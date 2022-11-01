The future shines brightly for animals this holiday season thanks to Morris Animal Foundation

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation wants to give animals a brighter future this holiday season with the support of passionate animal lovers everywhere. A two-month campaign, which launches today and ends December 31, will help fuel scientific inquiry, discovery and innovation – the keys to longer, healthier lives for all animals.

Morris Animal Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Morris Animal Foundation) (PRNewswire)

"Imagine a world where pets are free from cancer; wild species thrive with less disease; and all animals have better health," said Tiffany Grunert, Morris Animal Foundation President and CEO. "A gift to the Foundation during our end-of-year campaign will help us shine the light on the many health challenges animals face today and fund meaningful research that will address, and hopefully, solve these challenges."

To launch the campaign and make an even bigger difference for animals, the Foundation's Board of Trustees is matching all gifts, up to $200,000, through the end of the year. The matching gift allows donors to double the impact of their donation and fund even more critical animal health studies. To make a gift, donate online or call 800.243.2345.

Gifts to the Foundation this holiday season will help fund more than 160 active animal health studies, including ones that will:

In addition to direct gifts, donors can support the Foundation by ordering holiday cards, with proceeds supporting the Foundation's scientific programs. Holiday cards also are eligible for the Board of Trustees' gift match and let your love for animals shine brightly – bringing joy to family and friends while giving animals the best chance for a healthier tomorrow.

