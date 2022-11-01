2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Winners Revealed

Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ voting is now open through Nov. 9 on Rawlings.com

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the winners for the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners were unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast that aired on ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. ET.

Recognized as the best defensive players at their respective positions, this year's class of honorees includes six previous winners of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award and 14 first-time winners. Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals is the consecutive award leader with 10 straight awards, and the Cleveland Guardians earned the most awards as a team with four.

This year marks the first-time utility players have been included in the list of Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners. Rawlings announced the addition of the utility role to the list of Award recipients last month.

"It was a great year for pro baseball, and there was no shortage of jaw-dropping, incredible defensive plays from both the game's established veterans and young phenoms," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings. "We congratulate all of this year's Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners and welcome the 14 first-time winners to this exclusive legion of defensive greats."

To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff voted from a pool of qualified players in their League and could not vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.

To identify the utility Award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings selected one utility winner from each League.

"The Society for American Baseball Research is honored to provide the analytical data and statistics each season that help identify the game's best defensive athletes," said Scott Bush, chief executive officer for SABR. "We're proud to play a role in the naming of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners and offer our congratulations to all 20 recipients this year."

Below are the complete rosters of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners from each League and the number of Rawlings Gold Glove Awards each player has won in his career:

AMERICAN LEAGUE:

Position Player Team Awards Won P Shane Bieber Cleveland Guardians 1 ('22) C Jose Trevino New York Yankees 1 ('22) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Toronto Blue Jays 1 ('22) 2B Andrés Giménez Cleveland Guardians 1 ('22) 3B Ramón Urías Baltimore Orioles 1 ('22) SS Jeremy Peña Houston Astros 1 ('22) LF Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians 1 ('22) CF Myles Straw Cleveland Guardians 1 ('22) RF Kyle Tucker Houston Astros 1 ('22) Utility DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees 4 ('14, '17, '18, '22)

NATIONAL LEAGUE:

Position Player Team Awards Won P Max Fried Atlanta Braves 3 ('20-'22) C J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies 2 ('19, '22) 1B Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks 1 ('22) 2B Brendan Rodgers Colorado Rockies 1 ('22) 3B Nolan Arenado St. Louis Cardinals 10 ('13-'22) SS Dansby Swanson Atlanta Braves 1 ('22) LF Ian Happ Chicago Cubs 1 ('22) CF Trent Grisham San Diego Padres 2 ('20, '22) RF Mookie Betts Los Angeles Dodgers 6 ('16-'20, '22) Utility Brendan Donovan St. Louis Cardinals 1 ('22)









Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. ET and will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 11.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information including how players qualify for the Award, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.

Rawlings is the Official Base, Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

