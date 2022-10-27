Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2022.
Third quarter and year-to-date 2022 highlights:
- Net income of $11.1 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $9.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
- Net income of $27.3 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, compared to $29.6 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
- Low cost of deposits of 14 basis points and total funding costs of 29 basis points for the quarter.
- Based on the September 30, 2022 market close share price of $20.76, the $0.14 third quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.70% and a dividend payout ratio of 19.44%.
- On July 1, 2022, we consummated the merger of Comunibanc Corp. with and into Civista and Henry County Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Comunibanc, with and into Civista Bank.
- Negotiated the merger of Vision Financial Group, a leasing company based in Pittsburgh, PA, with and into Civista Bank. The deal closed in the fourth quarter 2022.
"We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results. Due to our strong core funding and rising interest rates, our net interest margin increased 60 basis points to 4.03% compared to the previous quarter. Net interest income increased 25.4% compared to the previous quarter as we primarily benefitted from our first full quarter of earnings from the Henry County Bank acquisition, the rising interest rate environment, and excellent organic loan growth" said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Net interest income increased $6.0 million, or 24.6%, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Interest income increased $6.7 million while interest expense increased $743 thousand. Both increases were primarily due to rates. Accretion of PPP fees was $122 thousand during the third quarter 2022 compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2021.
Net interest margin increased 41 basis points to 4.03% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.62% for the same period a year ago. The increase in margin is primarily due to increases in the volume of earning assets and to the yield on earning assets.
The increase in interest income was primarily due to a $254.8 million increase in average earning assets, which led to a $4.6 million increase in interest income. Additionally, increased interest rates led to a 48 basis point increase in asset yield and a $2.1 million increase in interest income.
Interest expense increased $743 thousand, or 55.0%, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 13 basis points, while average interest-bearing liabilities increased $177.5 million. The increase in the rate is primarily due to the issuance of $75 million, 3.25% subordinated debt in November 2021. The increase in interest rates has not yet translated to significant increases in deposit costs.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,289,588
$ 27,176
4.71 %
$ 2,010,665
$ 22,704
4.48 %
Taxable securities ***
354,597
2,936
3.06 %
264,655
1,423
2.18 %
Non-taxable securities ***
268,327
1,998
3.47 %
217,987
1,555
3.91 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
89,744
423
1.87 %
254,143
102
0.16 %
Total interest-earning assets ***
$ 3,002,256
32,533
4.30 %
$ 2,747,450
25,784
3.82 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
58,581
33,803
Premises and equipment, net
28,633
22,845
Accrued interest receivable
8,907
7,417
Intangible assets
84,265
84,949
Bank owned life insurance
53,131
46,557
Other assets
48,013
38,189
Less allowance for loan losses
(27,546)
(26,683)
Total Assets
$ 3,256,240
$ 2,954,527
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,457,112
$ 379
0.10 %
$ 1,331,032
$ 302
0.09 %
Time
280,903
557
0.79 %
257,047
668
1.03 %
Short-term FHLB advances
6,713
48
2.84 %
-
-
0.00 %
Long-term FHLB advances
25,336
133
2.08 %
75,000
194
1.03 %
Subordinated debentures
103,751
975
3.73 %
29,427
182
2.45 %
Repurchase agreements
19,277
2
0.04 %
23,084
5
0.09 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,893,092
2,094
0.44 %
$ 1,715,590
1,351
0.31 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
980,999
849,501
Other liabilities
77,015
40,466
Shareholders' equity
305,134
348,970
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,256,240
$ 2,954,527
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 30,439
3.86 %
$ 24,433
3.50 %
Net interest margin ***
4.03 %
3.62 %
* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $532 thousand and $414 thousand for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $46.9 million in 2022 and by unrealized gains of $24.5 million in 2021. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Net interest income increased $5.5 million, or 7.7%, compared to the same period in 2021.
Interest income increased $6.3 million, or 8.1%, for the first nine months of 2022. Average earning assets increased $52.6 million, resulting in an increase in interest income of $6.1 million. While average yields increased 17 basis points, interest income only increased $152 thousand due to yield. During the nine-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $13.7 million compared to $187.4 million for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, these loans had an average yield of 17.82% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 7 basis points.
Interest expense increased $718 thousand, or 14.6%, for the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. Average rates increased 3 basis points and average interest-bearing liabilities increased $126.8 million, resulting in a $1.4 million increase in interest expense.
Net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 3.62% for the first nine months of 2022, compared to 3.48% for the same period a year ago.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,111,019
$ 70,065
4.44 %
$ 2,044,741
$ 68,140
4.46 %
Taxable securities ***
322,262
6,431
2.53 %
214,979
3,928
2.51 %
Non-taxable securities ***
262,790
5,669
3.55 %
211,538
4,599
4.02 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
199,019
1,098
0.74 %
371,204
341
1.20 %
Total interest-earning assets ***
$ 2,895,090
83,263
3.88 %
$ 2,842,462
77,008
3.71 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
108,220
37,763
Premises and equipment, net
24,429
22,578
Accrued interest receivable
8,025
8,146
Intangible assets
84,268
84,817
Bank owned life insurance
48,965
46,310
Other assets
44,077
37,504
Less allowance for loan losses
(27,168)
(26,288)
Total Assets
$ 3,185,906
$ 3,053,292
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,414,215
$ 860
0.08 %
$ 1,297,217
$ 979
0.10 %
Time
250,230
1,491
0.80 %
270,139
2,387
1.18 %
Short-term FHLB advances
2,380
49
2.75 %
-
-
0.00 %
Long-term FHLB advances
58,263
515
1.18 %
100,458
968
1.29 %
Subordinated debentures
103,726
2,701
3.48 %
29,427
553
2.51 %
Repurchase agreements
21,910
8
0.05 %
26,695
19
0.10 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,850,724
5,624
0.41 %
$ 1,723,936
4,906
0.38 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
936,686
940,123
Other liabilities
76,748
39,952
Shareholders' equity
321,748
349,281
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,185,906
$ 3,053,292
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 77,639
3.48 %
$ 72,102
3.33 %
Net interest margin ***
3.62 %
3.48 %
* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and investments, included in the yields above, was $1.5 million and $1.2 million for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities by unrealized losses of $24.7 million in 2022 and by unrealized gains of $23.9 million in 2021. These adjustments were also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.
Provision for loan losses was $300 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 while nothing was provided in the third quarter of 2021. Provision for loan losses was $1.0 million for the first nine months of 2022 compared to $830 thousand for the first nine months of 2021. The reserve ratio was 1.19% at September 30, 2022 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021. Loans outstanding at September 30, 2022 include approximately $174.3 million related to the acquisition of Comunibanc, including a $2.8 million credit mark.
For the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income totaled $5.7 million, a decrease of $692 thousand, or 10.8%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2022
2021
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,885
$ 1,519
$ 366
24.1 %
Net gain on sale of securities
4
4
-
0.0 %
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
(133)
50
(183)
-366.0 %
Net gain on sale of loans
637
1,612
(975)
-60.5 %
ATM/Interchange fees
1,394
1,330
64
4.8 %
Wealth management fees
1,208
1,236
(28)
-2.3 %
Bank owned life insurance
255
261
(6)
-2.3 %
Other
484
373
111
29.8 %
Total noninterest income
$ 5,734
$ 6,426
$ (692)
-10.8 %
Service charges increased due to a $196 thousand increase service charges on deposit accounts and a $130 thousand increase in overdraft fees.
Net loss on equity securities increased as a result of market value decreases.
Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily because of a decrease in volume of loans sold, which was driven by increased interest rates. Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $11.7 million and $21.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Other income increased as result of an increase in servicing fee income. Loans serviced total $457.1 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $395.3 million at September 30, 2021.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income totaled $19.0 million, a decrease of $5.6 million, or 22.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 5,004
$ 4,092
$ 912
22.3 %
Net gain on sale of securities
10
1,787
(1,777)
-99.4 %
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
(44)
191
(235)
-123.0 %
Net gain on sale of loans
2,146
6,575
(4,429)
-67.4 %
ATM/Interchange fees
3,990
3,950
40
1.0 %
Wealth management fees
3,713
3,570
143
4.0 %
Bank owned life insurance
732
752
(20)
-2.7 %
Tax refund processing fees
2,375
2,375
-
0.0 %
Other
1,086
1,214
(128)
-10.5 %
Total noninterest income
$ 19,012
$ 24,641
$ (5,629)
-22.8 %
Service charges increased due to a $576 thousand increase overdraft fees and a $336 thousand increase in service charges on deposit accounts.
Net gain on sale of securities decreased due to the $1.8 million nonrecurring gain on the sale of Visa Class B shares in 2021.
Net loss on equity securities increased as a result of market value decreases.
Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily because of a decrease in volume of loans sold, which was driven by increased interest rates. Proceeds from the sale of loans sold totaled $107.6 million and $204.7 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2022.
Other income decreased as result of a $203 thousand increase in insurance loss reserves at Civista's reinsurance subsidiary. The loss reserve is an accrual against unpaid claims.
For the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense totaled $22.6 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 17.2%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2022
2021
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 12,484
$ 11,390
$ 1,094
9.6 %
Net occupancy and equipment
1,889
1,429
460
32.2 %
Contracted data processing
846
429
417
97.2 %
Taxes and assessments
799
758
41
5.4 %
Professional services
1,335
776
559
72.0 %
Amortization of intangible assets
456
223
233
104.5 %
ATM/Interchange expense
604
594
10
1.7 %
Marketing
372
359
13
3.6 %
Software maintenance expense
942
819
123
15.0 %
Other
2,828
2,474
354
14.3 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 22,555
$ 19,251
$ 3,304
17.2 %
Compensation expense increased primarily due to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp.
The increase in occupancy expense is due to increases in utilities and ground maintenance as a result of adding eight additional branches and general cost increases. Equipment expense increased due to office equipment purchases of $101 thousand.
Taxes and assessments increased as Franchise tax expense increased due to an increase in equity capital, which is the basis of the Ohio Financial Institutions tax. This was partially offset by a decrease in FDIC assessments due to lower assessment multipliers charged to Civista.
Professional services increased primarily due to one-time merger related legal and audit fees of $430 thousand, accompanied by increases in recruitment fees and fees related to increased call volumes at the Company's call center.
The increase in amortization of intangible assets is related to the merger with Comunibanc Corp.
The increase in Software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform, introduced in June 2021.
The increase in other operating expense is primarily due to merger related expenses of $116 thousand, travel, lodging and meals of $64 thousand.
The efficiency ratio was 61.4% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to 61.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in net interest income partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter 2022 was 16.6% compared to 16.9% in 2021.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest expense totaled $63.2 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 4.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 36,654
$ 34,578
$ 2,076
6.0 %
Net occupancy and equipment
5,122
4,556
566
12.4 %
Contracted data processing
1,899
1,362
537
39.4 %
Taxes and assessments
2,416
2,436
(20)
-0.8 %
Professional services
3,593
2,255
1,338
59.3 %
Amortization of intangible assets
890
668
222
33.2 %
ATM/Interchange expense
1,659
1,843
(184)
-10.0 %
Marketing
1,069
1,000
69
6.9 %
Software maintenance expense
2,440
1,872
568
30.3 %
Other
7,450
10,132
(2,682)
-26.5 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 63,192
$ 60,702
$ 2,490
4.1 %
The increase in compensation expense was due to increased payroll, 401k expenses, payroll taxes and commission and incentive-based costs. Payroll and payroll related expenses increased due to annual pay increases. The addition of Comunibanc also contributed to the increase.
Equipment expense increased due to a $354 thousand increase in computer and $202 thousand due to security equipment purchases.
Contracted data processing fees increased due to merger related system deconversion fees of $564, offset by a decrease in computer processing fees.
Professional services primarily increased due to a $991 thousand increase in merger related expenses legal and audit and a $264 thousand increase in consulting fees, including recruiter and call center costs.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform, introduced in June 2021.
The decrease in other expense is due to the 2021 prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance. This was partially offset by a credit to the valuation adjustment for mortgage servicing rights posted in 2021 and increases in travel, lodging and meals, stationery and supplies and bad check expense.
The efficiency ratio was 64.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 62.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to an increase in noninterest expense and a decrease in noninterest interest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the first nine months of 2022 was 16.0% compared to 16.0% in same period in 2021.
Total assets increased $228.8 million, or 7.6%, from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022, primarily due to the acquisition of Comunibanc Corp. on July 1, 2022.
End of period loan balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 226,568
$ 203,293
$ 23,275
11.4 %
Paycheck protection program loans
819
43,209
(42,390)
-98.1 %
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
364,468
295,452
69,016
23.4 %
Non-owner Occupied
956,169
829,310
126,859
15.3 %
Residential Real Estate
531,164
430,060
101,104
23.5 %
Real Estate Construction
202,793
157,127
45,666
29.1 %
Farm Real Estate
25,636
28,419
(2,783)
-9.8 %
Consumer and Other
20,997
11,009
9,988
90.7 %
Total Loans
$ 2,328,614
$ 1,997,879
$ 330,735
16.6 %
Loan balances increased $330.7 million, or 16.6% since December 31, 2021, including the $174.3 million portfolio related to Comunibanc Corp. The growth is partially offset by a $43.4 million decrease in PPP loans. Removing the balances in the portfolio related to Comunibanc and PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $198.8 million or 10.2%. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in both the Non-owner Occupied and Owner Occupied categories. The growth has come from all regions and has been strong in our major metropolitan areas of Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati. Residential Real Estate has increased due to more need this year for the on-balance sheet products of residential construction loans, Jumbo Loans and our Community View CRA product. Commercial and Agriculture loans continue to grow as we successfully onboard new clients. Commercial Line of Credit utilization remains low. Real Estate Construction continues to increase as the construction demand remains steady and construction availability continues to be near all-time highs.
In total, we processed over 3,600 loans totaling $399.4 million of PPP loans, of which $398.6 million have been forgiven or have paid off. We recognized $122 thousand of PPP fees in income during the quarter and $1.7 million of PPP fees in income during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, $38 thousand of unearned PPP fees remain.
Total deposits increased $291.6 million, or 12.1%, from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022, including the addition of the $250.8 million of deposits related to the Comunibanc deal.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 944,241
$ 788,906
$ 155,335
19.7 %
Interest-bearing demand
560,594
537,510
23,084
4.3 %
Savings and money market
931,393
843,837
87,556
10.4 %
Time deposits
272,025
246,448
25,577
10.4 %
Total Deposits
$ 2,708,253
$ 2,416,701
$ 291,552
12.1 %
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $155.3 million was primarily due to $65.5 million of deposits related to the merger with Comunibanc Corp and to a $60.1 million increase in cash balances related to the Company's participation in a tax refund processing program. In addition, demand deposit and public fund demand deposit accounts increased $19.7 million and $10.2 million, respectively. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased $23.1, primarily related to Comunibanc Corp balances, totaling $41.4 million. Personal and public-fund interest bearing demand accounts increased $8.0 million and $11.8 million, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases to business interest-bearing demand and Jumbo NOW accounts of $31.0 million and $9.5 million, respectively. Savings and money market balances increased $87.6 million, primarily related to Comunibanc Corp balances. Time deposits related to Comunibanc totaled $56.3 million, partially offset by a $17.4 million decrease to accounts over $100 thousand and a $ 11.4 million decrease to accounts under $100 thousand.
FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at December 31, 2021. The entire outstanding balance was called in July. This was replaced by $6.7 million of term advances related to Comunibanc and to overnight advances of $55.0 million.
During the first nine months of 2022, Civista repurchased 734,810 shares for $16.6 million at a weighted average price of $22.59 per share, including 392,847 shares repurchased under the previous authorization for $9.3 million. We have approximately $6.2 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in April 2022. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,403 shares held by employees, at $24.66 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Total shareholders' equity decreased $52.6 million from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022, primarily due to a $78.8 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss caused by an increase in interest rates. The increase in other comprehensive loss does not impact our regulatory capital adequacy ratios. Shareholders' equity also decreased due to a $16.7 million repurchase of treasury shares. The decrease in equity was partially offset by a $21.0 million increase in retained earnings and a $21.8 million increase in common stock. The increase in common stock was primarily a result of shares issued related to the Comunibanc acquisition.
Civista recorded net recoveries of $132 thousand for the nine months of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $710 thousand for the same period of 2021. The allowance for loan losses to loans ratio was 1.19% at September 30, 2022 and 1.33% at December 31, 2021.
Allowance for Loan Losses
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Beginning of period
$ 26,641
$ 25,028
Charge-offs
(164)
(148)
Recoveries
296
858
Provision
1,000
830
End of period
$ 27,773
$ 26,568
Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022 were $5.8 million, an 8.6% increase from December 31, 2021. The non-performing assets to assets ratio 0.18% at both September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans decreased from 496.10% at December 31, 2021 to 476.24% at September 30, 2022.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Non-accrual loans
$ 5,002
$ 3,873
Restructured loans
830
1,497
Total non-performing loans
5,832
5,370
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 5,832
$ 5,370
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
$ 32,533
$ 25,784
$ 83,263
$ 77,008
Interest expense
2,094
1,351
5,624
4,906
Net interest income
30,439
24,433
77,639
72,102
Provision for loan losses
300
-
1,000
830
Net interest income after provision
30,139
24,433
76,639
71,272
Noninterest income
5,734
6,426
19,012
24,641
Noninterest expense
22,555
19,251
63,192
60,702
Income before taxes
13,318
11,608
32,459
35,211
Income tax expense
2,206
1,966
5,180
5,647
Net income
11,112
9,642
27,279
29,564
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.14
$ 0.14
$ 0.42
$ 0.38
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 11,112
$ 9,642
$ 27,279
$ 29,564
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
52
46
122
122
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 11,060
$ 9,596
$ 27,157
$ 29,442
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,394,898
15,168,233
14,974,863
15,543,488
Less average participating securities
71,604
72,071
67,323
64,064
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,323,294
15,096,162
14,907,540
15,479,424
Earnings per common share (1)
Basic
$ 0.72
$ 0.64
$ 1.82
$ 1.90
Diluted
0.72
0.64
1.82
1.90
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.35 %
1.29 %
1.14 %
1.29 %
Return on average equity
14.45 %
10.96 %
11.34 %
11.32 %
Dividend payout ratio
19.40 %
22.02 %
23.06 %
19.98 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
4.03 %
3.62 %
3.62 %
3.48 %
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 40,914
$ 264,239
Investment in time deposits
1,479
1,730
Investment securities
604,074
560,946
Loans held for sale
3,491
1,972
Loans
2,328,614
1,997,879
Less: allowance for loan losses
(27,773)
(26,641)
Net loans
2,300,841
1,971,238
Other securities
18,578
17,011
Premises and equipment, net
30,168
22,445
Goodwill and other intangibles
113,206
84,432
Bank owned life insurance
53,291
46,641
Other assets
75,677
42,251
Total assets
$ 3,241,719
$ 3,012,905
Total deposits
$ 2,708,253
$ 2,416,701
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
61,723
75,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
20,155
25,495
Subordinated debentures
103,778
103,735
Securities purchased payable
2,611
3,524
Tax refunds in process
2,709
549
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
39,888
32,689
Total shareholders' equity
302,602
355,212
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,241,719
$ 3,012,905
Shares outstanding at period end
15,235,545
14,954,200
Book value per share
$ 19.86
$ 23.75
Equity to asset ratio
9.33 %
11.79 %
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.19 %
1.33 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.18 %
0.18 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
476.24 %
496.10 %
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 5,002
$ 3,873
Troubled debt restructurings
830
1,497
Other real estate owned
-
-
Total
$ 5,832
$ 5,370
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
End of Period Balances
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 40,914
$ 233,281
$ 412,698
$ 264,239
$ 250,943
Investment in time deposits
1,479
1,236
1,728
1,730
2,222
Investment securities
604,074
531,978
553,499
560,946
499,226
Loans held for sale
3,491
4,167
4,794
1,972
5,810
Loans
2,328,614
2,064,221
2,018,188
1,997,879
2,004,814
Allowance for loan losses
(27,773)
(27,435)
(27,033)
(26,641)
(26,568)
Net Loans
2,300,841
2,036,786
1,991,155
1,971,238
1,978,246
Other securities
18,578
18,511
18,511
17,011
17,011
Premises and equipment, net
30,168
24,151
22,110
22,445
22,716
Goodwill and other intangibles
113,206
84,021
84,251
84,432
84,589
Bank owned life insurance
53,291
47,118
46,885
46,641
46,728
Other assets
75,677
57,850
48,726
42,251
45,667
Total Assets
$ 3,241,719
$ 3,039,099
$ 3,184,357
$ 3,012,905
$ 2,953,158
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,708,253
$ 2,455,502
$ 2,615,137
$ 2,416,701
$ 2,434,766
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
61,723
75,000
75,000
75,000
75,000
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
20,155
17,479
23,931
25,495
23,331
Subordinated debentures
103,778
103,737
103,704
103,735
30,349
Securities purchased payable
2,611
15,025
1,876
3,524
3,857
Tax refunds in process
2,709
39,448
10,232
549
911
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
39,888
30,846
26,785
32,689
36,494
Total liabilities
2,939,117
2,737,037
2,856,665
2,657,693
2,604,708
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
299,515
278,240
277,919
277,741
277,627
Retained earnings
146,546
137,592
131,934
125,558
116,680
Treasury shares
(73,641)
(67,528)
(61,472)
(56,907)
(55,155)
Accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)
(69,818)
(46,242)
(20,689)
8,820
9,298
Total shareholders' equity
302,602
302,062
327,692
355,212
348,450
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,241,719
$ 3,039,099
$ 3,184,357
$ 3,012,905
$ 2,953,158
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 3,002,256
$ 2,866,362
$ 2,814,589
$ 2,773,498
$ 2,747,450
Securities
622,924
556,352
575,359
522,058
482,642
Loans
2,289,588
2,033,378
2,006,984
1,973,989
2,010,665
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,719,014
$ 2,524,971
$ 2,557,638
$ 2,430,613
$ 2,437,580
Interest-bearing deposits
1,738,015
1,630,084
1,623,984
1,619,560
1,588,079
Other interest-bearing liabilities
155,077
200,005
204,299
155,094
127,511
Total shareholders' equity
305,134
313,272
347,302
348,971
348,970
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Income statement
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Total interest and dividend income
$ 32,533
$ 26,064
$ 24,666
$ 24,735
$ 25,784
Total interest expense
2,094
1,796
1,734
1,412
1,351
Net interest income
30,439
24,268
22,932
23,323
24,433
Provision for loan losses
300
400
300
-
-
Noninterest income
5,734
5,635
7,643
6,811
6,426
Noninterest expense
22,555
20,379
20,258
16,963
19,251
Income before taxes
13,318
9,124
10,017
13,171
11,608
Income tax expense
2,206
1,423
1,551
2,189
1,966
Net income
$ 11,112
$ 7,701
$ 8,466
$ 10,982
$ 9,642
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 11,112
$ 7,701
$ 8,466
$ 10,982
$ 9,642
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
52
39
32
51
46
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 11,060
$ 7,662
$ 8,434
$ 10,931
$ 9,596
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,394,898
14,615,154
14,909,192
15,009,376
15,168,233
Less average participating securities
71,604
74,286
55,905
70,349
72,071
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,323,294
14,540,868
14,853,287
14,939,027
15,096,162
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.72
$ 0.53
$ 0.57
$ 0.73
$ 0.64
Diluted
0.72
0.53
0.57
0.73
0.64
Common shares dividend paid
$ 2,158
$ 2,042
$ 2,091
$ 2,104
$ 2,140
Dividends paid per common share
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.14
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September
June
March
December 31,
September 30,
Asset quality
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
$ 27,435
$ 27,033
$ 26,641
$ 26,568
$ 26,197
Charge-offs
(74)
(60)
(30)
(11)
(77)
Recoveries
112
62
122
84
448
Provision
300
400
300
-
-
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
$ 27,773
$ 27,435
$ 27,033
$ 26,641
$ 26,568
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.19 %
1.33 %
1.34 %
1.33 %
1.33 %
Allowance to nonperforming assets
476.24 %
572.78 %
501.50 %
496.10 %
501.01 %
Allowance to nonperforming loans
476.24 %
572.78 %
501.50 %
496.10 %
503.50 %
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 5,832
$ 4,790
$ 5,390
$ 5,370
$ 5,277
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
26
Total nonperforming assets
$ 5,832
$ 4,790
$ 5,390
$ 5,370
$ 5,303
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.32 %
9.87 %
9.50 %
10.21 %
10.01 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.62 %
13.63 %
14.02 %
14.35 %
14.18 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.62 %
18.24 %
18.74 %
19.17 %
15.43 %
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
6.05 %
7.38 %
7.85 %
9.25 %
9.20 %
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 302,602
$ 302,062
$ 327,692
$ 355,212
$ 348,450
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
113,206
84,021
84,251
84,432
84,589
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 189,396
$ 218,041
$ 243,441
$ 270,780
$ 263,861
Total Shares Outstanding
15,235,545
14,537,433
14,797,232
14,954,200
15,029,972
Tangible book value per share
$ 12.43
$ 15.00
$ 16.45
$ 18.11
$ 17.56
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 3,241,719
$ 3,039,099
$ 3,184,357
$ 3,011,983
$ 2,952,236
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
113,206
84,021
84,251
84,432
84,589
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,128,513
$ 2,955,078
$ 3,100,106
$ 2,927,551
$ 2,867,647
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.05 %
7.38 %
7.85 %
9.25 %
9.20 %
