ETHEL M® CHOCOLATES SWEETENS THE SEASON WITH ITS 2022 HOLIDAY CATALOG

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ethel M® Chocolates released its 2022 Holiday Catalog, offering an array of premium, small-batch chocolate creations, including timeless Classic Collections, exclusive Design-Your-Own chocolate boxes, select Holiday Hosting gifts and more to delight chocolate aficionados everywhere.

For over 40 years, Ethel M Chocolates have been made fresh daily in the Mojave Desert, right outside Las Vegas, using only the finest ingredients with no artificial preservatives. These hand-crafted jewels are the perfect stocking stuffer, gift topper, hostess gift, or just to share special moments with friends and family as you enjoy holiday traditions.

For those looking for elevated and personalized gifts to spread happiness during the holiday season, the Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Catalog has something for every palate. Popular holiday favorites this year include:

16 and 32-PIECE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS COLLECTION : This popular assortment of Ethel M Chocolates is presented in a festive holiday tin with a red bow to take to the holiday party host or hostess The tin is filled with seasonal flavors like White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie and Peppermint Silk, along with Caramels, Truffles, Satin Cremes and more. This popular assortment of Ethel M Chocolates is presented in a festive holiday tin with a red bow to take to the holiday party host or hostess The tin is filled with seasonal flavors like White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie and Peppermint Silk, along with Caramels, Truffles, Satin Cremes and more.

5-PIECE HOLIDAY FAVORITES : This 5-piece seasonal box features White Chocolate Peppermint Silk, White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie, Dark Chocolate Fudge, Milk Chocolate Pecan Pie and Dark Chocolate Eggnog. A delicious addition to each holiday place setting at your table! This 5-piece seasonal box features White Chocolate Peppermint Silk, White Chocolate Pumpkin Pie, Dark Chocolate Fudge, Milk Chocolate Pecan Pie and Dark Chocolate Eggnog. A delicious addition to each holiday place setting at your table!

HOLIDAY BARS : Limited Edition Seasonal Spiced Rum Eggnog and Peppermint Bark filled tablet bars are wrapped in merry holiday packaging and sized perfectly for stocking stuffers. Limited Edition Seasonal Spiced Rum Eggnog and Peppermint Bark filled tablet bars are wrapped in merry holiday packaging and sized perfectly for stocking stuffers.

DESIGN-YOUR-OWN CHOCOLATE ASSORTMENT: Design-Your-Own gift boxes and keepsake holiday tins are a sweet way to create a custom gift everyone on your list is sure to enjoy in two easy steps. You may choose from a variety of holiday keepsake tins or boxes and then fill it with their favorite chocolate pieces. Design-Your-Own gift boxes and keepsake holiday tins are a sweet way to create a custom gift everyone on your list is sure to enjoy in two easy steps. You may choose from a variety of holiday keepsake tins or boxes and then fill it with their favorite chocolate pieces.

"Many families and friends are planning to get together in a big way this holiday season, and we love that we can be a small part of those moments of tradition and happiness," said Lisa Vannerson, Marketing & PR Manager, Ethel M Chocolates. "The holiday season provides loved ones with so many opportunities to come together and celebrate. It's our hope that our gourmet chocolates can help foster those little moments of connection throughout the season."

The exclusive 2022 Holiday Catalog can be viewed and shopped online at EthelM.com/holiday-catalog.

For local residents, the Ethel M Chocolates annual Holiday Cactus Garden Lights are returning for the 29th year at the chocolatier's Flagship Store and Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada. Additionally, a new Holiday Chocolate Tasting will be offered nightly at the Flagship Store, featuring limited edition, seasonal chocolates and an optional wine pairing. Bookings can be made by visiting EthelM.com. The Garden Lights and tastings will be open and available from November 4 through January 1 (or while supplies last).

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, the Flagship Store, Factory and Botanical Cactus Garden in Henderson, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and Harry Reid International Airport or the Glendale Galleria in southern California, visit EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Chocolate North America, dedicated to creating small-batch chocolates with no artificial preservatives. 2021 marked the 40th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrated its continued efforts to bring unique and high-quality chocolates to consumers. Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada, online at www.EthelM.com or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolate factory and Botanical Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson. For more information on the Botanical Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

