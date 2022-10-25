Arete Wealth Named One of Four RIAs to Watch by Trade Publication AdvisorHub

Arete Wealth's 'Ground-Breaking Offerings' in Alternative Investments 'Super-Charge Growth' and 'Distinguish it from Competitors'

Seeking to Grow Arete Wealth's RIA Business, CEO Joshua D. Rogers Says Independents 'Will Lead the Charge for Alternatives'

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth's "ground-breaking offerings" in alternative investments "distinguish it from competitors" and has "helped lure advisors" to the firm, according to AdvisorHub, a leading trade publication.

In the September 2022 story, "4 RIAs to Watch," AdvisorHub wrote alternatives have been responsible for having "super-charged" 15 years of exceptional growth for Arete Wealth, a Chicago-based registered investment advisor (RIA), full-service broker-dealer, and insurance firm.

"There will be long-term demand for alternative investments, and independents will lead the charge," said Arete Wealth's Founder and CEO Joshua D. Rogers, who is looking to expand the firm's RIA business. "Investors will come to expect superb, personalized service, client-facing technology, access to unique offerings, like deal-flow and bespoke alternatives," Rogers told AdvisorHub.

Arete Wealth offers lifestyle services that are complementary to wealth, such as consulting on art, wine, and collectibles, Rogers said, adding: "I am proud to say Arete Wealth specializes in all of these."

In 2021, Arete Wealth added to its abundant inventory of alternative products by reaching a unique two-year agreement with Masterworks, a provider of art investment securities, to launch an affiliated branch office in New York City and act as a co-managing broker-dealer, underwriter, and placement agent for all of Masterworks' art securities products offered for sale in primary offerings.

The office, Arete Wealth's first in New York City, conducts business under the Masterworks brand and participates as a syndicate member in any transaction that names Arete Wealth as a co-manager.

After recruiting National Securities Corp.'s Fincadia Group division earlier this year, and acquiring Nashville, Tenn.-based Center Street Securities in 2021, Arete Wealth now totals $8.5 billion in assets managed by 318 registered representatives across 97 offices in the U.S.

The favorable AdvisorHub story is the latest in a series of accolades for Arete Wealth in 2022:

the firm captured the No. 1 spot on Investment News ' 2022 poll of the fastest growing independent broker-dealers – a gauge that measures the rate of year-to-year revenue gains.

Chicago's fastest growing companies, according to Crain's Chicago Business' 2022 "Fast 50" survey . The publication's poll, which ranks Chicago -area companies by revenue growth over a five-year period, placed Arete Wealth in 31 st position with 2021 revenue up 406% from 2016. Arete Wealth was third among the survey's financial services companies. it was named one offastest growing companies, according to. The publication's poll, which ranks-area companies by revenue growth over a five-year period, placed Arete Wealth in 31position with 2021 revenue up 406% from 2016. Arete Wealth was third among the survey's financial services companies.

Financial Advisor Magazine's 2022 survey of independent broker-dealers, ranking 35th, up eight slots from the previous year's poll which grades companies' growth by annual gross revenue. The firm impressed in another key FA Magazine survey category, placing seventh in "gross revenue per representative" ($486,622) . the firm also scored well onof independent broker-dealers, ranking 35, up eight slots from the previous year's poll which grades companies' growth by annual gross revenue. The firm impressed in another keysurvey category, placing seventh in "gross revenue per representative"

About Arete Wealth

Through its full-service broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and insurance units, Arete Wealth Inc. has been offering comprehensive and sophisticated wealth management services for investors, clients, and partners since 2007. The Chicago-based firm offers high-net-worth investors access to a unique suite of alternative investments in addition to providing services that include investment banking, private equity programs, and other traditional financial planning.

Arete Wealth's Art & Wine Advisory practice, an exclusive service for its financial advisors and their clients, is thought to be the only one of its kind in the U.S. offered by a financial services company.

Find out more at www.aretewealth.com.

