Everest Group Names Nividous a Major Contender in RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2022

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nividous, the global intelligent automation company, has been positioned as a Major Contender on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2022.

Nividous is one of the few vendors offering a unified intelligentautomation platform with native Robotic Process Automation (RPA),Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Business Process Management (BPM)capabilities. Learn more at https://nividous.com/. (PRNewsfoto/Nividous Software) (PRNewswire)

"Nividous has strengthened its position as a Major Contender on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2022 as a result of strong YOY growth in its RPA revenue & client base and continuous focus on its vision of providing a holistic intelligent automation platform with integrated RPA, IDP, process orchestration, process mining, and task mining capabilities," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group.

"Availability of integrated IDP capabilities, product's ease of use, customer support, and commercial model flexibility are some of the key strengths highlighted by its clients."

RPA Products PEAK Matrix® assessment 2022 highlights the following key strengths of Nividous' intelligent automation platform based on a detailed evaluation of its capabilities and customers' feedback:

Nividous' no-/low-code application development platform with an interactive UI allows business users to build and share custom use-case specific applications.

An integrated RPA and process orchestration design studio consists of a drag-and-drop interface and a universal process recorder. Additionally, it supports the ICA protocol for developing resilient Citrix automations.

The platform offers pre-built connectors for SAP, Microsoft, and Google applications and out-of-the-box plug-ins.

Nividous Smart Bot can be configured with cognitive capabilities and predictive analytics and added to automate judgment-based workflows for everyday use cases.

Nividous has added an online portal for RPA training for citizen users and professional developers, certification courses, and self-paced training modules.

Nividous clients have appreciated the flexibility in their variety of commercial models. An enterprise-wide licensing for unlimited robot usage was added this year.

"Nividous is honored to be recognized as a Major Contender in the RPA Products PEAK Matrix® 2022 assessment for the second year in a row," said Kaushal Mashruwala, co-founder at Nividous.

"Numerous customers have testified to exponential benefits using our intelligent automation platform. The natively embedded capabilities of RPA, IDP, BPM, and slice-and-dice reporting and analytics, have helped them automate complex processes end-to-end and achieve desired results faster. The success of our customers motivates us to continue to help them with their automation needs and achieve a competitive edge."

About Nividous

Nividous helps businesses humanize their work with its intelligent automation (also referred as hyperautomation) platform. From the beginning, we realized that automation must be approached holistically and not siloed. Nividous' comprehensive platform harnesses the power of RPA, AI, and BPM capabilities, helping businesses to achieve end-to-end business process automation.

The Nividous leadership team has decades of experience delivering hundreds of digital process automation solutions to companies and organizations of various sizes worldwide.

Leveraging its tremendous domain expertise, the Nividous team offers vertical solutions that are RPA and AI-enabled and built on configurable process automation capabilities to empower businesses to operate with flexibility and agility. Nividous also provides professional services, including process discovery, implementation, support, and building Centers of Excellence. Our endeavor is and will remain continuous innovation.

Contact:

Kayla Hardy

Marketing Associate,

Nividous Software Solutions

kayla.hardy@nividous.com

+1 (442) 444 2767

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nividous