Chow. "For our venture capital clients, we are with them from initial investment through portfolio company management through successful exit. We bring value to every transaction and clients seek us out for our deep expertise and resources."

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 130 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com .

Contact:





Amy Blumenthal or Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer (617) 879-1511 (617) 345-3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com kweller@burnslev.com

Burns & Levinson logo (PRNewsfoto/Burns & Levinson LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burns & Levinson