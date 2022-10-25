Eagle Hill Consulting Again Named One of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses In Washington Metro Region

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting again has secured a spot on The Washington Business Journal's ranking of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in the Greater Washington, D.C. area. Ranked by total revenue in 2021, Eagle Hill rose to the fifteenth spot among regional businesses that are woman-owned.

"The Eagle Hill team continues to deliver for our clients, and that's what has propelled our continued growth," says Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "We're intentional about sustaining a culture that equally values our clients and employees. Ultimately, this empowers our employees to succeed and delivers innovation that solves complicated workforce challenges facing our clients."

Earlier this year, Forbes named Eagle Hill as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms. Additionally, ALM recently named Eagle Hill an employee well-being innovator, Vault named the company at top company to work for, and Eagle Hill earned the Great Place to Work certification.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

