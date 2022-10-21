ABC Fine Wine & Spirits raises $337k for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

The Florida family-owned retailer breaks a company record from guest and partner donations

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (ABC), Florida's largest family-owned and operated wine and spirits retailer, raised $337,000 during its annual National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) fundraiser, a new record, through generous donations from guests and a partnership with Constellation Brands.

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has been proudly Florida family-owned since 1936. (PRNewswire)

ABC has held this fundraiser each year since 2011 to support NPCF. To date, ABC has helped raise more than $1.6 million for the fight against pediatric cancer through this partnership.

ABC guests could donate by rounding up their purchase amount at the register or donate any amount. In addition, a portion of every bottle purchased of select Constellation Brands wines, including Kim Crawford, SIMI, Meiomi and other well-known labels, was donated to NPCF.

"We're proud that the money raised every year goes to an incredible cause in the fight to treat children with pediatric cancer, and we're thrilled our guests and Constellation Brands support this effort so generously," said ABC Sr. Executive Vice President Jess Bailes.

As a top-rated children's health charity, the Tampa-based NPCF has created a collaborative network with over 30 cutting-edge hospitals across the country working tirelessly to develop less toxic, more effective treatment options for pediatric cancer. This donation will help find ways to reduce the side effects of current treatments and improve survival rates.

To learn more about ABC and NPCF's partnership, watch the video here.

To donate to NPCF, click here.

Keep up with ABC: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact

Ms. Peyton Whittington

Communications Specialist

Pwhittin@abcfws.com

407.738.0310

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ABC Fine Wine & Spirits