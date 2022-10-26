General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue of $10 billion , up 4.3% year over year

Net earnings of $902 million , up 4.9% year over year

Diluted EPS of $3.26 , up 6.2% year over year

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2022 net earnings of $902 million on revenue of $10 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.26, a 6.2% increase from the year-ago quarter.

"We saw continued strong demand in the quarter, particularly in Aerospace, Combat Systems and Marine Systems," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our businesses delivered solid operating performance and cash flow even as they managed through the challenges of inflation and supply chain constraints."

Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.3 billion, or 142% of net earnings. After $255 million in capital expenditures, the company generated free cash flow of $1 billion, or 114% of net earnings.

Backlog

Orders remained strong across the company with a consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, of 1.1-to-1 for the quarter, with particular strength in the Aerospace and Combat Systems segments. In addition to company-wide backlog of $88.8 billion, estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $37 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $125.8 billion at the end of the quarter.

Aerospace backlog grew in the quarter to $19.1 billion, up 1.4% sequentially and 29.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Significant awards in the quarter for the three defense segments included $1.4 billion from the U.S. Navy for construction of an additional Expeditionary Sea Base auxiliary support ship and two additional John Lewis-class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oilers; a contract worth up to $1.1 billion to produce Abrams main battle tanks in the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration for Poland; an IDIQ contract with a maximum potential value of $910 million to provide information technology infrastructure and modernization support services for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe under the Europe-Wide Information Technology and Enterprise Network program; $700 million from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class submarine; $370 million for various munitions and ordnance; a Navy contract with a maximum potential value of $275 million to support development, production and installation of fire control systems for the Columbia- and Dreadnought-classes of ballistic missile submarines; and $315 million for several key classified contracts.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information is available at www.gd.com.

Certain statements in this press release, including any statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its third-quarter 2022 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone one hour after the end of the call and end on November 2, 2022, at 866-813-9403 (international: +44 204-525-0658); passcode 273572. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS







Three Months Ended

Variance





October 2, 2022

October 3, 2021

$

% Revenue



$ 9,975

$ 9,568

$ 407

4.3 % Operating costs and expenses



(8,877)

(8,488)

(389)



Operating earnings



1,098

1,080

18

1.7 % Other, net



41

34

7



Interest, net



(86)

(99)

13



Earnings before income tax



1,053

1,015

38

3.7 % Provision for income tax, net



(151)

(155)

4



Net earnings



$ 902

$ 860

$ 42

4.9 % Earnings per share—basic



$ 3.29

$ 3.09

$ 0.20

6.5 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding



273.9

278.6







Earnings per share—diluted



$ 3.26

$ 3.07

$ 0.19

6.2 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



276.4

280.4









EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS







Nine Months Ended

Variance





October 2, 2022

October 3, 2021

$

% Revenue



$ 28,556

$ 28,177

$ 379

1.3 % Operating costs and expenses



(25,572)

(25,200)

(372)



Operating earnings



2,984

2,977

7

0.2 % Other, net



120

95

25



Interest, net



(279)

(331)

52



Earnings before income tax



2,825

2,741

84

3.1 % Provision for income tax, net



(427)

(436)

9



Net earnings



$ 2,398

$ 2,305

$ 93

4.0 % Earnings per share—basic



$ 8.70

$ 8.20

$ 0.50

6.1 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding



275.8

281.1







Earnings per share—diluted



$ 8.61

$ 8.16

$ 0.45

5.5 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



278.4

282.4









EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Three Months Ended

Variance





October 2, 2022

October 3, 2021

$

% Revenue:

















Aerospace



$ 2,347

$ 2,066

$ 281

13.6 % Marine Systems



2,769

2,637

132

5.0 % Combat Systems



1,788

1,745

43

2.5 % Technologies



3,071

3,120

(49)

(1.6) % Total



$ 9,975

$ 9,568

$ 407

4.3 % Operating earnings:

















Aerospace



$ 312

$ 262

$ 50

19.1 % Marine Systems



238

229

9

3.9 % Combat Systems



271

276

(5)

(1.8) % Technologies



285

327

(42)

(12.8) % Corporate



(8)

(14)

6

42.9 % Total



$ 1,098

$ 1,080

$ 18

1.7 % Operating margin:

















Aerospace



13.3 %

12.7 %







Marine Systems



8.6 %

8.7 %







Combat Systems



15.2 %

15.8 %







Technologies



9.3 %

10.5 %







Total



11.0 %

11.3 %









EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Nine Months Ended

Variance





October 2, 2022

October 3, 2021

$

% Revenue:

















Aerospace



$ 6,117

$ 5,575

$ 542

9.7 % Marine Systems



8,071

7,656

415

5.4 % Combat Systems



5,129

5,464

(335)

(6.1) % Technologies



9,239

9,482

(243)

(2.6) % Total



$ 28,556

$ 28,177

$ 379

1.3 % Operating earnings:

















Aerospace



$ 793

$ 677

$ 116

17.1 % Marine Systems



660

639

21

3.3 % Combat Systems



743

786

(43)

(5.5) % Technologies



887

941

(54)

(5.7) % Corporate



(99)

(66)

(33)

(50.0) % Total



$ 2,984

$ 2,977

$ 7

0.2 % Operating margin:

















Aerospace



13.0 %

12.1 %







Marine Systems



8.2 %

8.3 %







Combat Systems



14.5 %

14.4 %







Technologies



9.6 %

9.9 %







Total



10.4 %

10.6 %









EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS









(Unaudited)











October 2, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and equivalents





$ 2,496

$ 1,603 Accounts receivable





2,794

3,041 Unbilled receivables





8,111

8,498 Inventories





6,257

5,340 Other current assets





1,347

1,505 Total current assets





21,005

19,987 Noncurrent assets:











Property, plant and equipment, net





5,565

5,417 Intangible assets, net





1,921

1,978 Goodwill





20,155

20,098 Other assets





2,470

2,593 Total noncurrent assets





30,111

30,086 Total assets





$ 51,116

$ 50,073 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt





$ 2,252

$ 1,005 Accounts payable





3,106

3,167 Customer advances and deposits





6,661

6,266 Other current liabilities





3,640

3,540 Total current liabilities





15,659

13,978 Noncurrent liabilities:











Long-term debt





9,239

10,490 Other liabilities





8,567

7,964 Total noncurrent liabilities





17,806

18,454 Shareholders' equity:











Common stock





482

482 Surplus





3,511

3,278 Retained earnings





36,774

35,420 Treasury stock





(20,638)

(19,619) Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(2,478)

(1,920) Total shareholders' equity





17,651

17,641 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$ 51,116

$ 50,073

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Nine Months Ended





October 2, 2022

October 3, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities—continuing operations:









Net earnings



$ 2,398

$ 2,305 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:









Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



420

408 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets



224

242 Equity-based compensation expense



140

96 Deferred income tax benefit



(132)

(38) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:









Accounts receivable



259

133 Unbilled receivables



422

(252) Inventories



(915)

94 Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:









Accounts payable



(68)

(291) Customer advances and deposits



1,598

228 Other liabilities



(309)

(455) Other, net



(127)

119 Net cash provided by operating activities



3,910

2,589 Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures



(620)

(502) Other, net



(378)

1 Net cash used by investing activities



(998)

(501) Cash flows from financing activities:









Purchases of common stock



(1,119)

(1,491) Dividends paid



(1,024)

(983) Repayment of fixed-rate notes



—

(2,500) Proceeds from commercial paper, gross (maturities greater than 3 months)



—

1,997 Proceeds from fixed-rate notes



—

1,497 Repayment of floating-rate notes



—

(500) Other, net



103

223 Net cash used by financing activities



(2,040)

(1,757) Net cash provided (used) by discontinued operations



21

(16) Net increase in cash and equivalents



893

315 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period



1,603

2,824 Cash and equivalents at end of period



$ 2,496

$ 3,139

EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



















Other Financial Information:



















October 2, 2022

December 31, 2021







Debt-to-equity (a)

65.1 %

65.2 %







Book value per share (b)

$ 64.29

$ 63.54







Shares outstanding

274,548,961

277,620,943





























Third Quarter

Nine Months



2022

2021

2022

2021 Income tax payments, net

$ 202

$ 257

$ 767

$ 502 Company-sponsored research and development (c)

$ 124

$ 112

$ 361

$ 295 Return on sales (d)

9.0 %

9.0 %

8.4 %

8.2 %

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















Third Quarter

Nine Months



2022

2021

2022

2021 Free cash flow:















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,283

$ 1,471

$ 3,910

$ 2,589 Capital expenditures

(255)

(196)

(620)

(502) Free cash flow (e)

$ 1,028

$ 1,275

$ 3,290

$ 2,087





















October 2, 2022

December 31, 2021







Net debt:















Total debt

$ 11,491

$ 11,495







Less cash and equivalents

2,496

1,603







Net debt (f)

$ 8,995

$ 9,892













(a) Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.



(b) Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.



(c) Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.



(d) Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.



(e) We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.



(f) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS









Funded

Unfunded

Total Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total Estimated Contract Value Third Quarter 2022:























Aerospace





$ 18,536

$ 516

$ 19,052

$ 773

$ 19,825 Marine Systems





26,966

15,273

42,239

3,263

45,502 Combat Systems





13,305

534

13,839

5,754

19,593 Technologies





10,130

3,573

13,703

27,162

40,865 Total





$ 68,937

$ 19,896

$ 88,833

$ 36,952

$ 125,785 Second Quarter 2022:























Aerospace





$ 18,237

$ 549

$ 18,786

$ 877

$ 19,663 Marine Systems





26,965

14,873

41,838

3,904

45,742 Combat Systems





13,236

202

13,438

6,939

20,377 Technologies





9,448

4,120

13,568

27,028

40,596 Total





$ 67,886

$ 19,744

$ 87,630

$ 38,748

$ 126,378 Third Quarter 2021:























Aerospace





$ 14,312

$ 378

$ 14,690

$ 1,974

$ 16,664 Marine Systems





24,639

21,684

46,323

5,127

51,450 Combat Systems





13,040

308

13,348

7,594

20,942 Technologies





9,619

4,118

13,737

26,784

40,521 Total





$ 61,610

$ 26,488

$ 88,098

$ 41,479

$ 129,577



* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Exhibit-H-1 (PRNewswire)

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929109/Exhibit_H_1.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Exhibit-H-2 (PRNewswire)

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1929110/Exhibit_H_2.jpg

EXHIBIT I

THIRD QUARTER 2022 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

We received the following significant contract awards during the third quarter of 2022:

Marine Systems:

$1.4 billion from the U.S. Navy for construction of an additional Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) auxiliary support ship and two additional John Lewis -class (T-AO-205) fleet replenishment oilers following orders for long-lead materials awarded in the second quarter of 2022. The award also includes a $715 option for an additional T-AO-205 oiler.

$700 from the Navy for maintenance and modernization work on the USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class submarine.

$235 from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines.

$45 from the Navy for lead yard services, development studies and design efforts for Virginia-class submarines.

Combat Systems:

A contract worth up to $1.1 billion to produce Abrams main battle tanks in the system enhancement package version 3 (SEPv3) configuration for Poland .

$370 for various munitions and ordnance.

$165 to produce 39 additional light armored vehicles (LAVs) for the Canadian government.

$125 from the U.S. Army to provide system and sustainment technical support services for Abrams main battle tanks.

$80 from the Army for the production of Hydra-70 rockets.

$40 from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide spare parts for Abrams main battle tanks.

Technologies:

An IDIQ contract to provide information technology (IT) infrastructure and modernization support services for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe under the Europe-Wide Information Technology and Enterprise Network (EITEN) program. The contract has a maximum potential value of $910 .

$315 for several key classified contracts.

A contract from the Navy to support development, production and installation of fire control systems for the Columbia - and Dreadnought-classes of ballistic missile submarines. The contract has a maximum potential value of $275 .

$60 to provide the Army National Guard with an integrated network and security operations center. The contract has a maximum potential value of $265 .

$160 from the U.S. Department of State (DoS) to provide overseas consular services to support visa application and issuance at U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world under the Global Support Strategy (GSS) program.

$95 to provide IT network operations and maintenance services for the Army.

$85 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 program.

$70 from the Army to provide hardware, software and logistics sustainment support.

$55 from the U.S. Air Force for the Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System (BICES) program to provide intelligence information sharing capabilities.

$50 from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide enterprise network and telecommunications services.

EXHIBIT J

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)







Third Quarter

Nine Months





2022

2021

2022

2021 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):

















Large-cabin aircraft



28

25

66

68 Mid-cabin aircraft



7

6

16

12 Total



35

31

82

80



















Aerospace Book-to-Bill:

















Orders*



$ 2,705

$ 3,247

$ 9,600

$ 8,996 Revenue



2,347

2,066

6,117

5,575 Book-to-Bill Ratio



1.15x

1.57x

1.57x

1.61x



* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

