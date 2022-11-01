Temple Health Collaborates with Aidoc to Reduce Cost of Care using AI

Temple Health is introducing Aidoc's suite of AI solutions which has demonstrated in clinical research to help appropriately reduce the patient length of stay, a metric strongly correlated with cost of patient care

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of AI healthcare solutions, has announced a collaboration with Temple Health ("Temple") to integrate the Aidoc AI Care Platform to reduce cost of care. The Aidoc AI solutions, implemented across the health system's facilities, target the cardiovascular, neurosciences, and radiology service lines to optimize clinical operations by identifying more appropriate patients in need of interventions; streamlining communication across critical care teams; prioritizing patients with suspected urgent medical conditions and helping shorten the length of stay for patients in the health system's hospitals.

An American Hospital Association report from April revealed 33% of hospitals have been operating on negative margins, with average patient length of stays (an average cost of over $2,000 per patient, per day) growing by just under 10% and healthcare worker shortages driving up labor costs by 20%. Health systems are turning to technologies like AI to help boost operational efficiency, sustain high quality of care and cut costs. Aidoc's medical imaging AI solutions showed they could help reduce hospital patient length of stay by 1.3 days for patients suffering brain bleeds and 2.07 days for patients suffering lung blood clots. In a clinical case study , on retrospective review, Aidoc's AI solution for cardiovascular care coordination could have captured an additional 72% of patients who merited a physician treatment consultation for a lung blood clot that did not receive one by the AI-unaided physician team.

"As the challenges of sustaining delivery of high-quality care continue to mount, we at Temple Health continue to seek solutions that can accomplish two things—support our physicians in improving clinical efficiency and reducing the overall cost to deliver the care," says Nick J. Barcellona, MBA, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Temple Health. "In Aidoc, we have found a collaborator and platform whose solutions have demonstrated in both research and real-life clinical settings the ability to do just that. We believe these AI solutions, for both medical imaging and care coordination, will give our physicians the tools they need to streamline clinical processes."

Temple University Hospital is a safety net hospital for the local community it serves in Philadelphia and has integrated several of Aidoc's FDA-cleared medical imaging AI solutions. By extension, Temple's cross-specialty care response teams have integrated Aidoc's care coordination solutions, which both saves physicians getting to the right patient and clinical context faster and helps capture more patients who need interventions that might otherwise have been delayed.

"As a safety-net hospital, Temple University Hospital serves a vital role in its North Philadelphia community. Aidoc's AI supports Temple's mission by supporting high quality care for every patient at every stage of their healthcare journey," says Demetri Giannikopoulos, Aidoc's VP of Innovation. "We believe that in integrating artificial intelligence, health systems like Temple can help be empowered to lift the community with state-of-the-art healthcare provision and reduce the cost to serve at the same time."

Note: The research and case studies referenced in this press release were not conducted at Temple.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is the leading provider of artificial intelligence healthcare solutions that empower physicians to expedite patient treatment and enhance efficiencies. Aidoc's AI-driven solutions analyze medical images directly after the patient is scanned, suggesting prioritization of time-sensitive pathologies, as well as activating multidisciplinary team workflows to reduce turnaround time, shorten length of stay, and improve overall patient outcomes.

About Temple Health

Temple University Health System (Temple Health) is a $2.4 billion academic health system dedicated to providing access to quality patient care and supporting excellence in medical education and research. Temple Health includes Temple University Hospital (TUH)-Main Campus; TUH-Episcopal Campus; TUH-Jeanes Campus; TUH-Northeastern Campus; Temple University Hospital – Fox Chase Cancer Center Outpatient Department; TUH-Northeastern Endoscopy Center; The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center, together with The Institute for Cancer Research, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center; Fox Chase Cancer Center Medical Group, Inc., The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center's physician practice plan; Temple Transport Team, a ground and air-ambulance company; Temple Physicians, Inc., a network of community-based specialty and primary-care physician practices; and Temple Faculty Practice Plan, Inc., Temple Health's physician practice plan. Temple Health is affiliated with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University.

Temple Health refers to the health, education and research activities carried out by the affiliates of Temple Health and by the Katz School of Medicine. Temple Health neither provides nor controls the provision of health care. All health care is provided by its member organizations or independent health care providers affiliated with Temple Health member organizations. Each Temple Health member organization is owned and operated pursuant to its governing documents.

Non-discrimination notice: It is the policy of Temple University Hospital and The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center, that no one shall be excluded from or denied the benefits of or participation in the delivery of quality medical care on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity/expression, disability, age, ancestry, color, national origin, physical ability, level of education, or source of payment.

