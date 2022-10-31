BeWeld Medical, a MEDX Xelerator company, Signs Strategic Investment Agreement

OR YEHUDA, Israel, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeWeld Medical, developer of a disruptive technology designed to automate the manufacturing processes of implanted medical devices, has signed a strategic investment agreement with global medical technology leader Boston Scientific.

"BeWeld's technology has potential to advance the automation of manufacturing processes for medical devices that are used on patients around the world," said Shai Policker, CEO of MEDX Xelerator and chairman of BeWeld. "At just over a year old, BeWeld is one of our youngest portfolio companies and this agreement represents an important milestone that will enable us to further test and refine the company's innovative technology."

About BeWeld

BeWeld was founded in 2021 by the MEDX Xelerator based on intellectual property developed by Professor Daniel Cohn and Abeer Khalaialh at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. The company is led by CEO Asaf Gordon and CTO Ms. Khalaialh.

Press contact:

Marjie Hadad

General Manager

Must Have Communication & Consulting

+972-54-536-5220

+917-790-1178

marjie@mhc-pr.com

View original content:

SOURCE BeWeld Medical