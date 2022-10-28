Charter Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Charter") today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Third quarter total residential and small and medium business ("SMB") Internet customers increased by 75,000. As of September 30, 2022 , Charter served a total of 30.3 million residential and SMB Internet customers.

Third quarter total residential and SMB mobile lines increased by 396,000. As of September 30, 2022 , Charter served a total of 4.7 million mobile lines.

As of September 30, 2022 , Charter had a total of 32.1 million residential and SMB customer relationships, which excludes mobile-only relationships.

Third quarter revenue of $13.6 billion grew by 3.1% year-over-year, driven by mobile revenue growth of 40.2%, advertising sales revenue growth of 22.9% and residential revenue growth of 0.7%.

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.2 billion in the third quarter.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $5.4 billion grew by 2.4% year-over-year.

Third quarter capital expenditures totaled $2.4 billion and included $525 million of rural construction initiative capital expenditures and $96 million of mobile-related capital expenditures.

Third quarter net cash flows from operating activities totaled $3.8 billion , compared to $4.3 billion in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to higher cash taxes and the payment of litigation settlements, partly offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA.

Third quarter free cash flow 1 of $1.5 billion decreased by 39.1% year-over-year, primarily due to capital expenditures associated with Charter's rural construction initiative and higher cash taxes.

During the third quarter, Charter purchased 5.8 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Communications Holdings, LLC ("Charter Holdings") common units for approximately $2.6 billion .

"Charter now delivers the nation's first converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience at prices that generate significant savings for consumers," said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter. "And as I look at our existing advanced offerings, and our future product capabilities, we are well positioned to grow our business at very attractive rates for many years to come."

1. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Information" section and are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the addendum of this news release.

Key Operating Results





Approximate as of







September 30,

2022 (a)

September 30,

2021 (a)

Y/Y Change Footprint (b)











Estimated Passings

55,288

54,268

1.9 %













Customer Relationships (c)











Residential

29,946

29,823

0.4 % SMB

2,195

2,126

3.3 % Total Customer Relationships

32,141

31,949

0.6 %













Residential

4

163

(159) SMB

13

22

(9) Total Customer Relationships Quarterly Net Additions

17

185

(168)













Total Customer Relationship Penetration of Estimated Passings (d)

58.1 %

58.9 %

(0.8) ppts













Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer (e)

$ 115.16

$ 115.15

0.0 % Monthly SMB Revenue per SMB Customer (f)

$ 164.89

$ 167.29

(1.4) %













Residential Customer Relationships Penetration











Single Play Penetration (g)

48.5 %

46.4 %

2.1 ppts Double Play Penetration (g)

33.1 %

32.8 %

0.3 ppts Triple Play Penetration (g)

18.4 %

20.9 %

(2.5) ppts













% Residential Non-Video Customer Relationships

51.1 %

48.7 %

2.4 ppts













Internet











Residential

28,320

27,965

1.3 % SMB

2,008

1,934

3.8 % Total Internet Customers

30,328

29,899

1.4 %













Residential

61

243

(182) SMB

14

22

(8) Total Internet Quarterly Net Additions

75

265

(190)













Video











Residential

14,642

15,287

(4.2) % SMB

649

604

7.5 % Total Video Customers

15,291

15,891

(3.8) %













Residential

(211)

(133)

(78) SMB

7

12

(5) Total Video Quarterly Net Additions

(204)

(121)

(83)













Voice











Residential

7,929

8,784

(9.7) % SMB

1,287

1,273

1.1 % Total Voice Customers

9,216

10,057

(8.4) %













Residential

(271)

(230)

(41) SMB

—

14

(14) Total Voice Quarterly Net Additions

(271)

(216)

(55)













Mobile Lines (h)











Residential

4,516

3,085

46.4 % SMB

161

99

63.6 % Total Mobile Lines

4,677

3,184

46.9 %













Residential

382

230

152 SMB

14

14

— Total Mobile Lines Quarterly Net Additions

396

244

152













Enterprise (i)











Enterprise Primary Service Units ("PSUs")

282

269

4.9 % Enterprise Quarterly Net Additions

5

4

1 Footnotes - In thousands, except per customer and penetration data. See footnotes to unaudited summary of operating statistics on page 6 of the addendum of this news release. The footnotes contain important disclosures regarding the definitions used for these operating statistics. All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.



As of September 30, 2022, Charter had 29.9 million residential customer relationships, with year-over-year growth of 0.4%.

Third quarter residential Internet customers increased by 61,000, compared to an increase of 243,000 customers during the third quarter of 2021. Spectrum Internet® and Spectrum WiFi deliver the fastest speeds in the nation.1 Charter offers Spectrum Internet products with speeds up to 1 Gbps across its entire footprint. Charter's Advanced WiFi, a managed WiFi service that provides customers an optimized home network while providing greater control of their connected devices with enhanced security and privacy, is available to nearly all Spectrum Internet customers. In October, Charter introduced Spectrum One, which brings together Spectrum Internet, Advanced WiFi and Unlimited Spectrum MobileTM, to offer consumers faster, more reliable and secure online connections on their favorite devices at home and on the go in a high-value package.

Residential video customers decreased by 211,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a decline of 133,000 in the third quarter of 2021, partly driven by downgrades following an April pass through of higher programming expense. As of September 30, 2022, Charter had 14.6 million residential video customers.

During the third quarter of 2022, residential wireline voice customers declined by 271,000, compared to a decline of 230,000 in the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, Charter had 7.9 million residential wireline voice customers.

Third quarter 2022 residential revenue per residential customer (excluding mobile) totaled $115.16, unchanged year-over-year, given promotional rate step-ups and rate adjustments that in part pass through programmer rate increases, partly offset by a higher mix of non-video customer relationships and a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base.

SMB customer relationships grew by 13,000 in the third quarter of 2022, while third quarter 2021 SMB customer relationships grew by 22,000. Enterprise PSUs grew by 5,000 in the third quarter of 2022 versus 4,000 added in the third quarter of 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022, Charter added 396,000 mobile lines, compared to growth of 244,000 during the third quarter of 2021. Spectrum Mobile is available to all new and existing Spectrum Internet customers. Spectrum Mobile customers can choose "Unlimited" or "By the Gig" data plans. Unlimited pricing starts at $29.99/month per line, and By the Gig lines are available for $14/GB. All Spectrum Mobile plans offer the fastest overall speeds,2 include 5G access and taxes and fees and do not require contracts. Spectrum One and Spectrum Mobile are central to Charter's converged network strategy to provide consumers a differentiated connectivity experience with highly competitive, simple data plans and pricing.

1. Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data U.S. median fixed download speeds for Q3 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. 2. Fastest Overall Speed claim based on Global Wireless Solutions' combined cellular and WiFi speed test results in Spectrum service area where WiFi is available. Cellular speeds vary by location.

Third Quarter Financial Results

(in millions)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

% Change Revenues:









Internet $ 5,571

$ 5,363

3.9 % Video 4,379

4,502

(2.7) % Voice 391

409

(4.6) % Residential revenue 10,341

10,274

0.7 % Small and medium business 1,082

1,062

1.9 % Enterprise 673

656

2.6 % Commercial revenue 1,755

1,718

2.2 % Advertising sales 481

391

22.9 % Mobile 750

535

40.2 % Other 223

228

(2.1) % Total Revenues $ 13,550

$ 13,146

3.1 %











Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,185

$ 1,217

(2.5) % Net income attributable to Charter shareholders margin 8.8 %

9.3 %















Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 5,412

$ 5,286

2.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 39.9 %

40.2 %















Capital Expenditures $ 2,406

$ 1,861

29.3 % % Total Revenues 17.8 %

14.2 %















Net cash flows from operating activities $ 3,757

$ 4,263

(11.9) % Free cash flow1 $ 1,507

$ 2,476

(39.1) %





1. See page 1 of the addendum for a GAAP reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

Revenues

Third quarter revenue increased by 3.1% year-over-year to $13.6 billion, driven primarily by growth in mobile, advertising sales and residential revenues.

Residential revenue totaled $10.3 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 0.7% year-over-year.

Internet revenue grew by 3.9% year-over-year to $5.6 billion, driven by growth in Internet customers during the last year, promotional rate step-ups and reduced bundled discounts, partly offset by lower bundled revenue allocation.

Video revenue totaled $4.4 billion in the third quarter, a decrease of 2.7% compared to the prior year period, driven by a higher mix of lower priced video packages within Charter's video customer base and a decline in video customers during the last year, partly offset by promotional rate step-ups, video rate adjustments that pass through programmer rate increases and higher bundled revenue allocation.

Voice revenue totaled $391 million in the third quarter, a decrease of 4.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by a decline in wireline voice customers over the last twelve months, partly offset by voice rate adjustments.

Commercial revenue increased by 2.2% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, driven by SMB and enterprise revenue growth of 1.9% and 2.6% year-over-year, respectively. Third quarter 2022 SMB revenue growth was driven by customer relationship growth. Excluding a one-time benefit in the third quarter of 2021, enterprise revenue grew by 5.2% year-over-year, mostly reflecting PSU growth. Enterprise revenue excluding wholesale increased by 9.0% year-over-year.

Third quarter advertising sales revenue of $481 million increased by 22.9% compared to the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher political revenue. Excluding political revenue in both periods, advertising sales revenue decreased by 0.2% year-over-year, due to lower national and local advertising revenue, partly offset by higher advanced advertising revenue.

Third quarter mobile revenue totaled $750 million, an increase of 40.2% year-over-year, driven by mobile line growth.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Third quarter programming costs decreased by $112 million, or 3.8% as compared to the third quarter of 2021, reflecting fewer video customers and a higher mix of lower cost packages within Charter's video customer base, partly offset by contractual programming rate increases and renewals.

Regulatory, connectivity and produced content expenses decreased by $47 million, or 7.4% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower video CPE sold to customers.

Costs to service customers increased by $83 million, or 4.4% year-over-year. The year-over-year increase in costs to service customers was primarily driven by higher bad debt and higher fuel and freight costs, partly offset by productivity improvements. Costs to service customers excluding bad debt increased by 3.0% year-over-year.

Marketing expenses increased by $73 million, or 9.3% year-over-year, due to higher staffing levels and wages as Charter focuses on providing better service to new and existing customers.

Third quarter mobile costs totaled $846 million, an increase of 39.4% year-over-year, and were comprised of device costs, customer acquisition costs and service and operating costs.

Other expenses increased by $42 million, or 4.4% as compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Net Income Attributable to Charter Shareholders

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $1.2 billion in the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, as higher Adjusted EBITDA was offset by higher interest expense, net.

Net income per basic common share attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $7.51 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $6.69 during the same period last year. The increase was primarily the result of a 13.2% decrease in basic weighted average common shares outstanding versus the prior year period, in addition to the factors described above.

Adjusted EBITDA

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 billion grew by 2.4% year-over-year, reflecting growth in revenue and operating expenses of 3.1% and 3.5%, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Property, plant and equipment expenditures totaled $2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.9 billion during the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by an increase in rural construction initiative spend. Third quarter capital expenditures included $525 million of rural construction initiative spend, most of which was included in line extensions. Third quarter capital expenditures also included $96 million of mobile costs, most of which related to information technology systems and were included in support capital and scalable infrastructure. Cable capital expenditures, excluding capital expenditures associated with the rural construction initiative, increased to $1.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.7 billion in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher customer premise equipment and scalable infrastructure spending.

Charter currently expects full year 2022 cable capital expenditures, excluding capital expenditures associated with its rural construction initiative, to be between $7.1 billion and $7.3 billion.

Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

During the third quarter of 2022, net cash flows from operating activities totaled $3.8 billion, compared to $4.3 billion in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease in net cash flows from operating activities was primarily due to higher cash taxes and the payment of litigation settlements, partly offset by higher Adjusted EBITDA.

Free cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 totaled $1.5 billion, compared to $2.5 billion during the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease in free cash flow was primarily driven by a decrease in net cash flows from operating activities and an increase in capital expenditures.

Liquidity & Financing

As of September 30, 2022, total principal amount of debt was $96.8 billion and Charter's credit facilities provided approximately $4.6 billion of additional liquidity in excess of Charter's $480 million cash position.

In August 2022, CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp. jointly issued $1.5 billion of 6.375% senior unsecured notes due September 2029 at par. The net proceeds were used for general corporate purposes, including to fund buybacks of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units, to repay certain indebtedness and to pay related fees and expenses.

Share Repurchases

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, Charter purchased 5.8 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units for approximately $2.6 billion. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Charter purchased 20.2 million shares of Charter Class A common stock and Charter Holdings common units, or 10.1% of fully diluted shares outstanding (including as-exchanged Charter Holdings common units) as of December 31, 2021, for approximately $10.4 billion.

Webcast

Charter will host a webcast on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) related to the contents of this release.

The webcast can be accessed live via the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com . Participants should go to the webcast link no later than 10 minutes prior to the start time to register. The webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com two hours after completion of the webcast.

Additional Information Available on Website

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and footnotes contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, which will be posted on the "Results & SEC Filings" section of the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com , when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A slide presentation to accompany the conference call and a trending schedule containing historical customer and financial data will also be available in the "Results & SEC Filings" section.

Use of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Information

The Company uses certain measures that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") to evaluate various aspects of its business. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities reported in accordance with GAAP. These terms, as defined by Charter, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are reconciled to net income attributable to Charter shareholders and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, in the Addendum to this release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Charter shareholders plus net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, other income (expenses), net and other operating (income) expenses, net, such as special charges and (gain) loss on sale or retirement of assets. As such, it eliminates the significant non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of the Company's businesses as well as other non-cash or special items, and is unaffected by the Company's capital structure or investment activities. However, this measure is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues and the cash cost of financing. These costs are evaluated through other financial measures.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, less capital expenditures and changes in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures.

Management and Charter's board of directors use Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to assess Charter's performance and its ability to service its debt, fund operations and make additional investments with internally generated funds. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA generally correlates to the leverage ratio calculation under the Company's credit facilities or outstanding notes to determine compliance with the covenants contained in the facilities and notes (all such documents have been previously filed with the SEC). For the purpose of calculating compliance with leverage covenants, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, excluding certain expenses paid by its operating subsidiaries to other Charter entities. The Company's debt covenants refer to these expenses as management fees, which were $342 million and $1.0 billion for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and $337 million and $979 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, the factors described under "Risk Factors" from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this communication may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," "aim," "on track," "target," "opportunity," "tentative," "positioning," "designed," "create," "predict," "project," "initiatives," "seek," "would," "could," "continue," "ongoing," "upside," "increases," "grow," "focused on" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this communication are set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K, and in other reports or documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, and include, but are not limited to:

our ability to sustain and grow revenues and cash flow from operations by offering Internet, video, voice, mobile, advertising and other services to residential and commercial customers, to adequately meet the customer experience demands in our service areas and to maintain and grow our customer base, particularly in the face of increasingly aggressive competition, the need for innovation and the related capital expenditures;

the impact of competition from other market participants, including but not limited to incumbent telephone companies, direct broadcast satellite ("DBS") operators, wireless broadband and telephone providers, digital subscriber line ("DSL") providers, fiber to the home providers and providers of video content over broadband Internet connections;

general business conditions, unemployment levels and the level of activity in the housing sector and economic uncertainty or downturn, including the impacts of the Novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic to sales opportunities from residential move activity, our customers, our vendors and local, state and federal governmental responses to the pandemic;

our ability to obtain programming at reasonable prices or to raise prices to offset, in whole or in part, the effects of higher programming costs (including retransmission consents and distribution requirements);

our ability to develop and deploy new products and technologies including consumer services and service platforms;

any events that disrupt our networks, information systems or properties and impair our operating activities or our reputation;

the effects of governmental regulation on our business including subsidies to consumers, subsidies and incentives for competitors, costs, disruptions and possible limitations on operating flexibility related to, and our ability to comply with, regulatory conditions applicable to us;

the ability to hire and retain key personnel;

our ability to procure necessary services and equipment from our vendors in a timely manner and at reasonable costs;

the availability and access, in general, of funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and necessary capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) free cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital or credit markets; and

our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and credit facilities, any violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our other obligations under cross-default provisions.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We are under no duty or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this communication.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,185

$ 1,217

$ 3,859

$ 3,044 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 182

190

605

442 Interest expense, net 1,160

1,016

3,329

3,003 Income tax expense 360

347

1,194

844 Depreciation and amortization 2,177

2,270

6,711

7,065 Stock compensation expense 109

98

360

332 Other expenses, net 239

148

76

521 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,412

$ 5,286

$ 16,134

$ 15,251















Net cash flows from operating activities $ 3,757

$ 4,263

$ 11,138

$ 12,013 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,406)

(1,861)

(6,456)

(5,563) Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures 156

74

284

(51) Free cash flow $ 1,507

$ 2,476

$ 4,966

$ 6,399

The above schedule is presented in order to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, non-GAAP measures, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Section 401(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.



UNAUDITED ALTERNATIVE PRESENTATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change REVENUES:





















Internet $ 5,571

$ 5,363

3.9 %

$ 16,585

$ 15,670

5.8 % Video 4,379

4,502

(2.7) %

13,209

13,224

(0.1) % Voice 391

409

(4.6) %

1,180

1,202

(1.9) % Residential revenue 10,341

10,274

0.7 %

30,974

30,096

2.9 % Small and medium business 1,082

1,062

1.9 %

3,221

3,116

3.4 % Enterprise 673

656

2.6 %

2,003

1,930

3.8 % Commercial revenue 1,755

1,718

2.2 %

5,224

5,046

3.5 % Advertising sales 481

391

22.9 %

1,324

1,146

15.6 % Mobile 750

535

40.2 %

2,166

1,546

40.1 % Other 223

228

(2.1) %

660

636

3.7 % Total Revenues 13,550

13,146

3.1 %

40,348

38,470

4.9 %























COSTS AND EXPENSES:





















Programming 2,871

2,983

(3.8) %

8,820

8,949

(1.4) % Regulatory, connectivity and produced content 587

634

(7.4) %

1,742

1,902

(8.4) % Costs to service customers 1,982

1,899

4.4 %

5,801

5,530

4.9 % Marketing 861

788

9.3 %

2,493

2,280

9.4 % Mobile 846

607

39.4 %

2,403

1,765

36.1 % Other expense (a) 991

949

4.4 %

2,955

2,793

5.8 % Total operating costs and expenses (a) 8,138

7,860

3.5 %

24,214

23,219

4.3 %























Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,412

$ 5,286

2.4 %

$ 16,134

$ 15,251

5.8 %





(a) Other expense excludes stock compensation expense. Total operating costs and expenses excludes stock compensation expense, depreciation and amortization and other operating (income) expenses, net.

All percentages are calculated using whole numbers. Minor differences may exist due to rounding.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 REVENUES $ 13,550

$ 13,146

$ 40,348

$ 38,470















COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Operating costs and expenses (exclusive of items shown separately below) 8,247

7,958

24,574

23,551 Depreciation and amortization 2,177

2,270

6,711

7,065 Other operating (income) expenses, net 202

(9)

141

284

10,626

10,219

31,426

30,900 Income from operations 2,924

2,927

8,922

7,570















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):













Interest expense, net (1,160)

(1,016)

(3,329)

(3,003) Other income (expense), net (37)

(157)

65

(237)

(1,197)

(1,173)

(3,264)

(3,240) Income before income taxes 1,727

1,754

5,658

4,330 Income tax expense (360)

(347)

(1,194)

(844) Consolidated net income 1,367

1,407

4,464

3,486 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (182)

(190)

(605)

(442) Net income attributable to Charter shareholders $ 1,185

$ 1,217

$ 3,859

$ 3,044















EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHARTER

SHAREHOLDERS:













Basic $ 7.51

$ 6.69

$ 23.51

$ 16.33 Diluted $ 7.38

$ 6.50

$ 23.06

$ 15.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 157,971,109

181,925,180

164,189,703

186,380,681 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 160,638,186

187,166,071

167,351,777

197,316,667

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in millions)



September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021 ASSETS (unaudited)



CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 480

$ 601 Accounts receivable, net 2,841

2,579 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 433

386 Total current assets 3,754

3,566







INVESTMENT IN CABLE PROPERTIES:





Property, plant and equipment, net 35,005

34,310 Customer relationships, net 3,073

4,060 Franchises 67,363

67,346 Goodwill 29,563

29,562 Total investment in cable properties, net 135,004

135,278







OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 4,911

3,647







Total assets $ 143,669

$ 142,491







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 10,073

$ 9,461 Current portion of long-term debt 1,522

2,997 Total current liabilities 11,595

12,458







LONG-TERM DEBT 95,510

88,564 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 19,153

19,096 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 5,061

4,217







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Controlling interest 8,889

14,050 Noncontrolling interests 3,461

4,106 Total shareholders' equity 12,350

18,156







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 143,669

$ 142,491

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Consolidated net income $ 1,367

$ 1,407

$ 4,464

$ 3,486 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash flows from

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,177

2,270

6,711

7,065 Stock compensation expense 109

98

360

332 Noncash interest income, net (5)

(5)

(12)

(20) Deferred income taxes 50

297

165

668 Other, net 40

155

(113)

279 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions

and dispositions:













Accounts receivable (62)

(62)

(262)

(106) Prepaid expenses and other assets 37

(14)

(96)

(127) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 44

117

(79)

436 Net cash flows from operating activities 3,757

4,263

11,138

12,013















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,406)

(1,861)

(6,456)

(5,563) Change in accrued expenses related to capital expenditures 156

74

284

(51) Other, net (14)

(3)

(174)

(148) Net cash flows from investing activities (2,264)

(1,790)

(6,346)

(5,762)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Borrowings of long-term debt 4,897

4,305

21,528

15,263 Repayments of long-term debt (3,712)

(3,892)

(15,659)

(9,651) Payments for debt issuance costs (14)

(18)

(71)

(76) Purchase of treasury stock (2,225)

(3,666)

(9,245)

(10,834) Proceeds from exercise of stock options —

17

5

43 Purchase of noncontrolling interest (385)

(410)

(1,379)

(1,500) Distributions to noncontrolling interest (49)

—

(56)

(71) Other, net (8)

(54)

(36)

40 Net cash flows from financing activities (1,496)

(3,718)

(4,913)

(6,786)















NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (3)

(1,245)

(121)

(535) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 483

1,711

601

1,001 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 480

$ 466

$ 480

$ 466















CASH PAID FOR INTEREST $ 1,101

$ 1,042

$ 3,251

$ 3,038 CASH PAID FOR TAXES $ 412

$ 30

$ 882

$ 99

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUMMARY OF OPERATING STATISTICS (in thousands, except per customer and penetration data)





Approximate as of



September 30,

2022 (a)

June 30,

2022 (a)

December 31,

2021 (a)

September 30,

2021 (a) Footprint (b)















Estimated Passings

55,288

55,008

54,521

54,268

















Customer Relationships (c)















Residential

29,946

29,942

29,926

29,823 SMB

2,195

2,182

2,143

2,126 Total Customer Relationships

32,141

32,124

32,069

31,949

















Residential

4

(93)

103

163 SMB

13

19

17

22 Total Customer Relationships Quarterly Net Additions

17

(74)

120

185

















Total Customer Relationship Penetration of Estimated Passings (d)

58.1 %

58.4 %

58.8 %

58.9 %

















Monthly Residential Revenue per Residential Customer (e)

$ 115.16

$ 116.00

$ 114.14

$ 115.15 Monthly SMB Revenue per SMB Customer (f)

$ 164.89

$ 165.66

$ 164.59

$ 167.29

















Residential Customer Relationships Penetration















Single Play Penetration (g)

48.5 %

47.8 %

46.7 %

46.4 % Double Play Penetration (g)

33.1 %

33.1 %

33.0 %

32.8 % Triple Play Penetration (g)

18.4 %

19.1 %

20.4 %

20.9 %

















% Residential Non-Video Customer Relationships

51.1 %

50.4 %

49.2 %

48.7 %

















Internet















Residential

28,320

28,259

28,137

27,965 SMB

2,008

1,994

1,952

1,934 Total Internet Customers

30,328

30,253

30,089

29,899

















Residential

61

(42)

172

243 SMB

14

21

18

22 Total Internet Quarterly Net Additions

75

(21)

190

265

















Video















Residential

14,642

14,853

15,216

15,287 SMB

649

642

617

604 Total Video Customers

15,291

15,495

15,833

15,891

















Residential

(211)

(240)

(71)

(133) SMB

7

14

13

12 Total Video Quarterly Net Additions

(204)

(226)

(58)

(121)

















Voice















Residential

7,929

8,200

8,621

8,784 SMB

1,287

1,287

1,282

1,273 Total Voice Customers

9,216

9,487

9,903

10,057

















Residential

(271)

(265)

(163)

(230) SMB

—

(1)

9

14 Total Voice Quarterly Net Additions

(271)

(266)

(154)

(216)

















Mobile Lines (h)















Residential

4,516

4,134

3,448

3,085 SMB

161

147

116

99 Total Mobile Lines

4,677

4,281

3,564

3,184

















Residential

382

329

363

230 SMB

14

15

17

14 Total Mobile Lines Quarterly Net Additions

396

344

380

244

















Enterprise (i)















Enterprise Primary Service Units ("PSUs")

282

277

272

269 Enterprise Quarterly Net Additions

5

3

3

4





(a) We calculate the aging of customer accounts based on the monthly billing cycle for each account. On that basis, at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, customers included approximately 151,700, 154,500, 128,300 and 119,200 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 60 days past due, approximately 55,500, 45,800, 26,800 and 21,100 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 90 days past due and approximately 149,300, 97,200, 43,200 and 31,800 customers, respectively, whose accounts were over 120 days past due. Bad debt expense associated with these past due accounts has been reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. The increase in past due accounts is predominately due to pre-existing and incremental unsubsidized amounts of customers' bills for those customers participating in government assistance programs, including video services. These customers are downgraded to a fully subsidized Internet-only service.



(b) Passings represent our estimate of the number of units, such as single family homes, apartment and condominium units and SMB and enterprise sites passed by our cable distribution network in the areas where we offer the service indicated. These estimates are based upon the information available at this time and are updated for all periods presented when new information becomes available.



(c) Customer relationships include the number of customers that receive one or more levels of service, encompassing Internet, video and voice services, without regard to which service(s) such customers receive. Customers who reside in residential multiple dwelling units ("MDUs") and that are billed under bulk contracts are counted based on the number of billed units within each bulk MDU. Total customer relationships exclude enterprise and mobile-only customer relationships.



(d) Penetration represents residential and SMB customers as a percentage of estimated passings. Penetration excludes mobile-only customers.



(e) Monthly residential revenue per residential customer is calculated as total residential quarterly revenue divided by three divided by average residential customer relationships during the respective quarter and excludes mobile revenue and customers.



(f) Monthly SMB revenue per SMB customer is calculated as total SMB quarterly revenue divided by three divided by average SMB customer relationships during the respective quarter and excludes mobile revenue and customers.



(g) Single play, double play and triple play penetration represents the number of residential single play, double play and triple play cable customers, respectively, as a percentage of residential customer relationships, excluding mobile.



(h) Mobile lines include phones and tablets which require one of our standard rate plans (e.g., "Unlimited" or "By the Gig"). Mobile lines exclude wearables and other devices that do not require standard phone rate plans.



(i) Enterprise PSUs represents the aggregate number of fiber service offerings counting each separate service offering at each customer location as an individual PSU.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Customer premise equipment (a) $ 577

$ 513

$ 1,606

$ 1,496 Scalable infrastructure (b) 418

375

1,178

1,223 Line extensions (c) 826

392

2,062

1,191 Upgrade/rebuild (d) 208

178

535

484 Support capital (e) 377

403

1,075

1,169 Total capital expenditures $ 2,406

$ 1,861

$ 6,456

$ 5,563















Of which: Commercial services $ 369

$ 353

$ 1,110

$ 1,083















Capital expenditures included in total related to:













Core cable (f) $ 1,785

$ 1,742

$ 5,077

$ 5,208 Mobile 96

119

265

355 Rural construction initiative (g) 525

—

1,114

— Total capital expenditures $ 2,406

$ 1,861

$ 6,456

$ 5,563





(a) Customer premise equipment includes costs incurred at the customer residence to secure new customers and revenue generating units, including customer installation costs and customer premise equipment (e.g., digital receivers and cable modems). (b) Scalable infrastructure includes costs, not related to customer premise equipment, to secure growth of new customers and revenue generating units, or provide service enhancements (e.g., headend equipment). (c) Line extensions include network costs associated with entering new service areas (e.g., fiber/coaxial cable, amplifiers, electronic equipment, make-ready and design engineering). (d) Upgrade/rebuild includes costs to modify or replace existing fiber/coaxial cable networks, including betterments. (e) Support capital includes costs associated with the replacement or enhancement of non-network assets due to technological and physical obsolescence (e.g., non-network equipment, land, buildings and vehicles). (f) Core cable represents total capital expenditures excluding mobile and rural construction initiative capital expenditures. (g) The rural construction initiative subcategory includes expenditures associated with our Rural Construction Initiative (for which separate reporting was initiated in 2022), excluding customer premise equipment and installation.

