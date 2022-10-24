CCRM Fertility Identifies Gene Variants that Can Help Predict Future Onset of Premature Diminished Ovarian Reserve

Global pioneer in fertility science, research and treatment's breakthrough study nominated for Prize Paper at the 78th Annual ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a breakthrough clinical study, CCRM Fertility has identified a subset of gene variants in individuals that can help predict the future onset of premature diminished ovarian reserve (DOR). The predictive DOR risk model developed by CCRM Fertility allows for the opportunity to make critical reproductive decisions and earlier clinical intervention. The study findings were presented at the 78th Annual American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo.

Ovarian reserve refers to the number of woman's eggs (or oocytes) in her ovaries. A woman is born with all of the eggs she'll ever have. The eggs, contained within follicles, naturally diminish in quantity and quality over time. The decline in ovarian reserve continues until around age 50, when menopause occurs and there are no more eggs left.

The causes of premature DOR are largely unknown, and there is currently no treatment to prevent or slow down ovarian aging. Roughly, 10-30% of women under the age of 35 who seek fertility treatment are diagnosed with premature DOR. Individuals with premature DOR have a significantly reduced probability of conception and live birth both naturally or with assisted reproductive technologies.

An individual's ovarian reserve can be assessed through a combination of hormone blood tests, follicle-stimulating hormone, estradiol, anti-müllerian hormone (AMH) and a vaginal ultrasound to determine antral follicle count. While ovarian reserve testing is critical in helping fertility specialists to develop fertility treatment protocols, it has its limitations and cannot predict reproductive success nor who may experience future premature DOR.

"By developing a predictive risk model for premature DOR, CCRM Fertility gives women a greater chance of creating a family with their own eggs through earlier detection and clinical intervention," says study author and CCRM Fertility Scientific and Genetics Director Mandy Katz-Jaffe, Ph.D. "We are excited to begin testing our model in a longitudinal study and helping premature DOR women to successfully achieve their dream of family."

Key outcomes of the study included:

Discovery of 70 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP) variants in 62 genes that were only present in the cohort of premature DOR women (<35 years) compared to age matched control women with normal ovarian reserve.

These significant gene variants are predicted to be pathogenic and have been implicated in important ovarian biological processes including estrogen response, DNA repair and cellular respiration, among others.

Follow up blinded validation showed 100% concordance and a predictive DOR risk model was developed based on the unique combination of 12 SNP gene variants.

This novel scoring system was able to correctly classify young premature DOR women with an 83.3% accuracy.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility has 32 locations in North America, serving patients in 12 major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, a focused women's health company that strategically operates, affiliates, or invests in businesses that drive better outcomes and experiences for patients for every milestone and moment of her healthcare journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

