AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

LOD, Israel, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 10% year-over-year to $69.7 million ; Quarterly service revenues increased by 8.2% year-over-year to $26.8 million .

GAAP results:

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 62.8%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 10.1%; and

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $5.4 million , or $0.17 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP results:

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.2%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 15.5%; and

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $10.5 million , or $0.32 per diluted share.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.1 million for the quarter.

AudioCodes declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of $5.7 million , was paid on August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 17, 2022 .

AudioCodes repurchased 273,224 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $6.1 million .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $69.7 million compared to $63.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Net income was $5.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $10.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $12.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) other income related to a payment made by the landlord to AudioCodes Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey; (v) financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; and (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses (income). A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments were $126.7 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $174.8 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2022.

"I am pleased to report solid financial results for the third quarter of 2022, growing revenues 10% year-over-year," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"We see good continued momentum in both of the key markets that we serve: the UCaaS and the CX markets. Key driver of our growth came from UCaaS where Microsoft Teams related business grew nearly 20% year-over-year. AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams managed services continued to grow and reached a level of $28 million ARR, nearly 100% growth over the year ago period, putting us well on track to achieve our 2022 target of over $30 million.

Our Customer Experience (CX) business was down 5% year-over-year after being up over 20% in the prior quarter. The decline was driven mainly by seasonal softness in Europe. We expect this business to return to growth in the fourth quarter, as we continue to see a strong pipeline of opportunities.

This quarter, AudioCodes was named once again by Omdia as a leader in enterprise SBCs in terms of our market share. We also saw strong activity in the Service Provider (SP) business related to carrier all-IP transformation and PSTN shutdown projects which have re-emerged post-pandemic.

We have made important progress in our Conversational AI (CAI) applications business. We saw increased activity in enterprise voice recording, targeting both compliance recording and the meetings space within Microsoft Teams environments. Additionally, we had record conversational IVR, and VoiceAI Connect platform-as-a-service bookings, which grew by over 30% year-over-year in the quarter.

Lastly, on the operations front, we saw lower gross margin and operating margin than before. As we come to the end of our two-year cycle of increasing investments, announced in early 2021, we are determined to balance our R&D, sales and marketing expenses for the balance of the year and into 2023. We expect that over the next several quarters we will benefit from better FX hedging, easing of supply chain pressures, and the tightening of discretionary spending, while we allocate investments prudently to strategic areas of our business. These factors should put us on track to drive improved operating leverage in 2023 and beyond," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

In June 2022, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through December 12, 2022.

On August 2, 2022, the Company declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.7 million, was paid on August 31, 2022 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 17, 2022.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired 273,224 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $6.1 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $23.2 million available under the approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





U.S. dollars in thousands







September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,892

$ 79,423 Restricted cash -

5,100 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 5,205

220 Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest 2,974

669 Short-term financial investments 16,025

- Trade receivables, net 50,067

48,956 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 9,729

9,197 Inventories 31,825

23,988 Total current assets 140,717

167,553







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ -

$ 94 Long-term Trade receivables 11,376

- Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest 76,791

89,307 Long-term financial investments 833

- Deferred tax assets 9,855

8,905 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,838

16,457 Severance pay funds 18,231

22,724 Total long-term assets 131,924

137,487







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 4,098

4,394







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 39,327

39,930







Total assets $ 316,066

$ 349,364







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables $ 12,502

$ 7,863 Other payables and accrued expenses 38,600

38,350 Deferred revenues 38,458

41,591 Short-term operating lease liabilities 7,881

8,139 Total current liabilities 97,441

95,943







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 18,070

$ 22,895 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 16,407

13,637 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,411

11,391 Total long-term liabilities 39,888

47,923







Total shareholders' equity 178,737

205,498 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 316,066

$ 349,364

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 122,285

$ 113,423

$ 42,879

$ 38,610 Services 82,152

69,398

26,841

24,798 Total Revenues 204,437

182,821

69,720

63,408 Cost of revenues:













Products 47,851

40,483

17,733

13,513 Services 23,966

15,884

8,237

5,772 Total Cost of revenues 71,817

56,367

25,970

19,285 Gross profit 132,620

126,454

43,750

44,123 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 44,752

38,944

14,811

14,172 Selling and marketing 52,035

45,460

17,663

15,781 General and administrative 12,850

11,797

4,267

4,172 Total operating expenses 109,637

96,201

36,741

34,125 Operating income 22,983

30,253

7,009

9,998 Financial income, net 2,195

1,099

344

103 Income before taxes on income 25,178

31,352

7,353

10,101 Taxes on income, net (4,261)

(4,856)

(1,980)

(1,838) Net income $ 20,917

$ 26,496

$ 5,373

$ 8,263 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.66

$ 0.81

$ 0.17

$ 0.25 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.64

$ 0.78

$ 0.17

$ 0.24 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings per share (in

thousands) 31,919

32,790

31,717

32,618 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings per share (in

thousands) 32,619

34,005

32,256

33,843

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data









Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 20,917

$ 26,496

$ 5,373

$ 8,263 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.64

$ 0.78

$ 0.17

$ 0.24 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 300

277

126

123 Amortization expenses (2) 570

204

190

68

870

481

316

191 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,642

2,018

755

776 Deferred payments expense (3) 375

-

125

-

3,017

2,018

880

776 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 4,694

4,246

1,543

1,401 Amortization expenses (2) 33

10

11

2 Deferred payments expense (3) 375

-

125

-

5,102

4,256

1,679

1,403 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 3,734

3,286

1,212

1,174 Other Income (4) (1,093)

-

(283)

-

2,641

3,286

929

1,174 Financial expenses (income):













Exchange rate differences (5) (1,094)

(944)

121

38















Income taxes:













Deferred tax (6) 1,576

2,763

1,223

1,094 Non-GAAP net income $ 33,029

$ 38,356

$ 10,521

$ 12,939 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.99

$ 1.11

$ 0.32

$ 0.38 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands) 33,449

34,515

33,231

34,372



















(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.

(3) Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd.

(4) Other income related to a payment made to AudioCodes Inc. in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey.

(5) Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(6) Non-cash deferred tax expense.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands

























Nine months ended

Three months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income

$ 20,917

$ 26,496

$ 5,373

$ 8,263

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

2,261

1,746

797

588

Amortization of marketable securities premiums and

accretion of discounts, net

1,155

1,241

362

500

Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(332)

(708)

265

284

Share-based compensation expenses

11,370

9,827

3,636

3,474

Decrease in deferred tax assets, net

1,424

2,729

1,187

1,082

Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of

loans, marketable securities and bank deposits

(80)

(31)

(82)

(54)

Gain derived from financial investments

(648)

-

(318)

-

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

4,639

5,705

1,497

1,843

Decrease in operating lease liabilities

(9,258)

(8,245)

(3,029)

(3,638)

Changes in IIA settlement liability, net

-

176

-

235

Increase in trade receivables, net

(12,487)

(5,752)

(5,114)

(3,267)

Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses

(1,344)

(960)

(124)

(1,757)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(8,048)

4,748

(4,198)

794

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

4,639

(1,780)

5,064

2,588

Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses

(6,203)

3,429

(1,404)

3,197

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

(147)

4,470

(1,810)

(1,119)

Net cash provided by operating activities

7,858

43,091

2,102

13,013

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Investment in short-term deposits

(5,000)

-

-

-

Proceeds from short-term deposits

15

84,454

2

151

Proceeds from long-term deposits

94

-

94

-

Purchase of financial investments

(16,210)

-

(540)

-

Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

1,123

1,053

-

-

Purchase of marketable securities

-

(41,094)

-

(23,569)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

-

2,571

-

2,061

Net cash paid in acquisition of subsidiary

(100)

-

-

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,151)

(943)

(572)

(527)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(21,229)

46,041

(1,016)

(21,884)

































AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands













Nine months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares

(35,241)

(31,199)

(6,072)

(13,848) Repayment of bank loans

-

(900)

-

(300) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(11,552)

(10,865)

(5,720)

(5,563) Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of

options and warrants

533

1,346

352

609 Net cash used in financing activities

(46,260)

(41,618)

(11,440)

(19,102)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash

(59,631)

47,514

(10,354)

(27,973) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of period

84,523

46,034

35,246

121,521 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period

$ 24,892

$ 93,548

$ 24,892

$ 93,548

