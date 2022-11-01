Meijer Toy Book Features Season's Hottest Toys - All in Stores Now Pick a Present Sweepstakes embraces nostalgia of circling presents in the catalog and gives families a weekly chance to win a holiday surprise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Meijer will have more of the hottest toys and the top brands on everyone's wish list. From Black Panther and Spider-Man to an array of squishmallows and every cute accessory in the Disney Princess collection, the one-stop-shop is well-stocked and ready to make finding the right gift easy on parents.

More than 1.2 million households across the Midwest will receive a colorful, interactive reminder this week that the holidays and opportunities for gift-giving are fast approaching. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer Meijer released its new 36-page catalog, featuring its "top toy" picks.

"We're really excited about this holiday season to offer an abundance of options for shoppers. Our stores are already stocked with the latest toys so customers can shop early to take advantage of all the deals," said May Graceffa, Director of Merchandising for Toys at Meijer. "We know our customers appreciate getting an early look into the hottest toys on Meijer shelves, and we believe our wide selection will continue to make Meijer a toy destination this holiday season."

The Meijer Toy Book takes a classic hands-on catalog approach, so kids can circle their choices and share them with parents and other relatives. This year, Meijer is hosting a Pick a Present Sweepstakes with a $100 gift card given away weekly. Now until Dec. 14, 2022, families can enter by sharing a photo of a circled toy in the Meijer Toy Book on social media tagging @meijerstores on Instagram or @Meijer on Facebook with #PickAPresentSweepstakes. Winners will be contacted directly through their social channel.

Some top toys featured in the Meijer Toy Book include:

Marvel superheroes : Shopping for a big fan of Spider-Man or the Black Panther ? Customers can find top Marvel superhero licensed toys, movies and apparel inspired by their favorite comic books, films and TV shows.

LEGO : These classics never get old. Whether customers are buying for someone young – or young at heart – they can build with the best of them this holiday season by stocking up on loads of LEGOs.

Barbie : Doctor, astronaut, or teacher – Barbie shows children they truly can be anything. Let this year's selection of Barbies and accessories provide inspiration to a young person with big dreams.

Squishmallows : For customers who are fans of plush toys, these are for them. These very squishable and adorable plush toys will give youngsters huggable fun all holiday season long.

5 Surprise: Don't forget the stocking stuffers. Whether parents tuck them into stockings or add them into gift baskets, these mini collectables will surprise and delight kids. From miniature food items to tiny figurines of their favorite character, the fun is in the surprise of opening them up to discover what tiny treasure is inside.

"We have increased inventory for this holiday season to make it easier to get what everyone wants from their wish list," Graceffa said. "After the challenges of the last 2 years, we're excited to offer families a broad selection of the toys they want available right at their fingertips."

The retailer also encourages customers to keep an eye on its weekly ad and mPerks program through the Meijer app for savings all season long. Meijer also offers home delivery and pickup services for added convenience. Meijer pickup is free of charge for orders more than $35.

Customers can find the retailer's digital Toy Book online at meijer.com/toybook.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 499 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

