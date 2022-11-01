Next PR Seeks 2023 Conscious Capitalism Partner With Mission To #doGood

PR Firm Requests Proposals From Companies Interested in Pro Bono Services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, today announced a request for proposals for the next client to join its Conscious Capitalism program. The agency is looking to provide pro bono PR services to an organization that is helping the world become a better place. This partnership will span six months from April to September 2023.

Next PR began its Conscious Capitalism program in 2017 to establish strong community ties with mission-driven and charitable organizations in need of pro bono services. The program's goal is to assist organizations by increasing brand awareness, garnering media coverage, building relationships with influencers and growing social media efforts through PR support.

To date, the Next PR team has supported a variety of nonprofit partners, including The Alliance Center, Neopenda, Tech Impact, Mother Superior and most recently Brewability, the nation's first fully inclusive brewery that primarily employs adults with developmental disabilities.

Next PR is now looking for proposals from organizations supporting various missions including, but not limited to, the advancement of women in STEM, clean energy, diversity in tech, healthcare improvement and more.

The firm has established three guidelines organizations must exhibit to align with its company values:

Kickass culture Doing innovative work Continuously curious about making the world a better place

"It's an honor to work with these incredible organizations that are improving our communities and our world," said CEO Heather Kelly. "Each year, our Conscious Capitalism program empowers our agency and team members to support missions and companies we believe in. We're excited to find our next partner to help further its cause and tell its story in an impactful way."

To submit a proposal, email the Conscious Capitalism team (conscious@nextpr.com) by January 16, 2023 with answers to the following questions:

What is your organization's mission? Please share in two sentences or less. How is your organization kickass, innovative and committed to improving the lives of others? How will you benefit from public relations efforts such as media relations and social media management?

About Next PR

Next PR is an award-winning public relations firm with one major focus: results. Next PR is agile, fresh and hyper-focused on helping clients achieve their next big PR goals. Founded in 1978, the company has offices across the nation in San Francisco, Denver, Colorado Springs, Chicago and Philadelphia. Next PR boasts the best and brightest in public relations, but more than that, it brings the fun – and the motivation – to the daily grind. The company has been selected as a Top Place to Work by PR News, has been named to PRNEWS' Agency Elite Top 100 list for three consecutive years, is Great Place to Work® certified and has been recognized by the Dave Thomas Foundation as an Adoption-Friendly Workplace for eight years running. Team members are consistently selected as PR Rising Stars and Communicators of the Year. Learn more about how Next PR pushes boundaries to help clients launch brands, disrupt industries and engage with the audiences that matter most at nextpr.com.

