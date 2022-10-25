EltaMD® Honored in Fast Company Magazine's 2022 "Brands That Matter" List

The #1 Dermatologist-recommended professional sun care brand recognized for its Skin Cancer Awareness Campaign aimed at prevention and early detection.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EltaMD has been named to Fast Company's "Brands that Matter" list for its memorable campaign to increase awareness of skin cancer and how to prevent it. The list honors companies and nonprofits that have had an undeniable impact on business and culture.

Skin cancer claims the lives of more than two people every hour in the U.S. As the leading Dermatologist-recommended professional sun care brand, EltaMD launched a campaign called "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes" to remind people to include every part of the body when applying sunscreen and checking for moles, reinforcing the brand's belief that every body under the sun deserves to live freely.

"We are very proud for EltaMD to be included in the prestigious Fast Company "Brands That Matter" list, which showcases brands that authentically communicate and demonstrate brand purpose and mission," said Joanna Zucker, CEO U.S. CP Skin Health. "EltaMD's Skin Cancer Awareness Campaign was created to raise awareness on the importance of sunscreen. While skin cancer is one of the most common cancers, it is also highly preventable. Daily use of a broad spectrum sunscreen along with other protective measures is shown to significantly reduce the risk of skin cancer, as well as sunburn and signs of premature aging."

The campaign included sweepstakes, activations, and partnerships with top beauty publications as well as celebrity and influencer collaborations with Witney Carson, Brooke Shields, Dermatologists Dr. Muneeb Shah, and Dr. Luke Maxfield, as well as a LinkedIn live with Dr. Mona Gohara to spread the sun safety message. EltaMD also took sun safety on the road by sponsoring mobile skin cancer screening programs such as the Colorado Melanoma Foundation's Sun Bus and the Skin Cancer Foundation's Destination Healthy Skin Journey, reaching 60+ cities combined.

To celebrate this recognition, EltaMD will host an event at their CP Skin Health U.S. headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday, November 10, from 2:30pm–5:00pm. U.S. CP Skin Health's leadership team including Joanna Zucker, CEO U.S. CP Skin Health and Echo Sandburg, Chief Brand Officer, CP Skin Health will be present along with Dr. Karen Nern, EltaMD Advisory Board Member. The Colorado Melanoma Foundation's Sun Bus will be onsite to offer live skin cancer screenings in the RV for all attendees.

About EltaMD® Skin Care

EltaMD knows you're with your skin for life, so you need skincare that is, too. At EltaMD, we make professional sun and skin care that's loved by skin and trusted by Dermatologists. In fact, EltaMD isn't just the #1 Dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand; it's the brand they most personally use. We've spent over 30 years developing safe and effective products designed to feel weightless and proven to protect, heal and renew skin. Because we're in it for life. For more information: www.eltamd.com.

About CP Skin Health Group®

Starting in 2018, Colgate Palmolive acquired Filorga®, EltaMD® and PCA SKIN® brands to build a world-class global skin health organization of premium brands that are scientifically proven and professionally endorsed. Our vision is to lead the prestige skincare industry with scientifically proven advanced skin health solutions which are recommended by professionals, recognized by the scientific community and chosen by consumers to transform the health and appearance of their skin. For more information visit www.cpskinhealth.com .

