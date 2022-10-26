Rock Tech Lithium appoints new Chief Financial Officer Sonja Rossteuscher

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mrs. Sonja Rossteuscher, the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tristone Flowtech Group, a global automotive tier one supplier, is joining Rock Tech as its new Chief Financial Officer on November 01, 2022. Mrs. Rossteuscher is taking over the position from Mr. Stefan Krause who has held the role on an interim basis. Mr. Krause retains his seat as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mrs. Rossteuscher comes to Rock Tech with significant financial executive experience from both privately held and stock-listed international companies. Her achievements in securing and managing credit lines in combination with streamlining and structuring global finance organizations will enhance the Company's ability to prepare and run the project financing for its planned Guben Converter and Georgia Lake Mining Projects.

"It is very exciting to join Rock Tech, a company at the heart of the electric mobility revolution with the potential for significant growth for many years to come. Securing the best possible project financing with leading international debt and equity partners will be my and my team's key priority in the coming months," said Mrs. Rossteuscher.

A Canadian by birth with more than 20 years' experience in Germany, Mrs. Rossteuscher embodies the Rock Tech DNA perfectly. Her strong communication skills and proven track-record in successful financings creditor and investor relations, cash management and organizational design and development will have a positive impact at both corporate level and across the whole Group.

Sonja Rossteuscher has served on various executive teams and boards and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is a cleantech company on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for EV batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict ESG standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its own mineral project in Canada as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw material from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system. www.rocktechlithium.com.

