Continued Growth of Li-Ion Battery Market Has Subsequently Led to Continued Demand for Lithium

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The evolution of the automotive industry over the past few years, coupled with technological advances will have a massive impact on the EV market. EVs are designed to replace conventional travelling ways owing to advancement in technology, low carbon emission, low maintenance, smoother drive, convenience of charging at home, reduced engine sound, and high fuel economy. EVs help reduce air pollution in densely populated areas and GHG emissions. Rise in demand for high performance, low emission, and fuel efficient vehicles, coupled with strict government norms toward vehicle emission, shall aid in electric vehicle market growth. Batteries are crucial for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), all-electric vehicles (EVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). EVs using Li batteries could considerably reduce the emissions associated with road vehicle transport. Most of the manufacturers are integrating LIB in electric vehicles. Advances in batteries have created a huge demand for lithium hydroxide market, which is expected to witness highest CAGR during the coming years. A report from Fortune Business Insights projected that the global lithium market size is projected to reach USD 6.62 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1% during the 2021-2028 period. It said that the growth of the Li-Ion battery market has led to a rise in the product demand that will continue through the decade. Active mining stocks in the markets this week include: Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: LISMF) (TSX-V: LIS), Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC), Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM), Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) (TSXV: SLI), Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL).

Fortune Business said: "Rapid advancements in the rechargeable batteries for laptops, mobile phones, electric vehicles, and digital cameras, driven by the growth in the Li-ion battery market globally shall fuel the product demand. Rising demand for batteries, lubricants, glass & ceramics, foundry and others is expected to foster the growth of the market. The growing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles, high drain portable electronics, and energy storage systems has had a huge impact on the growth of the overall market. The rise in adoption of electrics vehicle is attributable to the growing concerns surrounding environmental pollution as EVs reduces carbon emission. Government in several countries across the world are implementing strict emission standards to reduce and control carbon emissions, thus augmenting the market growth. The market in North America is likely to rise at a considerable pace during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cleaner energy sources due to stringent regulatory rules is surging the regional growth. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has various schemes and funding programs that support the usage of green and sustainable source of energy like solar, wind, geothermal and others. The increasing adoption of solar panels has created a substantial demand for cells and batteries to store the energy."

Lithium South Development Corporation (OTCQB: LISMF) (TSX-V: LIS), BREAKING NEWS: Lithium South Development Corporation Reports Two Wells Return High Grade Lithium Results - Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") is pleased to provide results from the ongoing drill campaign at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project) in Salta Province, Argentina. The Company is reporting results from two completed wells. Two rigs are operating on site, and the program has been expanded to include an additional hole for a total of four core wells.

The current exploration is located within the Alba Sabrina claim block. The claim block is comprised of 2,089 hectares and is the largest of the 3,287 hectare salar located claim package. The newly revised drill plan (see enclosed map) has four holes located north to south, identified as AS01 ( completed ) , AS02 (completed ) , AS03 ( completed ) and AS04 now drilling, , along a six-kilometer section.

Results have now been received from Alex Stewart Laboratories of Mendoza, Argentina, an ISO Certified laboratory. Hole AS01 was completed to 299 m depth. Seven double packer samples were acquired using industry best practices, and under the supervision of Dr. Mark King, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Lithium results range from 693 mg/L to 744 mg/L, for a hole average of 722 mg/L lithium. The zone of interest from the interpreted lithology is determined to exceed 240 m.

South of hole AS01, hole AS03 has been completed to a depth of 216 m. Five double packer samples were acquired. Thus far, the Company has received two results of the five samples acquired. One returned 749 mg/L Li and one returned 752 mg/L Li. The zone of interest from the interpreted lithology is determined to exceed 140 m.

All completed holes have encountered zones of potentially significant porosity that include fine to medium grained sands and porous breccia. Porosity testing will be completed at Daniel B. Stevens Laboratory located in Albuquerque, U.S.A.

Hole AS04 was the first hole completed with results announced August 10, 2022. The overall average of the three wells sampled to date is 734 mg/L Li.

Site preparation work is underway to locate four control wells to the west of the current drilling, to define the west boundary of the salar. In addition, Hole AS02 will be located between AS01 and AS03, for in-filling in the high-grade zone.

Company President and Chief Executive Officer Adrian F.C. Hobkirk is quoted "We are very encouraged with the exceptional results from the drilling completed to date. We are making excellent progress towards expanding the total resource at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project " CONTINUED…. Read this release for the Lithium South news at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-lis/

Other recent mining developments in the markets include:

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle ("EV") supply chain, recently announced that Atlantic Lithium has completed infill and exploration drilling for their flagship Ewoyaa project in Ghana. The assay results confirm high-grade mineralization, providing further confidence in resource conversion and possible mine life extension.

Piedmont is earning a 50% interest in Atlantic Lithium's spodumene projects in Ghana. This agreement includes an offtake agreement for 50% of annual production at market prices on a life-of-mine basis. Piedmont also owns a 9.4% equity interest in Atlantic Lithium.

Piedmont President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Phillips commented, "The drill results at Ewoyaa continue to be very impressive with high lithium grades over broad widths and near surface. We are working closely with our partners at Atlantic Lithium to publish a definitive feasibility study for the Ewoyaa project in the first half of 2023, and these final drill results are expected to lead to an extended mine life and even stronger economics for this world-class project. When fully operational, the Ewoyaa project will be a primary supplier of spodumene concentrate for lithium hydroxide conversion in Tennessee, and it is promising to see both projects progressing so favorably."

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) recently announced it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.livent.com.

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com.

Dial-in telephone numbers:

U.S. / Canada: (888) 330-2454

International: (240) 789-2714

Conference ID # 4348515

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from November 1, 2022until November 15, 2022.

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com

U.S. / Canada: (800) 770-2030

International: (647) 362-9199

Conference ID # 4348515

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) (TSX: LAC) has recently reported financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022").

HIGHLIGHTS : Argentina / Caucharí-Olaroz Were:

Construction continues to progress towards production with key areas of the processing plant commenced commissioning in late Q3 2022.

With construction nearing completion, focus remains on prioritizing production volume over product quality during ramp-up.

As previously announced in July 2022, construction on a portion of the purification process designed to achieve battery-quality was deferred to the first half of 2023.

The Company expects to provide an update and guidance on production ramp-up schedule around the end of 2022.

Due primarily to the low official Argentine exchange rate and high local inflation, capital cost estimates at the official exchange rate have been revised to $852 million (on a 100% basis), up 15% from $741 million previously; however, at the substantially more favorable market-based exchange rate available and the streamlined production plan, the Company expects that there will be no material change to its total funding requirements for Stage 1.

As of September 30, 2022, 85% of the budget has been spent with a substantial portion deferred until 2023, to complete the purification process.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $63 million (49% share) in capital costs remaining at the official Argentine exchange rate, requiring funding of an estimated $31 million based on the latest market-based exchange rate.

Development planning for Stage 2 expansion of at least 20,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate equivalent continues to progress to align with completion of Stage 1.

In Q2 2022, the seven local communities in the vicinity of the project approved the proposed expansion.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) (TSXV: SLI) recently provided an update on its commercial development activities in El Dorado, Arkansas. The Hydroxide Pilot plant was designed and constructed by a third-party global water and process technology vendor earlier in 2022, and was successfully installed and commissioned in early October at the Project site. The technology is housed in a self-contained unit and takes the lithium chloride feed produced by the Company's existing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant; it then converts this feed directly into a lithium hydroxide solution using a novel ion-exchange process. The lithium hydroxide solution generated by the Hydroxide Pilot will be sent offsite to another location operated by the third-party vendor to complete evaporation and crystallization work to produce battery quality lithium hydroxide. This Hydroxide Pilot will be operated at the Project location for several months, and will be used by the Company to assess different technology options for lithium hydroxide production at the Company's South West Arkansas Lithium Project (see news release dated May 2nd, 2022).

Dr. Andy Robinson, President of Standard Lithium, commented, "The successful installation and commissioning of this Hydroxide Pilot is another example of the Company's approach to using novel technological solutions to build a new generation of lithium plants in North America. The testing and operation of this Pilot gives our design team and project partners greater flexibility when we come to design the commercial plant at our South West Arkansas Project."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Lithium South Development Corporation by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact: editor@financialnewsmedia.com, +1(561)325-8757

View original content:

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com