Delinea Recognized for Successful Rebrand with Multiple Wins in the 2022 North American Transform Awards

In partnership with Interbrand, Delinea takes home four awards including Gold in two categories

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced it has won four 2022 North American Transform Awards. Now in its eighth year, the Transform Awards highlight the very best work in rebranding and brand development.

Following Delinea's successful rebrand in February 2022 , the company, along with its branding agency Interbrand , received the following accolades:

GOLD: Best Strategic or Creative Development of a New Brand

GOLD: Best Visual Identity from the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Sector

SILVER: Best Corporate Rebrand Following a Merger or Acquisition

BRONZE: Best Use of Visual Property

"When we partnered with Interbrand, they took us on a rebrand journey that was incredibly collaborative and inclusive of everyone on the leadership team," said Chris Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Delinea. "They helped us discover an alternative approach to visualizing Privileged Access Management that resulted in a clear brand, one that truly represents our seamless approach to cybersecurity."

"Any recognition the brand receives is testament to the collaboration and commitment by our partners at Delinea. They all gave themselves wholeheartedly to the process and pushed beyond the expectations of the category to create a new way of representing what access looks like in the future of cybersecurity," said Oliver Maltby, Executive Creative Director at Interbrand.

The Transform Awards recognize companies and agencies that best exemplify the transformational power of rebranding and brand design. Each entry was examined by a panel of expert judges, who determined those that excelled in best practice in corporate, product and global brand design and strategy.

Andrew Thomas, publisher of Transform magazine and founder of the Transform Awards, said: "This year's Transform Awards North America saw an exceptionally high standard of entries. With the challenges of the past few years directly impacting all companies, it is fantastic to see the bar being set so high. With a 41% increase in the number of entries into the awards this year, the future looks bright for the Transform Awards in the North America region. I am also delighted to have been able to congratulate every one of this year's much-deserved winners in-person. Well done!"

A full list of Transform Award winners can be found here .

To learn more about Delinea, please visit delinea.com .

About Delinea

Delinea is a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions that make security seamless for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Our solutions empower organizations to secure critical data, devices, code, and cloud infrastructure to help reduce risk, ensure compliance, and simplify security. Delinea removes complexity and defines the boundaries of access for thousands of customers worldwide. Our customers range from small businesses to the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

