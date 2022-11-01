Auto Financial Group Signs Integration Agreement with MeridianLink

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Financial Group (AFG), announced today that it has signed an integration agreement with MeridianLink, Inc.® (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies. This partnership further reinforces AFG's mission to pursue innovative solutions that help our clients streamline their workflows.

With this integration, AFG's Balloon Lending Program will be even easier to implement for financial institutions using MeridianLink's loan origination system (LOS). The loan origination process will be more efficient, and users will not need to toggle between two platforms, increasing productivity and minimizing errors. Information will be updated automatically between both systems, keeping all loan documentation in sync and up to date.

"With this integration, financial institutions using MeridianLink will be able to originate AFG loans seamlessly, providing a responsive and straightforward solution for customers." says Richard Epley, CEO of Auto Financial Group.

About Auto Financial Group



Auto Financial Group (AFG), a Houston-based company, provides an online, residual based, walk-away vehicle financing product called AFG Balloon Lending, as well as vehicle leasing and vehicle remarketing to financial institutions across the United States.

AFG's residual based financing solutions provide the advantages of lower payments, flexible terms, in the case of the balloon loan, actual ownership of the vehicle and several end-of-term options, including the option to surrender the vehicle and walk away in lieu of paying the final loan payment. The financial institution receives higher loan yields, a competitive residual based financing alternative, and AFG manages the entire end-of-term process.

The AFG Remarketing program is a proven solution for financial institutions that offers the greatest financial return to their clients by matching assets to the selling network with the greatest number of buyers.

For more information about AFG call toll free at 877-354-4234, or visit www.autofinancialgroup.com

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes' 2021 lists of America's Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

