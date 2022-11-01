USO, Clear Channel Outdoor Encourage Recognition & Support to Deployed Service Members in Nationwide Campaign

Month-long digital billboard campaign reminds Americans to express gratitude and commitment to service members and their families through USO programs focused on connection, wellness, resiliency.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout November, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO) and the United Service Organizations (USO)—America's leading nonprofit organization supporting service members and their families—will partner on a nationwide digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) media campaign that encourages the public to support deployed service members during the holiday season.

More than 1.3 million active-duty service members are deployed around the world each year to protect national interests, provide humanitarian aid, respond to natural disasters, and perform other critical services. For example, thousands of U.S. military service members are currently deployed in Eastern Europe to support NATO allies as the conflict in Ukraine continues. Many of these brave military members will not be with friends and family this holiday season or at other points during the year. The USO is always by their side to keep their spirits high and bring the holidays to them.

"Service members and their families face unique challenges, from leaving loved ones for months at a time and moving frequently to navigating the transition back into civilian life," said J.D. Crouch II, CEO and President of the USO. "The USO is proud to stand by these brave troops wherever they go. We are excited to partner with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas to raise awareness of the sacrifices service members make and let Americans know how we can support them, especially during the upcoming holidays."

The collaboration between CCOA and the USO will help ensure service members stay strong from the moment they join the military until their transition back to civilian life. More than 2,000 digital billboards in major markets and airports across the United States will encourage Americans to support our troops through USO programs, which include but are not limited to:

USO Care Packages, which come in two varieties: Hygiene Kits with essential toiletries and Snack Packs with food that will remind service members of home.

250+ USO Centers and Mobile USOs outfitted with places to relax as well as Wi-Fi and call centers to keep service members connected to family, home, and country.

Entertainment , both virtual and in-person, to bring favorite pastimes and celebrities closer to service members and their families in times of separation and celebration.

Military Spouse Programs with community-building activities, opportunities to communicate with deployed loved ones, career support, and other essential resources.

USO Pathfinder® Transitions , which offers professional development opportunities to service members and military spouses through guidance on employment, education, financial readiness, mentorship, and more.

"Service members work tirelessly to protect our country, but their efforts aren't always front and center for Americans to see," said Scott Wells, CEO, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. "We are proud to partner with the USO to change that with a digital OOH media campaign that will reach millions of Americans and bring awareness as well as support to troops deployed around the world."

To learn more about how you can support service members and the USO, visit USO.org/support.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 25 countries.

More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com, and clearchannelinternational.com.

