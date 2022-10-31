MOAA Announces New President & CEO, Chairman and Board Members

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is proud to announce its new president and CEO, Lt. Gen. Brian T. Kelly, USAF (Ret.), and new board chairman, Gen. Gary L. North, USAF (Ret.), along with 12 newly elected members of its board of directors.

Kelly will become MOAA's President and CEO on Jan. 4, 2023, leading the nation's largest and most influential association of military officers. Commissioned in 1988, Kelly concluded his military career this year after serving most recently as the Air Force deputy chief of staff of Manpower, Personnel and Services at the Pentagon.

"I'm extremely excited and proud," Kelly said. "It's a fantastic organization. What MOAA has been able to do in terms of legislative advocacy is really second to none."

Kelly succeeds Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins, USAF (Ret.), who is retiring after serving in the position for seven years. The Hill named MOAA to its list of top lobbyists every year Atkins led MOAA.

"I want to thank the board, the staff, and our membership for their personal and professional commitment over the years, and I am excited to see what the future holds for MOAA," Atkins said. "I know the association will be in capable hands with the leadership of Gen. North, Lt. Gen. Kelly, and our dedicated board of directors."

North took his seat as MOAA's Chairman of the Board of Directors on Oct. 29. North, former commander of Pacific Air Forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, has served on MOAA's board of directors since 2018. He succeeds Gen. Walter Sharp, USA (Ret.).

"Our MOAA motto is Never Stop Serving, and I'm proud to continue to serve the over 350,000 members as the incoming chairman," North said.

The following 12 individuals also have been elected to MOAA's 36-member board. They will serve a six-year term.

Cmdr. Stephen A. Bedard, USN (Ret.) – President of Sailmaker, LLC and an adjunct professor at the College of Charleston. Served in the Navy Supply Corps as a staff member of the assistant secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition.

Col. Myles B. Caggins III, USA – A senior fellow at The New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy. Previously the U.S. Army Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Served three combat tours in Iraq.

Lt. Col. Ronald J. Clark, USMC (Ret.) – Former Deputy Under Secretary at the Department of Homeland Security and former Senior Director for Defense Policy on the National Security Council in the White House. Retired infantry and force reconnaissance officer. Currently the Chief Executive Officer of Spartan Strategy & Risk Management.

Col. Stephanie E. Dawson, USA (Ret.) – Former deputy commander and commander of the 369th Sustainment Brigade, and deputy commander of the 53rd Troop Command for the New York National Guard. In her civilian career, her role included Chief Operating Officer of the bi-state Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Adm. James G. Foggo, USN (Ret.) – Former commander of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Naval Forces Africa, and U.S. Sixth Fleet. Served as dean of the Center for Maritime Strategy at the Navy League and member of the board of directors of the Olmsted Foundation, the Naval Historical Foundation and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Lt. Cmdr. E. Fred Green Jr., USN (Ret.) – President of the MOAA California Council of Chapters. Over 20 years active and reserve service in a variety of surface warfare positions at sea and ashore.

Rear Adm. Nancy A. Hann, NOAA – Director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps and Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. She holds two master's degrees, one in aeronautical science and the other in public administration.

Maj. Sharron A. Mackey, USAF (Ret.) – Served in the Air Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve. She has more than 30 years of leadership experience in health care, ensuring access to high quality care. She worked directly on building provider networks for veterans with TRICARE. Holds master's degrees in public administration and health service management.

Vice Adm. Fred M. Midgette, USCG (Ret.) – Defense industry consultant and served in a variety of positions in the Coast Guard including Pacific Area Commander and Commander, Defense Forces West; Deputy Commandant for Operations; and 9th Coast Guard District Commander.

Maj. Gen. Stephen W. Oliver Jr., USAF (Ret.) – International and defense policy researcher for the RAND Corporation. Former senior military assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force and Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs.

Brig. Gen. Robert P. Palmer, USAFR – Senior vice president of Government Relations for WPS Health Solutions. Served as Chief of Strategic Communications for the National Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, deputy director of Legislative Affairs for NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, and director of Public Affairs for Air Force Reserve Command.

Capt. W.G. "Bud" Schneeweis, USCG (Ret.) – Former MOAA Director of Benefits Information and Financial Education and a former director of the Military Financial Readiness Project, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Served as chief of Coast Guard Public Affairs and commander of Coast Guard Recruiting.

MOAA is an independent, nonprofit, politically nonpartisan organization and the leading voice on compensation and benefit matters for all members of the uniformed services community. Learn more at www.moaa.org .

