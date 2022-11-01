ENEOS UNVEILS AMBITIOUS 2022 SEMA SHOW ACTIVATION

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENEOS, Japan's largest oil company and supplier to the majority of Asian vehicle manufacturers, has a major presence at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, including a booth (# 23819) in Central Hall. Display vehicles showcase many ENEOS products, including its Racing Series motor oils, EV Fluid Line, transmission fluids, and more.

ENEOS SEMA Debut #2 (PRNewswire)

The newest ENEOS X Prime 0W-8 ultra-low viscosity oil highlights the company's deep relationship with many of Asia's car makers, which requested the special formulation to meet stringent emissions and economy standards. The X Prime 0W-8 synthetic oil is designed for the latest hybrid vehicles and will be supplied to manufacturers for factory fill requirements. It will also be available for dealer oil changes and DIY maintenance.

ENEOS PORSCHE 911 GT3 STI

Built by Faruk Kugay at DevSpeed Motorsports, ENEOS will display his 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 with Subaru Impreza STI EJ25 engine conversion. The ENEOS-lubricated STI engine has been upgraded to 550hp with a BorgWarner turbo, Vibrant intercooler and more. The Impreza's six-speed transmission has been adapted to work with the rear-engined Porsche RWD layout.

VAD Design GT3R bodywork provided wider fenders to accommodate 19" Rotiform 917 wheels and Toyo Proxes R888R tires. BC Racing coilovers keep the rubber planted, and the bodyshell was stiffened with a 3D-scanned, CNC-bent rollcage from CageKits.

The DevSpeed / ENEOS Porsche 911 GT3 STI has a unique livery inspired by the classic Salzburg Porsche 917 and Subaru's World Rally Championship cars.

NISSAN FRONTIER RACE TRUCK

The 2006 Nissan Frontier Pre-Runner was built by R/T TUNING for racer Dai Yoshihara and fitted with the VR30DDTT motor from the latest Nissan Z. Originally 400hp, the Z now generates 600hp after being modified with an R/T Tuning V2 turbo kit and more. The high-performance VR30DDTT is lubricated with ENEOS motor oil to provide the optimum combination of protection and performance.

The Frontier pre-runner uses Bilstein coilovers, Eibach springs, and a CJD long-travel kit to deal with off-road racing. Yokohama Geolandar M/T tires are mounted to Weld Racing Cinch beadlock wheels that are accommodated by a FiberWerx Nissan Titan carbon fiber front-end conversion.

THERE'S MORE

Other vehicles presented by ENEOS at SEMA 2022 include the Evasive Motorsports Tesla Model 3 Pikes Peak race car, which was used as a testbed for the new ENEOS EV Fluid Line, designed to help increase efficiency and durability of electric vehicles. It is located in the SEMA Electrified area in North Hall.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, ENEOS is displaying a 1971 Datsun 521 Pickup outdoors and a 1997 Acura Integra Type R in the Pit & Paddock outdoor booth. Both capture the heritage of the Japanese oil company.

ENEOS SEMA Debut (PRNewswire)

