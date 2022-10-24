eHealth, Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on November 7 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that the company plans to release third quarter 2022 financial results on November 7, 2022.

The company will hold an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7th to discuss these results. The call will be hosted by eHealth's chief executive officer, Francis Soistman and eHealth's chief financial officer, Christine Janofsky.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, https://register.vevent.com/register/BI38fc67b2917a47be9f3a5a8718d2cc3a. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including a dial-in number and a unique registrant ID.

A live webcast of the third quarter earnings call will also be available at www.ehealthinsurance.com under the Investor Relations section. The webcast replay will be available on our investor relations website two hours following the conclusion of the call and will be archived for a period of one year. The company suggests that all participants, whether dialing into the conference call or listening via the web, dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than eight million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business, and other plans from approximately 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

650-210-3111

Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

eHealth, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/eHealth, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.