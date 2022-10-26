Sweetch 2.0 Revolutionizes Patient Partnership in Managing Chronic Disease Management

New user experience and capabilities facilitate patient engagement, increasing adherence to cross-domain treatment programs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweetch , a digital therapeutics innovator and creator of the precision engagement platform for chronic conditions, announced today a platform update to help patients better comply with their chronic condition management regimens.

Patient undercompliance with prescribed behavior and treatment regimens for chronic conditions causes extensive human suffering and hundreds of billions of dollars in excess spending each year. To improve clinical outcomes, even the most effective therapy requires frequent, individualized interventions that extend beyond the hospital and clinic to reach patients in the context of their day-to-day lives. Currently, human-dependent chronic disease management programs are not equipped to provide such interventions in a scalable way.

Sweetch combines artificial intelligence (AI) and emotional intelligence (EI) behavioral science technology to convert millions of data points into hyper-personalized recommendations that engage patients at the right time and with the right tone of voice and real-world context at every step in their health journey. The platform's new version hosts a highly engaging, consumer-app style interface whose features empower patients in partnership with their care providers to create and implement plans that promote participatory health – helping people become more active partners in managing their and their loved ones' care. It then automatically adjusts micro-goals and their delivery according to each patient's compliance patterns, outcomes, and changes in behavior.

The platform has also been modified to give patients insight into what portions of their physical activity (including specific behaviors) affect their cardiometabolic health. This uncovers value in activities that may otherwise be deemed trivial, helping patients stay accountable to their regimens.

"Being an active digital partner in managing one's own chronic condition is critical," said Prof. Joseph Kvedar, Editor in Chief, Nature Digital Medicine and Sweetch advisory board member. "Sweetch's highly engaging just-in-time hyper-personalization - enhanced with self-set goals and dynamic micro-goals - makes it more feasible for patients to comply with healthier behaviors and treatment regimens and for their healthcare providers to support compliance and achieve long-lasting health outcomes."

For patients with chronic conditions, larger goals can be overwhelming. Breaking them down into smaller, individualized, meaningful actions with real-world context improves compliance. For instance, instead of merely reminding a patient to walk for 30 minutes, Sweetch may message them between meetings to grab a coffee from the cafe a few blocks away, helping them achieve their physical activity micro-goal. Later, Sweetch will wait until they're not driving before reminding them to take their medication.

"People are human beings, not robots, so a highly attentive and flexible approach is crucial for digital disease management to improve adherence. Patients must receive personalized and adaptable recommendations and goals in a context that makes sense for them," said Yossi Bahagon, Chairman of Sweetch. "By enhancing usability and contextual relevance, the new Sweetch empowers patients to adhere to their often complex multi-domain regimens at a rate of four to five times the industry standard. This leads to better and more sustainable health outcomes."

Sweetch is being used by some of the world's largest healthcare organizations to increase patient adherence to their treatment regimens, improving clinical outcomes for people with a range of chronic conditions.

About Sweetch

Sweetch is the developer of hyper-personalized engagement solutions for chronic conditions.

Sweetch is the first behavioral science company to leverage AI and EI (emotional intelligence) enabling pharmaceutical companies, device manufacturers, payers, and healthcare providers to build continuous relationships and engage with every individual patient with chronic conditions, at scale. Sweetch provides a clinically validated digital therapeutics platform that moves individuals to achieve their health goals with hyper-personalized recommendations in the right time, tone and real-world context every step of the way throughout their health journey. Analyzing every user's personality, behavior and context, Sweetch's proprietary algorithms identify the individual's compliance patterns and continuously adapt recommendations to each user, leading to significantly improved adherence to treatment programs, better health outcomes and improved healthcare economics. Sweetch is HIPAA and GDPR compliant.

For more information, visit https://sweetch.com/ .

Follow Sweetch on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Sweetch

Goel Jasper

goel.jasper@finnpartners.com

+972 54-467-6981

View original content:

SOURCE Sweetch