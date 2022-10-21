Painting with a Twist Co-founder Cathy Deano Lands on Forbes' 50 Over 50 Lifestyle List

Leader of Franchised Paint and Sip Studios Recognized Among Female Business Leaders, Investors and More

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathy Deano, Co-founder and Co-owner of Painting with a Twist, the nation's original and largest paint-and-sip studio franchise, has landed a coveted spot on the 2022 Forbes 50 over 50 Lifestyle list. The list honors 50 women who are reshaping the face of entertainment across the country, proving that success has no age limit.

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise. (PRNewswire)

Over the last two years, Forbes has received thousands of nominations from the general public for this list. Each nominee is assessed by five main factors including achievements after turning 50, success at scale, impact, first time listees and having a pay-it-forward mindset.

Deano is included on the list alongside names like Kris Jenner, Dolly Parton and Sandra Bullock – all women who have founded companies in varying industries. Deano co-founded Painting with a Twist in the wake of the Hurricane Katrina disaster to help rebuild the community.

"To be on this prestigious list is pretty incredible. I can't believe my name is among inspiring icons like Dolly Parton, who I consider a hero for her philanthropic work," said Deano. "When we created Painting with a Twist, it was important for us to use the business platform for good. What stemmed out of tragedy to bring joy after Hurricane Katrina, has since taken off through the franchise model, and inspired small business owners around the U.S. to use the social concept to give back locally to their own communities."

Through the national franchise each month, hundreds of studios across the country host Painting with a Purpose events in collaboration with local non-profit organizations, where proceeds from the events go back to local organizations. To date, the brand has raised nearly $7 million for local non-profits such as Habitat for Humanity, Multiple Sclerosis, Odyssey House and the Vera Bradley Breast Cancer Foundation.

Other notable recent achievements for the Painting with a Twist franchise brand include:

Deano was recognized in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's October issue to celebrate 50 Women of Wonder (WOW). Each of the 50 WOW included remarkable female franchisors who are making a difference with their brands.

Painting with a Twist was named a 2022 Best Places to Work by New Orleans CityBusiness, on its 20 th annual list.

The paint and sip franchise earned ranking on the Franchise Times annual Top 500, which includes the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

"Cathy has always been an inspiration to the franchise community and remains a visionary for the brand as we continue to evolve to further support our franchisees and guests who are seeking time to unwind and find creative ways to reconnect with one another," said Todd Owen, CEO and Co-Owner of Painting with a Twist. "We'll continue to innovate under the parent company Twist Brands, as we have seen the positive role the Arts & Crafts entertainment category plays among consumers who want a safe place to make new memories."

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with 230 studios open or in development in 37 states. Guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com .

Media Contact: Rachel Patton, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or rpatton@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Painting with a Twist