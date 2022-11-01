Orbion Space Technology Appoints Dan Webber as CFO

HOUGHTON, Mich., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbion Space Technology, Inc., a manufacturer of advanced propulsion systems for satellites, announced the appointment of Dan Webber to Chief Financial Officer.

Dan Webber Orbion Space Technology CFO (PRNewswire)

"Dan has decades of experience in areas that are crucial to Orbion's future," said Brad King, Co-founder and CEO of Orbion. "He has led as both CFO and CEO precision manufacturing companies in the medical sector as well as intelligent manufacturing and testing companies servicing advanced vehicle technologies. His experience scaling companies organically and inorganically will be a great addition to our leadership team as we grow Orbion to meet market demands."

Webber has a long history of executive positions with private and publicly held companies in the development, manufacture, and sale of highly engineered products and systems. Most recently, Webber served as CFO and Managing Director of the Burke Porter Group, a leading global provider of automated diagnostic, testing and production solutions serving life science and specialty industrial end markets. During his tenure he supported significant organic growth and led and successfully integrated thirteen acquisitions quadrupling revenue to over $500mm. Prior to that Webber was CFO and then CEO of Pioneer Surgical Technology, a developer of orthopedic devices serving global medical implant end markets in Spine, Trauma, and Biologics.

"The space race continues to accelerate and Orbion's best-in-class propulsion solutions are an essential element to successful satellite deployment and management. The engineering and technical teams of Orbion are incredibly talented, the products exceptionally positioned, with end market CAGR's growing in the high teens. This is an exciting time to be joining the team to help advance their success," commented Webber.

About Orbion Space Technology

Orbion Space Technology develops and manufactures revolutionary plasma propulsion systems for small satellites. Orbion offers fully integrated electric propulsion modules that small satellites use to maneuver in orbit and also to avoid collisions with other space objects. The company also provides end-to-end services such as systems engineering, space mission planning and analysis, propellant fueling, and on-orbit support. Orbion is an AS9100-certified manufacturer that uses state-of-the-art automated facilities to mass produce thrusters in their Michigan factory.

Orbion Horizontal logo (PRNewsfoto/Orbion Space Technology) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orbion Space Technology