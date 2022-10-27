CompTIA Partners with Coursera to Deliver Technology Training to Broader Professional Audience

Online Learning Platform Connects Millions of Global Learners with Career-Enhancing Education

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced today it is partnering with Coursera, a leading online learning platform, making it part of a global network of industry leaders that provide deep expertise to train emerging and experienced talent on the latest technologies and tools.

Coursera industry partners are leaders in helping learners develop skills for in-demand jobs as well as creating jobs through professional training and certifications. Among Coursera's 100+ industry partners are Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Autodesk. Coursera is one of the world's largest online learning platforms with more than 100 million learners globally.

As an industry partner, CompTIA will build three Specializations around CompTIA A+®, CompTIA Network+®, and CompTIA Security+® certifications, which will be available in early 2023. Each Specialization will be fully online, self-paced, and consists of several courses, providing introductions to the specific certifications along with foundational information that will help learners determine if they are ready to move forward with their training journeys.

"Our goal is to deliver foundational training to individuals looking to expand their career options through gaining technical skills and knowledge," said Thomas Reilly, chief product officer at CompTIA. "Technology training has never been more vital to people in all sorts of industries and job roles. By joining forces with Coursera, CompTIA will connect more people with the education they need to start or continue their career paths."

Learners who complete a CompTIA Specialization on Coursera will have the opportunity to continue their training via CompTIA's comprehensive catalogue of technology certifications.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/.

About Coursera

Coursera (NYSE: COUR) was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 107 million registered learners as of June 30, 2022. Coursera partners with over 275 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates, and bachelor's and master's degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in many high-demand fields, including data science, technology, and business.

