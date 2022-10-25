Spring Health Announces Robin Lloyd as Chief Operating Officer

Lloyd brings decades of experience building and leading fast-growth teams in healthcare innovation



NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the most comprehensive mental health solution for employers and health plans, announced today that Robin Lloyd will be joining the company as Chief Operating Officer. Lloyd brings more than 30 years of operating experience to Spring, including an extensive background in healthcare innovation. Lloyd most recently served as Chief Product and Commercial Officer for Health Fidelity.

"We couldn't be more enthusiastic about Robin joining the company," said Spring Health's co-founder and CEO, April Koh. "We are especially excited about his agility to work with companies both big and small, bringing the resourcefulness and entrepreneurialism required to build a startup as well as the experience to operate at scale."

"Throughout my career I've had the opportunity to help build companies during periods of accelerated growth and transformation," said Lloyd. "What makes me particularly excited about joining Spring Health is that the more we grow, the greater our impact on individuals' mental health and overall health outcomes. This is the kind of purpose-driven work that so many of us look for in our careers."

Prior to Health Fidelity, Lloyd spent nine years at Nuance (recently acquired by Microsoft for $16 billion) building and leading a Clinical Documentation business that included Dragon Medical and the industry's largest medical transcription operation. Prior to Nuance he served in General Manager and leadership roles spanning marketing, channel development, operations, and innovation at Lionbridge. Besides a focus on transformative innovation and rapid operational scale, these roles have emphasized tightly integrated, values-driven teams and continuously developing, enabling, and empowering new leaders.

Lloyd replaces COO Riley End, who was one of Spring Health's first employees.

"This is a bittersweet moment as we say goodbye to Riley End, who did an incredible job scaling the Operations team from the very beginning to hundreds of professionals and thousands of providers," said Koh. "We wish him the absolute best and know he'll always be part of the Spring Health family."

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a comprehensive mental health solution for employers and health plans. Unlike any other solution, we use clinically validated technology called Precision Mental Healthcare to pinpoint and deliver exactly what will work for each person — whether that's meditation, coaching, therapy, medication, and beyond. Today, Spring Health serves over 800 companies, from startups to multinational Fortune 500 corporations, and is a preferred mental health provider to companies like General Mills, Bain, DocuSign, and Instacart. For more information, please visit www.springhealth.com .

