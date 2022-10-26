Renren Announces Effectiveness of Settlement Regarding Shareholder Derivative Litigation

PHOENIX, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) ("Renren" or the "Company"), a SaaS company, today announced that the Final Order and Judgment entered by the New York State Supreme Court, Commercial Division on June 9, 2022 (the "June 9 Final Order"), which was furnished by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form 6-K on June 10, 2022, became effective on October 20, 2022 following a withdrawal of appeal by certain parties. The June 9 Final Order approves, among other things, the Stipulation of Settlement dated October 7, 2021, as amended by an Amendment to Stipulation of Settlement dated May 27, 2022 (in combination the "Stipulation"). The Stipulation settles the consolidated shareholder derivative lawsuits captioned In re Renren, Inc. Derivative Litigation, Index No. 653594/2018 (Sup. Ct. N.Y. Cty.).

