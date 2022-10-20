New Amazon Bestseller Explores the Power of Living -- More Than Leaving -- a Legacy

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Why wait until you're dead to leave a legacy? Working 40 hours a week for 40 years to accumulate wealth to leave behind is an antiquated understanding of "leaving a legacy". What if there were ways to make a lasting impact that go beyond money or property?

Upon release on October 18, Living a Legacy became a bestseller in nine categories including Work Life Balance in Business and Women’s Personal Spiritual Growth. (PRNewswire)

"5.0 out of 5 stars. Beautiful, inspiring and direct." - Ashley (Amazon Review)

"It's not enough to think about what we want to leave behind when we're gone," says Rebecca Cafiero, founder of The Pitch Cub. "Asking the question, 'how can I LIVE a legacy' changes everything."

In the best selling business book Living a Legacy, now available on Amazon , Rebecca Cafiero and the 18 women of The Pitch Club expand the concept of legacy to encapsulate values including generational wealth, family, individuality, and female empowerment. Upon release on October 18, the book became a bestseller in nine categories including Work Life Balance in Business and Women's Personal Spiritual Growth.

Each chapter — written by a different powerhouse female entrepreneur — explores the honest, moving stories that contribute thoughtful insights and tools into the responsibility and privilege of creating an impact greater than oneself. From stories of immigration, to tales of corporate burnout turned entrepreneurial success, Living a Legacy taps into the successes and failures of these female entrepreneurs who have seen and lived it all. Through their personal experiences in both life and business, they are building their legacies and moving the needle forward for their business partners, families, and for themselves.

Book proceeds will be donated to Dress For Success , a global nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women to achieve financial and economic independence.

Authors contributing are: Ati Grinspun, Allie Burch, Dr. Anjali Agrawal, Daisy Mack, Deanna Herrin, Emily Kim, Jennifer Gee, Kristen Day, Lindsey Paoli, Lisa Liu, Lisa Norman, Lisa Whalen, Marlene Ruttenberg, Melissa Henault, Pat Del Gavio, Steph Woods, Stevie Jones, and Zoi Jones.

Living a Legacy is published by Pitch Club Publishing, a boutique publishing house that has co-created 60 female best selling authors. Founder of the Pitch Club , Rebecca Cafiero is a business and visibility strategist, TEDx Speaker and 4x bestselling author featured in NBC News, ABC News, Forbes, US News & World Report. She's worked with hundreds of female entrepreneurs to increase their credibility, visibility and profitability in business.

