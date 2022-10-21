EDUCAUSE 2022: Ellucian Highlights Solutions to Unlock Future Innovation

RESTON, Va. and DENVER, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced details of its presence at EDUCAUSE 2022, a premier higher education technology conference that brings together IT leaders and professionals. Ellucian invites conference attendees to booth # 502 in the Colorado Convention Center, October 26-27 to meet the team and discuss technology solutions to advance student and institutional success.

Ellucian experts will be onsite to provide demos and share more about Ellucian's products, solutions and services. Booth demo stations will feature technology innovations focused on enhancing student success, empowering faculty and staff, and ensuring institutional resilience. Visitors to the booth will also have opportunities to enter for exciting giveaways, including tickets to 2023 Ellucian Live.

"At Ellucian, we partner with more than 2,900 institutions worldwide to build the higher education tech ecosystem of the future, and we are excited to join other Educause attendees to advance this mission," said Susan Morrow, Chief Marketing Officer, Ellucian. "As a steadfast partner in security, interoperability, and seamless transformation, we look forward to further empowering institutions to meet strategic goals and help every student succeed."

In addition, Ellucian will participate in conference sessions addressing key industry challenges including security and diversity, equity and inclusion.

2022 EDUCAUSE Sessions:

Title: StateRAMP Certification: The Journey to Standardize Security Posture



Presenters: Josh Sosnin, Chief Information Security Officer, Ellucian

Jennifer Steele, Senior Director, Information Security, Ellucian



Date/Time: Wednesday, October 26, 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. MT



Location: Mile High Ballroom 1 D-F, Ballroom Level



Description: In this session join Josh Sosnin and Jennifer share about the journey to building a StateRAMP certified environment. StateRAMP establishes common security criteria to standardized cloud security verification. From container security to DFIR and SCA tools to NIST 800-53 controls and phish-resistant multi-factor authentication, learn how we are working to meet the cybersecurity standards required of providers to state, local, and education organizations.







Title: Committing to the Future: DEI Strategic Planning to Transform Your Institution



Presenters: Tara Kissel, Senior Learning Experience Designer, Ellucian

Heidi Schuler, Learning Experience Designer, Ellucian



Date/Time: Thursday, October 27, 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. MT



Location: Mile High Ballroom 2C3C, Ballroom Level



Description: Join Heidi Schuler and Tara Kissel, Ellucian Learning Experience Designers, as they explore creating a strategic plan for building a more equitable and diverse learning environment for students, faculty, and staff. They will discuss creating a strategic plan for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) that revises institutional policies and processes, hiring practices, academic curriculum, faculty development, student support, academic technology, accessibility, and community alignment.







Title: Accelerating to the Cloud: How Ellucian & AWS Helped One College Make the Transition



Presenter: Tracy Williams, Senior Director of Customer Success, Ellucian

Mike Logan, CIO at Western Iowa Tech Community College

Christina Brandon, Associate Dean of Outreach, Western Iowa Tech Community College



Date/Time: Thursday, October 27, 2:00 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. MT



Location: AWS Theater



Description: From automatic upgrades to a better student experience, Western Iowa Tech Community College knew that it was vital to transition their institution's Colleague ERP to the cloud. Join a discussion on how WITCC worked together with Ellucian and Amazon Web Services to create a reliable, scalable, and low-cost technology infrastructure that has paved the way for them to evolve to a SaaS model. Mike Logan, CIO at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC); Christina Brandon, Associate Dean of Outreach at WITCC; and Tracy Williams, Senior Director of Customer Success at Ellucian shed light on how to take an institution to the cloud.







For more information or to arrange media interviews with Ellucian executives onsite, contact Lindsay Stanley at lindsay.stanley@ellucian.com.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,900 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

