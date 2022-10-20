Sensorium’s Deputy CEO Is Elected as Executive Board Member of AFEM

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium is proud to announce that its Deputy CEO and Art Director, Sasha Tityanko, has been elected as member of the Executive Board of the Association For Electronic Music (AFEM).

In her new role, Sasha will be working together with other board members on matters related to operational decisions and strategic direction, as well as contributing towards efforts undertaken by AFEM to promote and preserve the best of electronic music culture together with a community dedicated to solving issues and developing commercial opportunities.

In August of this year, Sensorium was accepted as an official AFEM member, thus joining 220 other leading enterprise members across 25 countries that are currently part of the association.

"I feel very privileged to take on this role as AFEM's executive board member at such an exciting time for our industry. I look forward to being an active party in bringing the conversation about emerging technology in AR, VR and AI to the forefront and exploring the capabilities now being unleashed by technological advancements within the electronic music industry. At Sensorium, we're leading extensive efforts in expanding the applications of AI-generated music in the metaverse and digital-first environments. And as our AI avatars and their uniquely crafted music continue bringing a breath of fresh air to the electronic music scene, my role with AFEM will help highlight the enormous changes we're currently seeing and why we need to continue pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved", explains Sasha Tityanko.

The Association For Electronic Music's Executive Board is scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), one of the world's most influential gatherings for global electronic music and its industry.

Sensorium is gearing up for the public launch of Sensorium Galaxy 's PRISM world, a metaverse dedicated to celebrating the passion for electronic music.

Developed hand-in-hand with Yann Pissenem's The Night League, PRISM will be home to out-of-this-world performances delivered by the The Chosen Ones , a select group of chart-topping artists including David Guetta, Carl Cox, Steve Aoki, and others.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse and web3 developer, leveraging cutting-edge XR and AI technology to deliver the next generation of virtual experiences in entertainment and beyond. The company's award-winning Sensorium Galaxy metaverse stands as one of the first platforms introducing global users to multisensory activities across virtual reality worlds, including music concerts, meditation sessions, NFT original content creation and social networking with AI-based virtual beings.

Sensorium is leveraging its long-standing collaboration with the world's best technology partners and chart-topping performers including David Guetta, Armin van Buuren and Steve Aoki, to shape the future of metaverse-ready events. In addition to powering high-end VR features, accessible through a wide range of interfaces, Sensorium is also pioneering blockchain and web3 solutions for institutional and private partners.

About AFEM

The Association for Electronic Music (AFEM) connects and represents the common interests of companies and individuals whose business is Electronic Music. The association is governed by a democratically elected Executive Board of our members and seeks to advocate best practice for the genre. Founded in 2013, AFEM membership now includes more than 220 company members across 25 countries.

