John Cumbee Named as CoAdvantage Chief Operating Officer

Company's new COO joins veteran leadership of nationwide Professional Employer Organization

BRADENTON, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoAdvantage, a leading national provider of strategic human resource solutions for small to mid-sized companies and one of the nation's largest privately held professional employer organizations (PEO), announced John Cumbee has been named Chief Operating Officer, as of August 1, 2022.

John Cumbee, Chief Operating Officer for CoAdvantage (PRNewswire)

Cumbee joins CoAdvantage from SurePayroll where he served as General Manager since 2017 and earned a strong track record for driving growth and profitability. He brings 10+ years of executive management experience in payroll operations, HCM, and finance. "I could not be more excited to join CoAdvantage with the completion of CoAdQuantum as our proprietary technology platform, we have a tremendous opportunity to grow and expand our national footprint in the industry."

"The addition of John as our Chief Operating Officer bolsters our executive team and gives us another leader with a proven track record of enhancing innovative organizations, such as CoAdvantage," said Clint Burgess, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "His ability to develop teams and drive operations to offer world-class customer experience makes him a great addition."

CoAdvantage recently completed a full migration of its 100,000 worksite employees onto CoAdQuantum, the company's proprietary and internally developed HR platform with a built-in benefit administration, benefits enrollment, and payroll processing engine.

About CoAdvantage

CoAdvantage is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that offers small and mid-sized businesses a comprehensive package of human resource solutions, enabling them to reduce their administrative burden and access affordable employee benefits. The company integrates payroll and tax processing, employee benefit plan administration, risk management, government compliance, and other human resources services into a single-vendor solution that is exceptionally efficient and effective. To learn more, visit www.coadvantage.com.

Contact: Megan Wheeler, marketing@coadvantage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoAdvantage