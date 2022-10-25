Stax Promotes Jayson Traxler to President, as Founder and CEO Rafi Musher Transitions to Chairman

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, announced today that current Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Jayson Traxler has been promoted to President, as Founder and CEO Rafi Musher has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board. As President, Traxler will oversee Stax's corporate strategy and global operations.

Traxler joined Stax in 2021 after the strategic platform investment from Blue Point Capital Partners. He has been instrumental in the development and rapid implementation of key growth initiatives including scaling operations, talent, and service-delivery platforms, expanding the recruitment of senior leadership, and actively managing the Stax M&A pipeline.

"I'm honored and energized to take on this role," said Traxler. "Rafi has been an insightful leader and CEO. Since joining Stax last year, I have been duly impressed with the firm's culture, strong client relationships, and world-class leadership team. With the support of Blue Point, I am excited to lead Stax onto the next stage of evolution, for our clients and people – new offices, new geographies, and expanded service offerings."

"I've known Jayson for close to a decade and intensely collaborated with him for the last year," said Musher. "Jayson's hands-on experience in guiding and building consulting businesses serving private equity is extraordinary, as are his relationships within the industry, and his intent on building a firm that serves both talent and clients equally."

Musher continued, "I'm thankful to the Blue Point team, which has been and continues to be a great partner, committing capital and more importantly, providing value-add capabilities. Blue Point's portfolio operations team has resources that any entrepreneur interested in scaling their business would be thrilled to access. They deliver real value at the strategic level and across functions. Lastly, I want to express gratitude to my Stax colleagues globally and the senior leadership team for this incredible journey together."

"On behalf of the Stax Board of Managers, I would like to recognize Rafi's accomplishments and the success of Stax under his leadership," said Blue Point Partner Jeff Robich. "Jayson is a proven leader with a history of guiding companies through transformation and driving growth initiatives. We at Blue Point look forward to supporting Jayson in this new role and Stax's continued rapid growth."

About Stax LLC

Stax is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Visit www.stax.com to learn about exciting career opportunities and follow Stax on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

