PacBio to Report Third Quarter Earnings on November 7 and Host Inaugural Investor Day on November 15

Withdraws Guidance with New Product Announcement

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

PacBio will also host its Inaugural Investor Day on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will feature presentations by members of PacBio's executive team and include Q&A sessions.

Both events will be webcast live and may be accessed at PacBio's website at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Third Quarter Earnings Details

Date: Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Listen live via internet or replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free: 866-652-5200

International: 412-317-6060

If using the dial-in option, please dial into the call five to ten minutes prior to start time using the appropriate number above and ask to join the "PacBio Q3 Earnings Call."

PacBio 2022 Investor Day Details

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)

Location: The St. Regis Hotel, Two E 55th Street, New York, NY 10022

Listen via internet or replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

2022 Financial Guidance

In light of forthcoming product announcements, we are withdrawing all prior financial guidance. We plan to provide additional information during our third quarter earnings call on Nov. 7, 2022.

