Clarios Foundation and UNICEF partner to help protect children from environmental harm

New $20 million commitment from Clarios Foundation will help address the impact of climate change and environmental degradation on children in 14 countries

NEW YORK and MILWAUKEE, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios Foundation and UNICEF today announced the renewal and expansion of their partnership to help reduce environmental hazards and create healthy environments for children.

The new $20 million commitment from Clarios Foundation will support UNICEF's Healthy Environments for Healthy Children programme between 2023 to 2026. The funds will be used to identify, treat and reduce the impact of climate change and pollution on children's health across 14 countries.

"Climate change, environmental degradation and pollutants wreak havoc on children's development, health and well-being, threatening their survival," said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. "This renewed commitment is critical in helping us expand on our work to address childhood lead poisoning and help prevent and treat other forms of toxicant poisoning among children."

Over the next four years, the partnership will help to advance progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and UNICEF's global health strategy. With support from Clarios Foundation, the Healthy Environments for Healthy Children programme will develop responsive primary health care to protect children from the impact of pollution and climate change and mobilize broader multi-sectoral action, including with the involvement of young people.

"This partnership represents Clarios Foundation's deep and continuing commitment to help children globally by supporting their healthy development and potential," said Mark Wallace, Clarios CEO. "Expanding our commitment will allow us to have a greater impact on children's lives, while shining a spotlight on the importance of improving local conditions around the world."

In 2020, Clarios Foundation was a founding partner of the Protecting Every Child's Potential (PECP) initiative, which is helping to protect more than 70 million children in Bangladesh, Georgia, Ghana and Indonesia against childhood lead poisoning. Clarios Foundation's investment has also supported UNICEF's life-saving work for vulnerable children and families affected by conflict and contributed to UNICEF's global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Clarios Foundation



Clarios Foundation is a Wisconsin-based charitable nonstock corporation with funding primarily from Clarios, LLC - a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions, a 2020 signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, committed to aligning its strategies and operations with universal principles focused on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

Clarios Foundation supports three main focus areas: Children's Health and the Environment, Circular Economy Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Sustainable Communities.

About UNICEF



UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

UNICEF does not endorse any company brand, product or service.

