ARC Automotive and Yanfeng Safety Joint Venture for Inflator Devices officially starts in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Automotive, a manufacturer of inflation systems for vehicle airbags, and Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, celebrated the official start of their new joint venture today.

The joint venture which was announced earlier this year will operate under the name YFA Automotive Safety and will develop, produce, and commercialize inflators for automotive airbag applications. Prime Minister of North Macedonia Mr. Dimitar Kovacevski, ambassadors from both China and USA, and other high-ranking representatives participated in today's official founding ceremony at ARC's manufacturing site in Skopje, North Macedonia.

This joint venture includes state-of-the-art equipment and production lines spanning 22,000 square meters, which is shared with 400 employees from ARC Automotive in Skopje. The joint venture is looking to hire an additional 100 employees over the next few years in North Macedonia.

With the joint venture, ARC will further strengthen its footprint in Europe and better serve its customers and European OEMs. In addition, Yanfeng is expanding its safety product portfolio in Europe and further enhancing its expertise. As inflator devices are a core component of the airbag module, they are strategically important for Yanfeng. With this partnership, Yanfeng can offer all customers in Europe a complete range of inflators for all airbag applications, including driver, passenger, side curtain, and knee airbags, in addition to its other safety products such as steering wheels and seat belts.

"Our relationship with Yanfeng has been established for many years and I'm glad that both of our companies will work closely together in this new joint venture. We will primarily serve the European market, but plan to expand quickly over time to other markets. Thanks to this partnership we can accelerate our development activities, expand our customer base and grow together in all regions," said Alex Qin, CEO ARC Automotive Inc.

"Today marks an important milestone for our company on the way to the planned growth and localization of our production outside of China, as well as on the way to the globalization of our safety business," said Mike Hague, Vice President and General Manager of Yanfeng Safety Systems in Europe and North America.

About ARC

ARC Automotive, Inc. is a global manufacturer that produces a full complement of inflators for automotive airbag applications (driver, passenger, side, head, knee, seat, seatbelt, and curtain). With nearly 70 years of design expertise in inflator technology, ARC Automotive is committed to providing customers innovative, high-quality products and services.

For more information, please visit www.arcautomotive.com.

About Yanfeng

Yanfeng is a leading global automotive supplier, focusing on interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and approximately 55,000 employees worldwide. The technical team of 4,200 experts is located at 10 R&D centers and other regional offices, with complete capabilities including engineering & software development, design and user experience, and test validation. Focusing on smart cabin and lightweight technology, Yanfeng supports automakers to explore future mobile spaces and provide leading cabin solutions. For more information, please visit www.yanfeng.com.

