Mastech Digital Announces Leadership Change In Its Data and Analytics Services Business Segment

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, today announced the resignation of Mr. Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company's Data and Analytics Services Business segment, effective immediately. On behalf of Mastech Digital's Board of Directors, we thank Ganeshan for his efforts and commitment to the Company during his tenure and wish him success in his future endeavors.

