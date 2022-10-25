Helping Hand for Relief and Development Partners with Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society to Benefit Flood Victims

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development is proud to announce partnership with the Pakistani American Law Enforcement Society (PALS) to provide needed aid to flood victims in Pakistan. PALS members of the NYPD have been collecting donations at precincts across New York City for HHRD to ship to Pakistan. Currently, enough goods to fill five shipping containers have been collected, sorted, and packed. A ceremony with police chiefs, police commissioners, and the New York Consul General of Pakistan was held last week to commemorate this remarkable effort.

New York Consul General of Pakistan Ayesha Ali speaks at press conference with members of PALS, the NYPD, and HHRD. (PRNewswire)

Today, members of PALS will be arriving in Pakistan to witness Helping Hand's work on the ground. The law enforcement officers will be traveling with Helping Hand's team across the country to visit medical camps, goods distributions, and other projects. They will also be visiting Mipur Khas in the Sindh province to inaugurate the construction of homes sponsored by PALS.

HHRD is registered as an International NGO (INGO) in Pakistan and currently supports 10,000+ orphans, 1,600+ children with disabilities, 900+ annual water projects, and more. Additional long-term programs provide empowerment and support each year to 500,000+ through In-Kind Gifts, 2,500+ through Skills Development & Livelihood, 750+ through Education, 22,000+ through Healthcare & Nutrition, 20,000+ through Physical Rehabilitation, 250,000+ through Seasonal Programs, and more.

To learn more and to donate, please visit www.hhrd.org/PakistanFloods.

Ranked one of the highest-rated charities by Charity Navigator for over ten years, donating to Helping Hand USA means ensuring donations go directly to those who need it most. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

