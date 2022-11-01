BIO-TECHNE RELEASES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

First Quarter FY2023 Highlights

First quarter organic revenue increased by 7% (5% reported) to $269.7 million .

GAAP EPS was $2.21 versus $1.69 one year ago. Current year adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 was negatively impacted by $0.12 of unfavorable foreign currency exchange when compared to prior year adjusted earnings per share of $1.83 .

Diagnostics and Genomics achieved 17% organic growth with strong execution across its entire portfolio.

Delivered operating cash flow of $56.1 million , an increase of 16% when compared to the prior year.

Continued acceleration of the ExoDx Prostate test resulting in a third consecutive record quarter, as tests performed grew over 70% and revenue increased over 100% year-over-year.

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted earnings, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted tax rate, organic growth, and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures." A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included in this press release.TECH

"I am very pleased with the performance of the Diagnostics and Genomics segment (D&GS), which helped offset the tough year-over-year comparisons we faced in our Protein Sciences segment in Europe and China," said Chuck Kummeth, President and CEO of Bio-Techne. "In D&GS, we saw increased traction across our portfolio of Spatial Biology solutions, ramping ExoDx Prostate test volume, increased adoption of our Asuragen genetic carrier screening kits, and strength in our Diagnostics Reagents business which led to 17% organic segment growth. For ExoDx Prostate, we delivered a third consecutive record test volume quarter, as year over year test volume increased over 70% and revenue grew over 100% for the quarter. With increasing doctor ordering patterns and a growing base of new physicians ordering the test, I believe fiscal 2023 will be a breakout year for ExoDx Prostate."

Kummeth continued, "Long-term, we remain incredibly well positioned and under penetrated in some of the highest growth life science tools and diagnostic end markets. Our leading portfolio of proteomic research reagents and analytical tools, cell and gene therapy workflow solutions, spatial biology products, liquid biopsy technologies and diagnostic reagents position Bio-Techne to successfully penetrate these markets. We will continue to execute our strategic growth plan, manage through any shorter-term regional economic turbulence, and create value for our stakeholders."

First Quarter Fiscal 2023

Revenue

Net sales for the first quarter increased 5% to $269.7 million. Organic growth was 7% compared to the prior year, with acquisitions contributing 1% and foreign currency exchange having an unfavorable impact of 3%.

GAAP Earnings Results

GAAP EPS was $2.21 per diluted share, versus $1.69 in the same quarter last year. GAAP EPS was positively impacted in the current year by a gain on the sale of our ChemoCentryx investment and a gain on the sale of our Eminence investment, a partially-owned consolidated subsidiary. GAAP operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 11% to $56.3 million, compared to $63.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP operating margin was 20.9%, compared to 24.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. GAAP operating margin compared to prior year was negatively impacted by foreign currency impacts, year-over-year changes in acquisition related expenses, and unfavorable product mix.

Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Adjusted EPS was $1.78 per diluted share, versus $1.83 in the same quarter last year, a decrease of 3%. Adjusted EPS was negatively impacted by $0.12 due to unfavorable foreign currency exchange, which was partially offset by revenue growth. Adjusted operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted operating margin was 34.8%, compared to 37.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted operating margin decreased compared to the prior year due to unfavorable foreign currency exchange and timing of strategic growth investments, including the acquisition of Namocell.

Segment Results

Management uses adjusted operating results to monitor and evaluate performance of the Company's business segments, as highlighted below.

Protein Sciences Segment

The Company's Protein Sciences segment is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialized proteins such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and reagents, to the biotechnology and academic research communities. Additionally, the segment provides an array of platforms useful in various areas of protein analysis. Protein Sciences segment's first quarter fiscal 2023 net sales were $199.9 million, an increase of 1% from $197.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Organic growth for the segment was 3%, with acquisitions contributing 1% and foreign currency exchange having an unfavorable impact of 3%. Protein Sciences segment's operating margin was 43.0% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 45.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The segment's operating margin compared to the prior year was negatively impacted by unfavorable foreign currency exchange, timing of strategic growth investments, and acquisitions.

Diagnostics and Genomics Segment

The Company's Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, immunoassays and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment also develops and provides in situ hybridization products as well as exosome-based diagnostics for various pathologies, including prostate cancer. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's first quarter fiscal 2023 net sales were $69.9 million, an increase of 15% from $61.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Organic growth for the segment was 17%, with foreign currency exchange having an unfavorable 2% impact. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's operating margin was 12.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 12.2% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The segment's operating margin was positively impacted by volume leverage, which was partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio­ techne.com.

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















QUARTER



ENDED



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Net sales

$ 269,655

$ 257,719 Cost of sales



90,060



86,722 Gross margin



179,595



170,997 Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative



99,375



86,175 Research and development



23,903



21,600 Total operating expenses



123,278



107,775 Operating income



56,317



63,222 Other income (expense)



47,399



4,161 Earnings before income taxes



103,716



67,383 Income taxes



13,982



(1,598) Net earnings, including noncontrolling interest

$ 89,734

$ 68,981 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



179



(634) Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne



89,555



69,615 Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 2.28

$ 1.78 Diluted

$ 2.21

$ 1.69 Weighted average common shares outstanding











Basic



39,232



39,094 Diluted



40,543



41,158







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















9/30/2022

6/30/2022 ASSETS











Cash and equivalents

$ 165,257

$ 172,567 Short-term available-for-sale investments



37,818



74,462 Accounts receivable, net



174,174



194,548 Inventories



150,009



141,123 Other current assets



24,773



22,856 Total current assets



552,031



605,556













Property and equipment, net



224,098



223,242 Right of use asset



69,745



65,556 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



1,450,952



1,353,623 Other assets



53,895



46,828 Total assets

$ 2,350,721

$ 2,294,805













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 76,822

$ 113,704 Contract liabilities



22,059



23,406 Income taxes payable



17,270



13,237 Contingent consideration payable



7,400



— Operating lease liabilities - current



12,115



11,928 Current portion of long-term debt obligations



—



12,500 Other current liabilities



1,963



1,243 Total current liabilities



137,629



176,018













Deferred income taxes



112,920



98,994 Long-term debt obligations



264,661



243,410 Operating lease liabilities



64,756



58,133 Long-term contingent consideration payable



8,100



5,000 Other long-term liabilities



11,501



12,239 Stockholders' equity



1,751,154



1,701,011 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,350,721

$ 2,294,805







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)

















QUARTER



ENDED



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Gross margin percentage - GAAP

66.6 %

66.4 % Identified adjustments:











Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

0.1 %

0.6 % Amortization of intangibles

4.1 %

4.0 % Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

0.1 %

0.1 % Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries(1)

0.0 %

0.1 % Gross margin percentage - Adjusted

70.9 %

71.2 %



1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party.







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN PERCENTAGE (Unaudited)

















QUARTER



ENDED



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Operating margin percentage - GAAP

20.9 %

24.5 % Identified adjustments:











Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

0.1 %

0.6 % Amortization of intangibles

7.2 %

7.1 % Acquisition related expenses

0.1 %

(0.9) % Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

5.8 %

5.4 % Restructuring costs

0.8 %

0.5 % Impact of partially owned-consolidated subsidiaries(1)

(0.1) %

0.6 % Operating margin percentage - Adjusted

34.8 %

37.8 %



1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party. As disclosed in our use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures, the adjusted operating margin percentages excludes partially-owned consolidated revenue and expense amounts. The excluded revenue attributable to partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries impacted the operating margin by (0.3%) for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and 0.6% for the comparative prior year. The excluded operating (income)/loss impacted the operating margin by 0.2% for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and did not materially impact the first quarter of fiscal 2022.







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS and EARNINGS per SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



















QUARTER



ENDED



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Net earnings before taxes- GAAP

$ 103,716

$ 67,383

Identified adjustments attributable to Bio-Techne:













Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



300



1,512

Amortization of intangibles



19,283



18,389

Acquisition related expenses



678



(2,262)

Gain on sale of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries



(11,682)



—

Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



15,458



13,860

Restructuring costs



2,170



1,185

Investment (gain) loss and other



(38,087)



(6,235)

Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries(1)



(420)



1,562

Net earnings before taxes - Adjusted(1)

$ 91,416

$ 95,394

Non-GAAP tax rate



21.0 %

21.0 % Non-GAAP tax expense



19,197



20,033

Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne(1)

$ 72,219

$ 75,361

Earnings per share - diluted - Adjusted(1)

$ 1.78

$ 1.83





1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party.







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION NON-GAAP ADJUSTED TAX RATE (In percentages) (Unaudited)

















QUARTER



ENDED



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 GAAP effective tax rate

13.5 %

(2.4) % Discrete items

8.4 %

26.3 % Impact of non-taxable net gain

1.6 %

— % Long-term GAAP tax rate

23.5 %

23.9 % Rate impact items











Stock based compensation

(3.1) %

(2.1) % Other

0.6 %

(0.8) % Total rate impact items

(2.5) %

(2.9) % Non-GAAP adjusted tax rate

21.0 %

21.0 %







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT REVENUE (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















QUARTER



ENDED



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Protein Sciences segment revenue

$ 199,949

$ 197,186 Diagnostics and Genomics segment revenue



69,904



60,985 lntersegment revenue



(198)



(452) Consolidated revenue

$ 269,655

$ 257,719







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















QUARTER



ENDED



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Protein Sciences segment operating income

$ 85,942

$ 90,100 Diagnostics and Genomics segment operating income



8,638



7,463 Segment operating income



94,580



97,563 Corporate general, selling, and administrative



(1,402)



(210) Adjusted operating income



93,178



97,353 Cost recognized upon sale of acquired inventory



(300)



(1,512) Amortization of intangibles



(19,283)



(18,389) Acquisition related expenses



(297)



2,377 Impact of partially owned-consolidated subsidiaries(1)



647



(1,562) Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes



(15,458)



(13,860) Restructuring costs



(2,170)



(1,185) Operating income

$ 56,317

$ 63,222



1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party.







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)













QUARTER

ENDED

9/30/2022

9/30/2021 Net earnings attributable to Bio-Techne $ 89,555

$ 69,615 Net interest expense (income)

3,357



3,216 Depreciation and amortization

26,641



24,734 Income taxes (benefit)

13,982



(1,598) EBITDA

133,535



95,967 Costs recognized upon sale of acquired inventory

300



1,512 Acquisition related expenses

678



(2,262) Gain on sale of partially owned consolidated subsidiaries

(11,682)



— Stock-based compensation, inclusive of employer taxes

15,458



13,860 Restructuring costs

2,170



1,185 Investment (gain) loss and other

(38,087)



(6,235) Impact of partially-owned consolidated subsidiaries(1)

(420)



1,562 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,952

$ 105,589



1) Includes the quarterly results of the partially-owned consolidated subsidiary prior to the sale of this partially-owned consolidated subsidiary to a third party.







BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW (In thousands) (Unaudited)

















QUARTER



ENDED



9/30/2022

9/30/2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net earnings

$ 89,734

$ 68,981 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



26,641



24,734 Costs recognized on sale of acquired inventory



300



1,512 Stock-based compensation expense



14,461



11,737 Gain on sale of CCXI investment



(37,176)



(5,277) Fair value adjustment to available for sale investments



(911)



— Contingent consideration payments - operating



—



(3,300) Fair value adjustment to contingent consideration payable



(100)



(2,800) Gain on sale of Eminence



(11,682)



— Other operating activities



(25,186)



(47,153) Net cash provided by operating activities



56,081



48,434 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Additions to property and equipment



(9,556)



(6,070) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(101,184)



— Proceeds from sale of Eminence



17,824



— Proceeds from sale of CCXI investment



73,219



— Other investing activities



9



(1,050) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(19,688)



(7,120) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Cash dividends



(12,545)



(12,493) Proceeds from stock option exercises



11,950



37,880 Long-term debt activity, net



8,661



(41,125) Contingent consideration payments - financing



—



(700) Share repurchases



(19,562)



— Other financing activities



(20,310)



(23,246) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(31,806)



(39,684) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(11,897)



(4,400) Net increase (decrease)in cash and cash equivalents



(7,310)



(2,770) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



172,567



199,091 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 165,257

$ 196,321

