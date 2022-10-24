The Ross Center Joins ARC Health

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health, a Thurston Group portfolio company, has announced the acquisition of The Ross Center, a world-class mental health group serving patients in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and New York City. Formed in 2021, ARC Health is a mental health specialty services organization supporting psychiatry, psychology, and therapy practice owners in multiple locations throughout the country.

ARCHealth Logo (PRNewswire)

The Ross Center is a premier mental health practice, delivering a full spectrum of sophisticated psychiatric and psychological services that result in meaningful changes for clients and their families. Founded 30 years ago with a mission to serve those with disabling anxiety, the practice has expanded to include treatment for patients suffering from OCD, panic attacks, insomnia, PTSD and a variety of other mental health conditions.

Co-partner and Medical Director Mary E. (Beth) Salcedo, MD, said Ross Center's 60 psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists "combine evidence-based clinical treatment with exceptional personal service to help people overcome anxiety, depression, and a wide variety of mental health challenges as quickly and easily as possible."

"We use the latest research-proven treatment methods and medication to help our clients feel better, faster. Our therapists are extensively trained in cognitive behavioral therapy and exposure therapy – action-oriented treatments that improve symptoms quickly," said Dr. Salcedo. A national leader in the mental health field, Dr. Salcedo has been president of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, chief resident of the George Washington University school of Medicine, and featured on the Today Show, the Wall Street Journal New York magazine, and other media outlets.

The Ross Center co-partner and Clinical Director Greta Hirsch, PhD, PMH-C, explained they are looking forward to the partnership with ARC Health. "Our interests align with ARC Health because of their focus on quality in every aspect of the partnership. We see this as a huge opportunity for us to access a wealth of clinical resources from across the country with other national partnerships whose interests, culture and values align with ours, said Dr. Hirsch, who has been featured in stories published in the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and New York magazine.

The Ross Center expands ARC Health's footprint into the New York and DC metropolitan areas – key geographies for the fast-growing Mental Health Services Organization, noted Vincent Morra, ARC Health CEO. Earlier this year, ARC Health acquired practices in Connecticut, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Minnesota, building on their base of practices in Ohio.

"Ross Center emphasizes compassionate care and state-of-the-art treatment, which makes it an ideal fit for our group. We look forward to working with Drs. Salcedo and Hirsch and their excellent team of professionals," Morra said.

Physician Growth Partners acted as the exclusive advisor to The Ross Center in the transaction.

About ARC Health

ARC Health is a premier group of mental healthcare practices who have come together as partners while maintaining their individual identities. Their forward-thinking and supportive partnership of mental healthcare providers is geared toward increasing success via a collaborative network. The ARC Health business model is pioneering the space with a unified, provider-centric approach that reinforces clinical autonomy while also joining together as equity-owning partners.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including ARC Health, Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital.

Contact:

Dana Hayes III

+1-312-255-0077

SOURCE: Thurston Group

Ross Center

ARC Health

Thurston Group

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ARC Health