BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD® ANNOUNCES 11th ANNUAL BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE INNOVATION SUMMIT™

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, with members in over 100 countries, today announced that registration is open for the 11th annual Business Architecture Innovation Summit™. The Summit will be held virtually and in-person in Reston, VA, USA, March 21–23, 2023.

Over the past decade, the Business Architecture Innovation Summit™ has been the premier event for business and IT leaders to learn about industry advancements, success stories, and key learnings from around the globe. Co-sponsored by the Business Architecture Guild® and the Object Management Group®, this three-day event features a wide variety of experiential and leading-edge topics, discussion panels, and networking opportunities for in-person and remote attendees. Sample topics include:

Enabling Strategy Execution & Change Management through Business Architecture

Improving Customer Experience with Business Architecture

Leveraging Business Architecture to Enable AI, Digital Transformation & Digital Twin

Defining Business Architecture's Role in Establishing an Agile Enterprise

Formalizing Business Architecture's Role in Data Architecture & Software Design

Establishing & Scaling an Enterprise-wide Business Architecture Practice

Using Reference Models to Establish a Business Architecture Baseline

Business Architecture Standards: A Leading-Edge Update

According to Ivan Blinov, past Summit attendee, "Having attended and participated in multiple Summits over the past decade, I've seen firsthand the increasing maturity of business architecture topics, presenters, and content. I'm looking forward to another great Summit in 2023, especially the opportunity to network with participants and leading thinkers in the global business architecture community."

Past Summits have featured speakers from a wide variety of industry sectors across six continents, helping organizations frame their vision for maturing their practice. For those new to the discipline, the Summit is preceded by a half-day Business Architecture Primer™, which is offered free of charge to virtual and onsite Summit attendees.

